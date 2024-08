We’re well into summer storm season in many countries at the moment, so there’s a good chance you’ve experienced some intense weather recently. But if you haven’t, count your blessings. Because it can be a nightmare to deal with. Bored Panda has gathered photos down below of some of the worst luck people have had with extreme weather. From flooding to snowstorms, Mother Nature never seems to give us a break! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics you're glad you didn't take.

Striking up a conversation about the sunshine or rain might seem cliché, but the weather is genuinely not a bad topic to discuss. Everyone knows about it, is affected by it and has an opinion on it. And if it’s severe, it’s the only thing most of us want to talk about!

#1 This Is Not Snow. It's A Hail Buildup Near A Door In Eastern Colorado From Storms Last Night Share icon

#2 A Tree Limb Penetrated The Neighbor's Roof And Landed Between Their Legs While Sleeping Share icon My 84-year-old neighbor and his wife were sleeping in bed when this more than 20-foot-long tree limb broke off during a wind storm and crashed into their house. This happened around 1:00 AM. They called me for help, and my neighbor was laughing as he explained that the tree limb landed between his legs while he was sleeping on his back on that side of the bed. He crawled back in bed to show me. The limb was inches from his groin area.



#3 Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian Share icon

When there’s nothing else to talk about, we can always rely on the weather! I mean, it’s literally always there. But have you ever stopped to wonder why that’s the go-to conversation topic? Well, according to Sentient Decision Science, one of the main reasons why is because the weather has such a strong impact on how we feel. ADVERTISEMENT We’re all familiar with the idea of seasonal depression, and it’s likely that you’ve found yourself exceptionally energized on a bright, sunny day. Discussing the topic of weather is an easy way to relate to others, as they probably feel the same way about what’s happening in the sky at the moment. And even if they don’t, you can still discuss what your ideal weather would be and why. This might tell you a lot about a person!

#4 A Cow On A Roof In Lismore Share icon

#5 Effect Of Heavy Rain In The UAE Share icon

#6 This Storm Uprooted A Tree, Then Blew It Over My Neighbor's House Share icon

If you live in a place that actually has four seasons and doesn’t have extremely predictable weather, you might need to carry a raincoat, an umbrella, sunglasses and a hat with you every day, just in case Mother Nature decides to be temperamental. But why does it seem like the weather forecast is rarely correct? I’ve been waiting around for a thunderstorm all day that doesn’t seem to be coming! ADVERTISEMENT The National Weather Service explains on their site that the process of creating the forecast is pretty much the same regardless of the weather. Computer programs analyze the current conditions, and forecasters use their magic (okay, models and years of experience) to predict how those conditions will change in the future. But of course, there’s no way to be 100% sure about what the weather’s going to look like tomorrow.

#7 Why Is Life Like This? Miata vs. Baseball Hail. We Got Some Baseball-Sized Hail In My Area Sunday Night, And It Completely Obliterated The Neighborhood. I Think The Hail Won This One Share icon

#8 Dad's Coworker's Truck Was Struck By Lightning Last Night Share icon

#9 It Was Not Fun Being In It, Let Me Tell You Share icon

It can be frustrating to not know exactly what the skies will look like in the future, as our plans are often weather-dependent. But as we mentioned previously, the weather can also greatly impact our moods. I love a beautiful, sunny day, but once the weather is hot, I feel lethargic and lazy. I hate getting sweaty just by going outside, and I have much more energy when it’s a bit cooler. I can walk for miles without getting tired as long as it’s not hot! ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The Size Of The Hail In My State Last Night Share icon

#11 An Ef2 Tornado In Colorado, USA, Approaches A House [oc] Share icon

#12 Thunderstorm In Guatemala Began Simultaneously With The Eruption Of Mount Fuego Share icon

The weather can also impact your sleep cycle, as your circadian rhythm can be thrown off by a room that’s too hot or too cold. If your building's heating hasn’t come on yet for the winter, you might be shivering until the morning. And if it’s August and your home has no air conditioning, you might sweat through the whole night. To try to minimize the weather’s impact on your sleep schedule, it’s important to try to get as much sun as possible during the short winter days. And during the summer, make sure you have blackout curtains and a way to keep cool in the evenings. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Images From Marietta, OK Tornado. Would Appear As If Cars And Semis Were Tossed Off The Interstate Last Night Next To The Dollar Tree DC That Was Impressively Shredded To Bits Share icon

#14 Hurricane Idalia In Southwest Florida Share icon

#15 My Mother-In-Law’s House Flooded Last Night Share icon This is from a storm. There’s a pond out back and that’s the main culprit. On a normal day, you’d think there’s no way it would ever reach the house, no matter how much it rained, but sure enough it did.



The weather can play a huge part in your mental health as well. If you’re prone to developing seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder, be sure to take vitamin D supplements and find ways to enjoy the winter. It might not be the most exciting time of the year, depending on where you live, but there’s no reason to suffer all season!

#16 Flooding Outside (And In) NYC Apartment, 9/29 Share icon

#17 Strong Winds Yesterday Blew This Window And Frame Right Out Of The Wall Share icon

#18 Houston Just Had Severe Weather Share icon

The winter months aren’t the only ones that can take a toll on our mental health, though. While many people love summer, warm weather can actually cause others to become more irritable and aggressive. (Guilty! Growing up in the blazing heat of South Texas made me despise hot weather.) In fact, shootings are more likely to occur on hot days. So make sure you find a way to keep cool during the summer, literally and figuratively!

#19 Here Is The Truck That Drove Into The Tornado In Iowa Share icon

#20 My Wife’s And My Home Was Destroyed In A Tornado This Weekend In Nashville, TN Share icon

#21 Trees Fell On Both Of My Cars Yesterday Share icon There was a fifteen-minute storm that passed by my house. Fifteen minutes. It was terrible and the winds were super intense. I heard a crash and looked outside only to find both of my cars had been crushed by two trees.



If you’re looking for a way to avoid extreme weather like we’ve seen on this list, it probably won’t be easy. According to How Stuff Works, there’s not actually any place on the planet that’s completely immune to natural disasters. So when choosing a place to live, there are plenty of factors to consider aside from whether or not they have severe storms. But if a city is known for being wiped out by a hurricane or tornado every few years, you might want to find somewhere a bit safer to settle down.

#22 My Sister Got Struck By Lightning Driving On The Highway Share icon

#23 Aftermath Of Today’s Thunderstorm Near York University Markham Share icon

#24 Heat Wave In Rovaniemi, Finland (66°30′n) Share icon

When it comes to places that have the least natural disasters, WorldAtlas reports that the country of Andorra is number one. Apparently, this small nation between Spain and France is squeezed into an incredibly safe spot. Monaco is another country that very rarely gets hit with severe weather. Next on the list is San Marino, followed by Singapore, Luxembourg, Sao Tome and Principe, Liechtenstein, Belarus, Bahrain and Malta. See any countries that you’d be willing to relocate to, pandas? ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Guess My Neighbor Is Staying Home Today Share icon

#26 A Trampoline Flew Into Electrical Lines During A Storm Share icon

#27 Snow Ride Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these crazy weather pics, pandas. (Hopefully from the comfort of your safe, warm home!) Keep upvoting the photos you find most shocking, and feel free to share stories about the craziest weather you’ve encountered in the comments below. Then, if you’d like to check out even more examples of Mother Nature going wild, you can find a similar Bored Panda list right here!

#28 My Parents' Backyard Right Now, From Less Than 20 Minutes Of Rain. It Was Dry This Morning Share icon

#29 It Looks Like It's Only Raining Over One House Share icon

#30 That's Not Snow. Hailstorm In Bloemfontein, South Africa Share icon

#31 Heavy Storm In Buenos Aires, Argentina Today Share icon

#32 My Siblings Using A Basin To Explore The Forest Flooded By The Donau In Hungary Share icon

#33 Vilnius, Lithuania Today. Biggest Storm Since 1993 Share icon

#34 Texas Snowstorm + Burst Pipe = Bad Share icon

#35 Storm Today In Vilnius, Lithuania Share icon

#36 Insurance Lapsed 59 Minutes Earlier Share icon My father-in-law lives in a 5th wheel and during an ice storm, a tree crashed through his roof and completely destroyed it. He has a brain tumor and gets confused, so my husband filed the claim saying it happened at 1 AM. The insurance called the next day and said that my father-in-law didn't renew his insurance plan, and it had lapsed at 12:01, so nothing was covered.



#37 Happened A Few Weeks Ago But We Had Just Gotten Enough Money Together To Pay Rent With The Late Fees, Then A Tree Went Through Our Roof After A Bad Storm Share icon Got it fixed, then our step broke in half. It's always something.



#38 Goodbye My Beautiful Cherry Blossom Tree Share icon The tree I used to play in as a child, which held bird feeders and hammocks and many a cat, which would drop so many blossoms in the autumn that me and my dad would make a day of raking them, which gave me shade on a sunny day to read, which stood rain wind and shine for over 30 years.

It was dying for a few years as the roots became infected, but we had some strong wind recently and it was finally felled. Goodbye, old friend.



#39 My Wife’s Greenhouse Blew Away And Crumpled Last Night Share icon We’ve had it for about two years and it has withstood some hellish weather. Something about the wind last night caught it just right. The frame was bolted to 4x4s and those were secured to the ground with spikes that went about 8 inches deep.

#40 The Beach Didn't Really Like The Storm Share icon

#41 We Bought The Car Two Weeks Ago Share icon

#42 My Car After A Storm That Cut Half The City's Power... A Tree Fell On 3 Cars With My Car Taking The Most Damage. I Will Not Be Parking In Tree-Shaded Areas Anymore Share icon

#43 My Roof Was Struck By Lightning Tonight And Now Water Is Leaking Into My Attic Share icon

#44 Bought My First House A Few Months Ago, And Woke Up To This Share icon I moved into my first house about 3 months ago. I’m up in the northeast and we’ve had some heavy rains, and I woke up to this today. I know that there are some drainage options I can potentially look into, but does anyone have a suggestion for how to deal with the water that’s already standing?



#45 Tree Limbs Fell On The Cable Lines, And They've Been Slowly Pulling The Siding Off My House Share icon The wind is crazy today and was told the fastest someone can get here to trim the branches back is tomorrow. Thankfully the original siding is still in place, so shouldn't have too many issues.



#46 Last Night’s Rain Transformed Our Yard Into A Dirty Lake Share icon The pool was crystal clear and blue yesterday. However, we are fortunate that’s all we have to deal with. Others in other areas weren’t so lucky.



#47 Texas Has Experienced Some Wild Weather In The Last Week Or Two. This Is The Result Of Hail Damage On A Solar Farm Share icon

#48 Storm Surge From Hurricane Idalia In Cedar Key, Florida Share icon

#49 Hurricane Idalia In Florida Share icon

#50 English Weather: Hailing, Overcast, And Sunny Share icon

#51 How Sad Share icon

#52 A Direct Hit Of Lightning From A Strong Thunderstorm Over Brandon/Valrico, Florida Share icon

#53 Be Careful, It's A Bit Windy Out Today Share icon

#54 We Ain't Afraid Of No Storm. It Was A Bit Of A Challenge In 91-Mph Winds, But The Caravan Is Back On Both Wheels Share icon

#55 A Snowy, Windy Day In New England Blows Over The Toilets On The Job Site Share icon

#56 A Lift Stand Fell Through My Bathroom Ceiling In A Bathroom That’s Never Been Renovated Share icon There’s been a lot of rain and wind the last few days which has caused the ceiling board to finally crack under the pressure of the lift stand. Confused as to how this was left behind and what the purpose of it was. 70s building, original bathroom. Could it really have been sitting there for decades - it’s quite heavy and these boards don’t seem to be able to withstand much weight.



#57 My Art Tent Got Destroyed By A Flood Share icon Rain came out of nowhere and the sirens were going off and saying seek shelter immediately so I trusted my tent to keep my art safe while I took shelter in my car. Came back once the storm was clear to find my life's work in a heap. They said they found my canvases all the way down by the highway that had been carried away by what they described as a river flowing where there was supposed to be a road. It will cost me thousands to replace all of my prints and my tent. I'll be okay. I know I will bounce back. This is just a big hit and it hurts me so bad emotionally to see my artwork lying in muddy puddles on the road. I am very thankful for the people that stayed and helped me clean up the mess afterwards.



#58 I'm Never Driving Through Detroit In The Rain Again Share icon

#59 Pictures Shared By My Electric Company After The Last Couple Of Days Of Storms In Texas Share icon

#60 Strong Wind Blew My Storm Door Open And Shattered The Glass Share icon This is the second time this has happened.



#61 After The Massive Nor’easter In Maine This Week, A Tree Behind My House Took Out This Power Line And We’ve Been Without Power In Freezing Temps Since Early Morning On April 4th Share icon The power company sent a generic text saying they expect power to be restored by April 9 or April 10, but I took this picture today (April 6) at about 5 PM and they haven’t even started working on it yet. To be fair, about 300k homes have lost power since the storm, and thousands of workers have come up to help get power lines fixed. But it’s very cold and and my animals and I are freezing. I’m poor and can’t afford a generator or gas to power it. My pellet stove requires electricity to operate. So my dog, my roommates' cats, and I are just living in a blanket fort for the time being. Wish us luck!



#62 Almost Made It All The Way Home Safely Share icon I get off work at 5 AM and it had been snowing throughout the night, and the plows hadn’t gone through yet. I had just recently gotten new tires but still wanted to take it safe considering it was normally a 20-minute drive in clear conditions. Got within 5 miles of home when I lost control in a roundabout and slammed into the curb. Still haven’t gotten to figure out just how bad the damage is, but I took one look and decided it looked expensive.



#63 Woke Up To This After A Huge Storm In Southeast Michigan. Guess I Have Lakefront Property Now Share icon

#64 My Yard Floods When We Get Heavy Rain Even With A Storm Drain Back There Share icon

#65 My Neighbor's House Was Condemned Because They’re Hoarders, So They Decided To (Illegally) Live In Tents In Their Backyard Share icon We had crazy hurricane-force gusts of wind up to 70 mph last night. This is what their yard looks like now.



#66 Flooding In Pittsburgh. The River Level In Downtown Was The Highest It Has Been Since 2005 Share icon The river level in Downtown was the highest it has been since since 2005.

#67 My First Time In Florida/ Miami Is The Day Of Massive Flash Floods Share icon I work as a traveling machine repairman and got sent down to Miami (I live in Georgia and was working in Wisconsin earlier this week) to work on a pair of CNC routers. Yesterday I got one close to done, but today I couldn’t continue due to the floods. The gate actually got stuck closed so I was trapped. I feel horrible for the customer, they are very nice and lost a lot of product to the water, and several machines are most likely going to have water intrusion. Thoughts and prayers to everyone here, the floods delay me but they’re absolutely going to really hurt some people. Nature’s cruel.



#68 I’ve Had This Planter For Over 10 Years And The Last Ice Storm Made It Split Share icon I actually have two of these matching planters, but only one of them cracked. I’m assuming due to how saturated it was and the massive temperature drop. It’s survived other ice storms before and was a hard lesson to learn.



#69 Wares Creek Area Among Flooded Roads In Bradenton, Florida Share icon