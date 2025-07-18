Netizens Pick 42 Of The Best Netflix Shows That Keep Them Coming Back For MoreInterview With Expert
With a surge in the content that has been rolling out recently, picking a series to binge on Netflix has honestly become a challenge. I mean, there are hundreds to choose from every genre, so half of my time is wasted in selecting before I hear the “Tudum” sound of satisfaction.
Well, when a netizen asked folks to share the best Netflix show that’s binge-worthy, they gushed with suggestions. We have compiled the finest of them for you, so you might want to take notes before your next binge session. Just scroll down to check them out for yourself!
haunting of hill house. genuinely one of the greatest pieces of media
Why is everybody sleeping on MINDHUNTER!!! Sadly it was discontinued 😭
Money Heist. A MASTER PIECE.
You might have already seen some of these, but some might be new finds for you. Don't you just love it when you do come across a new one, right before the weekend, and now your plans for the night are all set? Well, that's what mostly happens with me.
However, I am no expert when it comes to understanding the things behind the screen, so Bored Panda got in touch with Akashneel Duttasharma—a director and writer—for an interview. Speaking about the recurring themes or storytelling techniques of the best Netflix shows, he said, "Let's be honest, the main theme across all successful shows across OTT leverage is 'binge-worthy.'"
"And some of the global successes of Netflix are just ridiculously bingeable. In pure storytelling terms, strong shows on Netflix always have an extremely strong 'hook' in their concept. Something that's referred to by writers as the 'Shiny Object'. It is a theme that is so captivating that the audience can't look away out of fascination."
Behind her eyes!! Best show I’ve ever watched
Queens Gambit is a literal masterpiece icl
the vampire diaries hands down
When we asked our expert if there are any Netflix shows that he believes are overrated or underrated, he started with an apology. "Sorry to say to all the crazy fans, but I always thought Money Heist is overrated. I found the plot a bit contrived and the drama unnecessarily melodramatic. But hey, that's just me! Millions across the world disagree."
Meanwhile, speaking of an underrated one, Akashneel said that it'll always be The OA for him. He strongly believes that the creator, lead actor, and producer, Britt Marling, is a genius. The show has a mind-bending inter-dimensional mystery at its core while staying brutally emotional, he added.
ALL OF US ARE DEAD😭
The Rookie 🚔
How to get away with murder ✨
I also wanted to understand the impact Netflix’s global content (e.g., Korean dramas, Spanish thrillers) has had on audience viewing habits. Akashneel quite beautifully narrated, "Just the other day on the bus, I saw a completely normal, middle-aged man watching Demon Slayer on his phone in Hindi (an Indian language). Audiences are just exposed to so much content across continents."
He explained that now they expect the same quality and storytelling from the Indian industry. For younger generations, he added, K-dramas are replacing Indian family-based soap operas, because it's more relatable. He also claimed that western series are captivating audiences across generations, so now the Indian industry has no excuse for lackadaisical content.
Peaky blinders hands DOWN
Squid game.
Outer Banks
Lastly, we also wanted to know which show he finds binge-worthy, and Akashneel chose Squid Game. He narrated that they have managed to leverage the well-beloved hook of the Battle Royale, while showcasing how the emotional struggle for wealth and self-respect has become ubiquitous among younger generations.
"What makes a show binge-worthy is its ability to get you invested in the characters and their journey. You can't stop watching because you want to see where your favourite character goes," he concluded.
ALICE IN BORDELAND TRUST ME
GINNY AND GEORGIA. I know the lines better than the actors do
It's typically the kind of show I watch for the drama only (and I love it)
One of us is lying is such a hidden gem
Well, our expert definitely gave us something to think about, didn't he? Anyway, that's it from our end, dear readers. Now you can scroll through the rest of the list to see if you will discover a few hidden gems. Don't forget to give an upvote to the ones you love. Also, if our list has missed out on anything, feel free to jot them down in the comments!
Why is no one mentioning You 💔
stranger things its the best show ever
Alexa & Katie is my comfort show 😔
I heard On My Block is pretty cool
Manifest, best show I have ever watched
Supernatural
Anne with an E
Idk if anyone has watched this but.. Atypical. ITS SO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOODDDD
Desperate housewives! I am so obsessed with it 🤩😭
they did us so dirty only giving us ONE SEASON of the society
Alchemy of souls
why has no one said Superstore :( hands down the best show on Netflix
the 100
Was a good show but it seems as they could not really figure a good way to end it. But highly recommend.
A series of unfortunate events😭
one of us is lying 🔥!
Julie and the phantoms I know EVERY line and alll the song but I’m STILLLLLL mad that they left me on a cliffhanger and only one season😔😔😔
Schitts creek for sureee
Never have I ever xx
13 reasons why
The blacklist trust me
surviving summer
Whyyy is no one saying firefly lane? Love love love this series
SUITS 👩⚖️
Gurll queen of the south has me in a chokehold 😫😂
Friends! Hands down wish I could watch it all over again 😂😂😂