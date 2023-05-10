Initiations, pranks, and social clubs mix with assignments, tests, and the beginnings of a career search to make that fascinating cocktail that is student life. Whether the memories are fond, horrifying or repressed, campus stories are popular for a reason. And like anything popular, the internet is awash with content dedicated to it. 

The "College Confessions" Instagram account posts more than just gossip, it features funny and relatable memes about university life that one doesn't have to be a student to enjoy. We also got in touch with David Kozak, co-founder of College Media LLC to ask a few questions. 

Wholesome

Wholesome

its because cats make everything better :)

Well Done

Well Done

Well square, you are a right angle, sir.

Prof Is One Of The Boys

Prof Is One Of The Boys

Bored Panda contacted the co-founder of "College Confessions" to ask a few questions about the page. Despite being aimed particularly at campus life, a decent segment of the page's followers were not actually in any form of higher education. "About 60-70% of students are in college and the rest are either finished or about to enroll," he told, based on their user statistics. The page's main focus is posting anonymous confessions alongside memes, so we were curious if they had any rules to what people can submit. The answer was simple, "no rules at all."

Any discussion of campus life with a student or ex-student will inevitably stumble into discussions of what their experience was like as a freshman versus, say, a junior. The American high school experience also uses these terms. Despite how common they are, many people don’t even stop to think about why they exist. So like many elements of “American” culture, the origin is actually British.
Only The Smart Ones Get It

Only The Smart Ones Get It

And It Was -6

And It Was -6

Hold Up.. He Might Be Onto Something

Hold Up.. He Might Be Onto Something

To start, the freshmen, a needlessly gendered denominator. This one is pretty straightforward, as the term comes literally from older students calling newer ones fresh, i.e. simply new. Since the 17th-century education system was generally male-dominated, at the time it made sense to follow “fresh” with men, though they could have referred to them as boys if they really wanted to drive home the idea of new, novice students. 

The sophomore is an immediate level up, as it utilizes Greek words to add some weight to the concept, something a sophomore might think is cool and relevant. However, the meaning is actually quite clever, combining the concepts of intelligence (sophos, or “wise”) and foolishness (moros,) which perfectly encapsulates most sophomores. They are smart enough to know a handful of things and have survived year one. But they still lack any true wisdom, despite their own thoughts on the matter. 
Yuri Gagarin

Yuri Gagarin

I take pride in the fact I can't name the Kardashians, however I am aware of their existence which is not good

Crying Is Allowed?? Excuse Me

Crying Is Allowed?? Excuse Me

I'M NOT CRYING QUIETLY! *LOUD SOBS*

Honestly A Vibe

Honestly A Vibe

The last two terms used to be longer, a junior sophister and senior sophister (meaning expert) though now we mostly just keep the first part of the whole phrase. These terms do appear somewhat ridiculous when we think about applying them to high schoolers, who are unlikely to be wise at any point in their education. If that offends you, you are probably still in high school. I would recommend waiting a year or two and coming back to see if you feel the same way. 
Bro Tweakin’

Bro Tweakin’

I have found a kindred spirit

There’s So Many Other Places Smh

There’s So Many Other Places Smh

Going To Be Memorizing Them All

Going To Be Memorizing Them All

thou frothy fat-kidneyed coxcomb :D EDIT: insults that the BP algorithm can't censor :)

Of course, actual student life isn’t just academics, unless the student prefers it to be that way. College and University are times of active social encounters, growing up and often causing mayhem. However, student pranks aren’t just some modern outpouring of youth that has lost all its morals, rather, they have existed as long as Universities have been around, going back to the Middle Ages.
Well Played

Well Played

Untouched?

Untouched?

again, I think this should be up voted to the top.

Finals Season

Finals Season

Like all things Medieval, the jokes and japes were generally more cruel and often ended in more violence. The St Scholastica’s Day Massacre took place in 1355, in Oxford, where disgruntlement at watered-down wine spilled over into a pitched battle between students, a tavern keeper, and other guests. The final death toll (when have you last heard that in reference to University misbehavior) stood between forty and sixty-three
Adapt. Improvise. Overcome

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome

Stop fingering jk

Solid Advice

Solid Advice

1) YES! 2) Not likely. 3) Obviously...

Let’s Hear Them

Let’s Hear Them

The dumbest thing I got in trouble for in school, and it happened more than once, was getting hit by a bully. I'm still waiting for someone to explain the logic behind that shìt.

If now the fraternity and sorority are the main dividers of groups in campus life, Medieval universities had their own divisions, mainly based on fraternal associations of scholars drawn from similar regions. As usual, these groups might battle each other, normally leaving injured scholars in the streets. A few times blood would be spilled, which would lead to another cycle of violence as the losing party would no doubt seek revenge.
Life Lately

Life Lately

A- For Not Deleting The Part At The Top

A- For Not Deleting The Part At The Top

Ams Aren’t For Everybody…

Ams Aren’t For Everybody…

I suppose as long as he doesn't snore... 😴

Fortunately, modern college life is unlikely to require a pitched street battle just to protect oneself. In some cases, students might have to organize themselves to protect their rights or to promote other causes. Students have long been politically active, either demanding justice in the case of racial discrimination or promoting student loan debt forgiveness in the United States. International Students' Day marks the suppression of anti-Nazi students in occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939, where nice students and professors were executed. If you want to see more student tales, click here, here, and here
W Bonus Question

W Bonus Question

Just realized I'm looking at these pictures like I could figure out the right answer... 🤦‍♂️🙄😮‍💨

The Kitkat Bandit

The Kitkat Bandit

"did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat", ah hah, that's exactly what someone who took something other than the Kit-Kat would say... wait.. that's a bad thing nvm lol

What Kinda School

What Kinda School

stupid ducking spellcheck.. every time

How Do You Even ¿

How Do You Even ¿

What idiot approved a design like that? 🤨🤦‍♂️

10¢ A Pop

10¢ A Pop

Too Early For This

Too Early For This

The Cure To Everything

The Cure To Everything

If It’s Brown Drink It Down, If It’s Black Send It Back

If It’s Brown Drink It Down, If It’s Black Send It Back

Showering in someone else's dorm could be a lot of fun...

College Is A Scam

College Is A Scam

Did you think you would get away with calculating the space?

He’s Write About This One

He’s Write About This One

Thinking Outside The Box?

Thinking Outside The Box?

I'm sorry but that's unacceptable. 2% milk?!?

Quote Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

Professor

Professor

What’s His Name??

What’s His Name??

For those not curious enough to Google it, the answer is Scoobert Doo.

Smh My Head

Smh My Head

