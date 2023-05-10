Bored Panda contacted the co-founder of "College Confessions" to ask a few questions about the page. Despite being aimed particularly at campus life, a decent segment of the page's followers were not actually in any form of higher education. "About 60-70% of students are in college and the rest are either finished or about to enroll," he told, based on their user statistics. The page's main focus is posting anonymous confessions alongside memes, so we were curious if they had any rules to what people can submit. The answer was simple, "no rules at all."

Any discussion of campus life with a student or ex-student will inevitably stumble into discussions of what their experience was like as a freshman versus, say, a junior. The American high school experience also uses these terms. Despite how common they are, many people don’t even stop to think about why they exist. So like many elements of “American” culture, the origin is actually British.