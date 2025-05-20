Parents Replace Daughter’s Emotional Refuge With Hot Tub, Deny Pain They Caused With Years Of Fighting

We all have things and places from childhood that we treasure. Whether it’s because they were gifted by people we love, we made memories with them, or any other reason — the thing is, there’s always something that brings the nostalgia of our younger days.

Today’s OP was no different — she had a treehouse at her folks’ place, which used to be her sanctuary when they fought. Now, she found out that they want to tear it down on short notice, and she can’t even go to pick up the pieces, which is beyond devastating. So, it’s no wonder she asked netizens what could be done here.

We all have things we value from our childhood that we want to keep around as long as possible

This woman was no different — in her parents backyard, there was a treehouse that used to be her sanctuary when she was little

She built it with her grandpa and spend a lot of time there until she moved out

Then, one day, her mom casually emailed her that they’re going to be tearing the place down to put a gazebo there

This devastated the woman, as she didn’t even have time to pick up what’s left of the precious place

During the OP’s childhood, her parents used to constantly fight. Sometimes those fights would even become physical. So, it was a very scary experience for a little original poster.

It’s a known fact that parents fighting is a rather traumatizing experience for kids, as they absorb the tension, which can make them feel scared, confused, helpless, and so on. Sometimes, kids might feel the need to take sides or take the blame for the conflict, which can make the situation even worse. This can affect their well-being, behavior, and even mental health in the long run.

When the post’s author was 6 years old, her grandpa built her a treehouse. Typically, kids love three houses because it fuels their sense of adventure and creativity, and lets them be both outside and inside at the same time, if that makes sense. Yet, in the case of the OP, the treehouse served as an escape from her parents’ nasty fights.

The girl helped her grandpa to build this house, decorated it, and so it became her sanctuary when chaos ensued at home. She spent a lot of time in many conditions there, from 100 degrees (around 37 degrees Celsius) to below freezing weather. This place felt like her home more than anywhere else.

Ever since she moved out of her parents’ home, she dreamt about someday introducing this place to her kids, or taking it apart and reassembling it in her own yard. But, you know, as the saying goes — a person plans and god laughs.

One day, the OP got an email from her mom, revealing that she and her dad were tearing down the “ugly treehouse” and putting a gazebo with a hot tub there. In their eyes, this news had to be celebratory, but it devastated their daughter.

Well, the parents always denied the fact that their fights traumatized their daughter, so they never understood how precious that place was to her. Their wanting to tear it down with such a light heart just proved to her how careless they were about it.

To make matters worse, they’re doing it on very short notice from the time they informed their daughter, which means she can’t go and at least pick up the pieces of what’s going to be left—unless she pays $1200 for a last-minute ticket, and we don’t have to tell you how expensive that is.

So, the woman went online to ask what she should do. Should she just let go of a place that meant so much to her throughout her life? After all, it’s never easy to let go of things that can be considered “childhood memorabilia.” And when it’s tied to such intense emotions as in the author’s case, it’s even harder.

Some netizens offered the woman some advice on what she could do — contact a friend in the area to pick up what’s left of the tree house. Or, contacting the company that’s going to do the job and asking them to salvage it as much as possible. Others were just sympathetic towards her situation and mourned the “death of childhood” with her.

Well, since there wasn’t any update posted about the situation, we don’t know how it ended. All we know is that the situation is surely a sad one and that we wouldn’t like to find ourselves in the OP’s shoes.

What would you do in the post author’s case? Share your takes in the comments!

Some people online gave suggestions on how the situation could be solved, while others were simply sympathetic towards her

