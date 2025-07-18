ADVERTISEMENT

With a surge in the content that has been rolling out recently, picking a series to binge on Netflix has honestly become a challenge. I mean, there are hundreds to choose from every genre, so half of my time is wasted in selecting before I hear the “Tudum” sound of satisfaction.

Well, when a netizen asked folks to share the best Netflix show that’s binge-worthy, they gushed with suggestions. We have compiled the finest of them for you, so you might want to take notes before your next binge session. Just scroll down to check them out for yourself!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman with long dark hair looking terrified in a dramatic scene from one of the best Netflix shows keeping viewers hooked. haunting of hill house. genuinely one of the greatest pieces of media

@sofiaaarrabella , MOvie trailers source Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man in a suit and tie sitting in an office, scene from one of the best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back Why is everybody sleeping on MINDHUNTER!!! Sadly it was discontinued 😭

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Young man smiling amid stacks of wrapped money bundles in a scene from one of the best Netflix shows. Money Heist. A MASTER PIECE.

    @sofiaaarrabella , netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    You might have already seen some of these, but some might be new finds for you. Don't you just love it when you do come across a new one, right before the weekend, and now your plans for the night are all set? Well, that's what mostly happens with me.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, I am no expert when it comes to understanding the things behind the screen, so Bored Panda got in touch with Akashneel Duttasharma—a director and writer—for an interview. Speaking about the recurring themes or storytelling techniques of the best Netflix shows, he said, "Let's be honest, the main theme across all successful shows across OTT leverage is 'binge-worthy.'"

    "And some of the global successes of Netflix are just ridiculously bingeable. In pure storytelling terms, strong shows on Netflix always have an extremely strong 'hook' in their concept. Something that's referred to by writers as the 'Shiny Object'. It is a theme that is so captivating that the audience can't look away out of fascination."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young woman arranging flowers indoors, representing best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back for more. Behind her eyes!! Best show I’ve ever watched

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Young woman with short hair in a school uniform surrounded by others, representing popular Netflix shows fans keep returning to. Queens Gambit is a literal masterpiece icl

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman with long curly hair in a vintage dress at an outdoor event with people and a band in the background. the vampire diaries hands down

    @sofiaaarrabella , MusicFase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When we asked our expert if there are any Netflix shows that he believes are overrated or underrated, he started with an apology. "Sorry to say to all the crazy fans, but I always thought Money Heist is overrated. I found the plot a bit contrived and the drama unnecessarily melodramatic. But hey, that's just me! Millions across the world disagree."

    Meanwhile, speaking of an underrated one, Akashneel said that it'll always be The OA for him. He strongly believes that the creator, lead actor, and producer, Britt Marling, is a genius. The show has a mind-bending inter-dimensional mystery at its core while staying brutally emotional, he added.
    #7

    Young woman with glowing red eyes on rooftop scene from one of the best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back. ALL OF US ARE DEAD😭

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Two people having a serious conversation in a public indoor space, scene from popular binge-worthy Netflix shows. The Rookie 🚔

    @sofiaaarrabella , TV promos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the Rookie, in fact I love anything Fillion is in

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    A diverse group of people walking outside, representing fans of the best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back. How to get away with murder ✨

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I also wanted to understand the impact Netflix’s global content (e.g., Korean dramas, Spanish thrillers) has had on audience viewing habits. Akashneel quite beautifully narrated, "Just the other day on the bus, I saw a completely normal, middle-aged man watching Demon Slayer on his phone in Hindi (an Indian language). Audiences are just exposed to so much content across continents."

    He explained that now they expect the same quality and storytelling from the Indian industry. For younger generations, he added, K-dramas are replacing Indian family-based soap operas, because it's more relatable. He also claimed that western series are captivating audiences across generations, so now the Indian industry has no excuse for lackadaisical content.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Group of five characters walking in a foggy, historic alleyway from one of the best Netflix shows praised by netizens. Peaky blinders hands DOWN

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Crowd of red-suited characters navigating colorful, confusing staircases in a popular Netflix show scene. Squid game.

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Young man talking to a woman near the beach, representing best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back for more. Outer Banks

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we also wanted to know which show he finds binge-worthy, and Akashneel chose Squid Game. He narrated that they have managed to leverage the well-beloved hook of the Battle Royale, while showcasing how the emotional struggle for wealth and self-respect has become ubiquitous among younger generations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "What makes a show binge-worthy is its ability to get you invested in the characters and their journey. You can't stop watching because you want to see where your favourite character goes," he concluded.
    #13

    Woman with hands pressed on glass, anxious and trapped, in a scene from one of the best Netflix shows trending among netizens. ALICE IN BORDELAND TRUST ME

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman in a blue dress holding a mugshot sign in front of a height chart, from a popular Netflix show series. GINNY AND GEORGIA. I know the lines better than the actors do

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's typically the kind of show I watch for the drama only (and I love it)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Close-up of a young man watching one of the best Netflix shows selected by netizens that keep viewers coming back. One of us is lying is such a hidden gem

    @sofiaaarrabella , rotten tomatoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, our expert definitely gave us something to think about, didn't he? Anyway, that's it from our end, dear readers. Now you can scroll through the rest of the list to see if you will discover a few hidden gems. Don't forget to give an upvote to the ones you love. Also, if our list has missed out on anything, feel free to jot them down in the comments!
    #16

    Man with curly hair and beard standing outside, scene from one of the best Netflix shows that keep viewers hooked. Why is no one mentioning You 💔

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Three young characters standing outdoors at dusk in a suspenseful scene from one of the best Netflix shows. stranger things its the best show ever

    @sofiaaarrabella , Stranger Things Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two young women in school uniforms express emotions in a Netflix show scene popular among best Netflix shows fans. Why is no one saying Derry girls!!?

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Two young women taking a selfie in a colorful bedroom from a popular Netflix show that keeps viewers coming back for more Alexa & Katie is my comfort show 😔

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Two young people standing outside a house, one wearing a bright pink dress, from popular Netflix shows. I heard On My Block is pretty cool

    @sofiaaarrabella , ONE Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman with blonde hair in a meeting, representing viewers of the best Netflix shows that keep them coming back for more. Manifest, best show I have ever watched

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Male character in a dark jacket and shirt, standing in dim light, from one of the best Netflix shows that keep viewers returning. Supernatural

    @sofiaaarrabella , GianniGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Young girl with braided hair smiling in a classroom scene from one of the best Netflix shows keeping viewers coming back. Anne with an E

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Young man smiling on a bus, with backpack and headphones, scene from one of the best Netflix shows keeping viewers coming back Idk if anyone has watched this but.. Atypical. ITS SO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOODDDD

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Woman with blonde hair holding a small white packet, watching intently in a scene from popular Netflix shows. Desperate housewives! I am so obsessed with it 🤩😭

    @sofiaaarrabella , Eva Longoria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Blonde woman in a denim jacket outdoors, representing popular Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back for more. they did us so dirty only giving us ONE SEASON of the society

    @sofiaaarrabella , ONE Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Scene from a popular Netflix show featuring a person in traditional clothing sitting by a low table in a decorated room. Alchemy of souls

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Malaysia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Young woman wearing winter clothes talking on phone, featured in one of the best Netflix shows loved by netizens. Shameless

    @sofiaaarrabella , LIVE Warner Bros. Rewind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Two people in a casual discussion at a counter, highlighting the best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back for more. why has no one said Superstore :( hands down the best show on Netflix

    @sofiaaarrabella , TV Promos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    the 100

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was a good show but it seems as they could not really figure a good way to end it. But highly recommend.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Character from a popular Netflix show holding a long list, emphasizing the best Netflix shows that keep viewers coming back. A series of unfortunate events😭

    @sofiaaarrabella , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    one of us is lying 🔥!

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Julie and the phantoms I know EVERY line and alll the song but I’m STILLLLLL mad that they left me on a cliffhanger and only one season😔😔😔

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Schitts creek for sureee

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catherine O'Hara's accent had me in stitches, she is amazing!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Never have I ever xx

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    13 reasons why

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    The blacklist trust me

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except that cartoon/ animated episode - I know Covid hit, and they had to get creative, but that was just so weird.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    surviving summer

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Whyyy is no one saying firefly lane? Love love love this series

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    SUITS 👩‍⚖️

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Gurll queen of the south has me in a chokehold 😫😂

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Friends! Hands down wish I could watch it all over again 😂😂😂

    @sofiaaarrabella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!