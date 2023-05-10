This Instagram Account Shares Relatable Memes About University Life, Here Are 36 Of The Funniest Ones Interview
Initiations, pranks, and social clubs mix with assignments, tests, and the beginnings of a career search to make that fascinating cocktail that is student life. Whether the memories are fond, horrifying or repressed, campus stories are popular for a reason. And like anything popular, the internet is awash with content dedicated to it.
The “College Confessions” Instagram account posts more than just gossip, it features funny and relatable memes about university life that one doesn't have to be a student to enjoy. We also got in touch with David Kozak, co-founder of College Media LLC to ask a few questions. So be sure to upvote your favorites, and comment your own tales from campus life.
Wholesome
Well Done
Prof Is One Of The Boys
Bored Panda contacted the co-founder of "College Confessions" to ask a few questions about the page. Despite being aimed particularly at campus life, a decent segment of the page's followers were not actually in any form of higher education. "About 60-70% of students are in college and the rest are either finished or about to enroll," he told, based on their user statistics. The page's main focus is posting anonymous confessions alongside memes, so we were curious if they had any rules to what people can submit. The answer was simple, "no rules at all."
Any discussion of campus life with a student or ex-student will inevitably stumble into discussions of what their experience was like as a freshman versus, say, a junior. The American high school experience also uses these terms. Despite how common they are, many people don’t even stop to think about why they exist. So like many elements of “American” culture, the origin is actually British.
Only The Smart Ones Get It
And It Was -6
Hold Up.. He Might Be Onto Something
To start, the freshmen, a needlessly gendered denominator. This one is pretty straightforward, as the term comes literally from older students calling newer ones fresh, i.e. simply new. Since the 17th-century education system was generally male-dominated, at the time it made sense to follow “fresh” with men, though they could have referred to them as boys if they really wanted to drive home the idea of new, novice students.
The sophomore is an immediate level up, as it utilizes Greek words to add some weight to the concept, something a sophomore might think is cool and relevant. However, the meaning is actually quite clever, combining the concepts of intelligence (sophos, or “wise”) and foolishness (moros,) which perfectly encapsulates most sophomores. They are smart enough to know a handful of things and have survived year one. But they still lack any true wisdom, despite their own thoughts on the matter.
Yuri Gagarin
Crying Is Allowed?? Excuse Me
Honestly A Vibe
The last two terms used to be longer, a junior sophister and senior sophister (meaning expert) though now we mostly just keep the first part of the whole phrase. These terms do appear somewhat ridiculous when we think about applying them to high schoolers, who are unlikely to be wise at any point in their education. If that offends you, you are probably still in high school. I would recommend waiting a year or two and coming back to see if you feel the same way.
Bro Tweakin’
There’s So Many Other Places Smh
Going To Be Memorizing Them All
Of course, actual student life isn’t just academics, unless the student prefers it to be that way. College and University are times of active social encounters, growing up and often causing mayhem. However, student pranks aren’t just some modern outpouring of youth that has lost all its morals, rather, they have existed as long as Universities have been around, going back to the Middle Ages.
Well Played
Untouched?
Finals Season
Like all things Medieval, the jokes and japes were generally more cruel and often ended in more violence. The St Scholastica’s Day Massacre took place in 1355, in Oxford, where disgruntlement at watered-down wine spilled over into a pitched battle between students, a tavern keeper, and other guests. The final death toll (when have you last heard that in reference to University misbehavior) stood between forty and sixty-three.
Adapt. Improvise. Overcome
Solid Advice
Let’s Hear Them
The dumbest thing I got in trouble for in school, and it happened more than once, was getting hit by a bully. I'm still waiting for someone to explain the logic behind that shìt.
If now the fraternity and sorority are the main dividers of groups in campus life, Medieval universities had their own divisions, mainly based on fraternal associations of scholars drawn from similar regions. As usual, these groups might battle each other, normally leaving injured scholars in the streets. A few times blood would be spilled, which would lead to another cycle of violence as the losing party would no doubt seek revenge.
Life Lately
A- For Not Deleting The Part At The Top
Ams Aren’t For Everybody…
Fortunately, modern college life is unlikely to require a pitched street battle just to protect oneself. In some cases, students might have to organize themselves to protect their rights or to promote other causes. Students have long been politically active, either demanding justice in the case of racial discrimination or promoting student loan debt forgiveness in the United States. International Students' Day marks the suppression of anti-Nazi students in occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939, where nice students and professors were executed. If you want to see more student tales, click here, here, and here.
W Bonus Question
Just realized I'm looking at these pictures like I could figure out the right answer... 🤦♂️🙄😮💨
The Kitkat Bandit
"did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat", ah hah, that's exactly what someone who took something other than the Kit-Kat would say... wait.. that's a bad thing nvm lol
How Do You Even ¿
10¢ A Pop
Too Early For This
The Cure To Everything
If It’s Brown Drink It Down, If It’s Black Send It Back
Showering in someone else's dorm could be a lot of fun...
College Is A Scam
Did you think you would get away with calculating the space?
He’s Write About This One
Thinking Outside The Box?
Quote Of The Day
Professor
What’s His Name??
For those not curious enough to Google it, the answer is Scoobert Doo.
Wait until you get to experience real life. Lol
