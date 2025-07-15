“That’s The Same Actor?”: 27 Actors Who Are Basically Chameleons In Every Role They’ve Ever PlayedInterview With Expert
Any story can be gripping, but it’s the characters that bring it to life and make it unforgettable. Behind these characters are the actors who play them, and oh, what an incredible job some of them do! However, their talent really shines through when they try diverse roles.
Netizens couldn’t hold back when they were asked, “What was your mind-blowing moment where you realized ‘That’s the same actor?!’” You might find yourself nodding along to some of these answers, or you might even disagree with them. Just scroll down to find out who these actors are!
For my whole entire childhood (98 baby) I had no idea what Johnny depp actually looked like because all of his characters were crazy different looking
Every Tom Hardy movie and then him as Bane
Realizing the main Cardinal in Conclave is Voldemort
As you scroll through, you might even spot some of your favorite actors who keep surprising their fans to this day. I guess that's the whole beauty of art, isn't it? Well, I am no expert when it comes to knowing about the magic behind the screen or the efforts behind an actor's transformation.
That's why Bored Panda reached out to Rishaya Palkhivala—a writer and filmmaker—for an interview. Speaking about such surprising actor transformations, she expressed that the makers are willing to push the envelope to some extent. She added that on one hand, it can be used to generate interest, but on the other, it may make people lose interest.
"To transform a persona that is the actor takes effort from the director and makers beyond the actor as well!" Rishaya exclaimed.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Atonement and Sherlock
Gary Oldman, Gary Oldman, Gary Oldman & Gary Oldman…
The best Sherlock Holmes by far, Jeremy Brett, was Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady.
We also spoke to Rishaya about the importance of physical transformation versus emotional or psychological transformation in a performance. She believes that physical transformation definitely aids immersion into the character.
She explained, "Seeing the same face playing different characters gets quite familiar, especially when we are so exposed to actors beyond the screen. This is only useful when the role demands it; changing one's appearance for no particular reason is unnecessary. Overexposure is an issue for all actors, especially today."
"However, it is a true testament to their capabilities if they can immerse themselves in the character such that they blend seamlessly and believably into a whole new world. It is always enjoyable to see an actor do what you did not expect of them. For instance, Charlize Theron in Monster did alter her appearance, but her performance was so strong that it carried the story home," our expert added.
I rewatched The Butterfly Effect recently and that’s when I found out that Logan Lerman played the young Evan
Alan Tudyk in just about everything
Alan Rickman. Amazing range of work.
During our conversation, we also indulged in the topic of casting directors during such transformations. Rishaya claimed that they may intentionally look for actors who would be an unusual pick for the role. However, she also added that, for the most part, actors tend to be typecast.
"I assume it also depends on the actor's desire to reinvent themselves for the audience. Tom Cruise has built a brand for himself as an attractive superstar. It was only when his star was fading in the 2000s that he created a comedic role for himself in Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder. Wearing a bald cap and fat suit, he looked and acted well out of the 'character' of his stardom, in an uncredited role," she narrated.
However, this role was so loved that it is considered to have revived his career, she noted. Rishaya stressed that presenting a popular face in an unexpected way is bound to grab eyeballs if the public is ready to see their beloved actor in that light. "Naturally, casting directors use that to their advantage if it fits the film and genre," she elaborated.
Anything Karl Urban has ever been in.
Eric Lange in everything
Hugo weaving definitely came to mind
We also asked Rishaya about her mind-blowing moment when she realized that two very different characters were played by the same actor. Despite knowing the actor before watching him play the role, seeing Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi in the 1982 film Gandhi was quite surprising for her.
"A combination of having seen and heard of Ben Kingsley beyond the screen in the media, and having seen and heard of Mahatma Gandhi through history, made it a fascinating experience. While Kingsley was recognisable in Schindler's List and Tuck Everlasting, another role for which he physically transformed himself was Fagin in Oliver Twist."
"Having watched Oliver Twist when I was younger, I don't even remember him being in it. Beyond the look, Kingsley is a masterful actor who effortlessly enacts a multitude of roles," Rishaya concluded.
I watched all of season four of The Crown not realizing that was Gillian Anderson.
Bella Swan being the kid from Panic Room
Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl … and Cindy Lou in the Grinch
Can’t believe no one has said Warwick Davis!!! My mind was blown reading through his IMDB! He’s multiple characters in the Harry Potter movies, the Star Wars movies and TV shows, he’s the leprechaun in The Leprechaun franchise, he appears in Chronicles of Narnia and so much more!
Henry Thomas
Dad in The Haunting of Hill House also played Elliott in E.T.
I always always always forget that Pedro Pascal was in the second Kingsmen 😭
The correct answer is Doug Jones
Stephen Root in everything.
Michiel Huisman in The Haunting of Hill House and Game of Thrones
Andy Serkis
Giancarlo Esposito as the FBI agent in The Usual Suspects and Gus Fring in Breaking Bad
Joseph Quinn
Mr Tumnus
Henry Cavill as the teenager in “The Count of Monte Cristo” movie (2002)
When I was a kid… one of the first to catch me like that was Tim Curry