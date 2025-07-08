With the internet, it seems that you can learn about everything you wish. And that's partially true — you indeed can learn a lot online on various topics. Yet, sometimes there are things you can only fully comprehend in real life.

Like certain cultural aspects of a country — it's one thing to read about them online, but it's a whole different thing to experience them in reality. Today, we prepped you a full-blown list of things that you can comprehend only after visiting the United States. So, let's jump in to see what they are, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

Row of tents covered with tarps set up on a city sidewalk, highlighting surprising things travelers discover about the U.S. When I visited the USA for the first time I was absolutely shocked at the amount of homelessness. I’d never in my life seen anything like it and I’ve traveled to third world countries. It was really confronting and unbelievably depressing.

Also they still use faxes.

Capital-Lychee-9961 , Levi Meir Clancy Report

    #2

    Sunset over Half Dome in Yosemite National Park showcasing surprising things travelers share about the U.S. to visit. How amazing the national parks are.

    EasternRough4258 , Joshua Earle Report

    #3

    Long open road leading to red rock formations in a desert landscape, capturing travelers' surprising things about the U.S. Distances -- No, you cannot go to New York City, Disneyworld, the Grand Canyon, and Yosemite in a week.

    DoppledBramble3725 , Johannes Kopf Report

    We don’t have to tell you that traveling is not only fun, but also a meaningful way for a person to spend both their time and money. In fact, Eric Weiner in this National Geographic article argues that traveling should be considered “an essential human activity.” 

    He explains that it’s not natural for humans to be sedentary, because “travel is in our genes.” After all, ever since the beginning of humanity, since hunter-gatherer times, moving has been inherent to people. 
    #4

    Large white historic house with wraparound porch surrounded by green trees and lawn, travelers share surprising things about U.S. Things are big. Cars. Houses. Buildings. I don’t mean tall buildings. I mean very, very wide. They take up lots of space. I never noticed it until I visited other countries when I was around nine and saw how small cars and buildings and homes were. Especially Japan.

    FocusOk6215 , Clay Banks Report

    #5

    Map of the United States with multiple location pins highlighting surprising travel spots for travelers visiting the U.S. Its really 50 countries in a trenchcoat.

    InsertBluescreenHere , Go to Pin Adventure Map's profile Pin Adventure Map Report

    #6

    Three jars of pasta sauce on mostly empty grocery shelves, illustrating surprising things travelers see when visiting the U.S. The price does not include sales tax.

    Conscious_Rice_2480 , Mick Haupt Report

    Back in the hunter-gathering days, people moved out of convenience, for safety. With humanity evolving, more purposes of traveling opened up. Now, people travel for work, for relaxation, for exploration, and many other reasons. And all of them are equally significant. 

    Traveling brings a lot of benefits to one’s life. For instance, it can open up career opportunities that wouldn’t be possible if a person stayed in one place. Or language learning in a cultural setting, instead of simply doing it theoretically. Not to mention personal growth and lasting memories. 
    #7

    Close-up of the U.S. Capitol dome under a partly cloudy sky, highlighting key travelers surprising things about the U.S. That virtually all tourist attractions, including museums, are free in Washington DC.

    Roseallnut , Getty Images Report

    #8

    Group of travelers celebrating with small American flags indoors, sharing surprising things about the U.S. visit experience. That the people here are very friendly regardless of what you've been told.

    wish1977 , Andy Quezada Report

    #9

    Young traveler shopping in a U.S. grocery store discovering surprising things about the U.S. during visit The truly huge amount of food in grocery stores everywhere.

    InternalAcrobatic216 , Yunus Yunus TuğTuğ Report

    There’s also another benefit of traveling – learning about cultures and gaining appreciation for diversity. At the same time, some people shy away from traveling to certain countries because they believe they know too little about the culture. They’re scared of getting negative attention from locals due to their cluelessness about certain important things. 

    But do you really need to be a country’s cultural expert before going there? Well, technically, you do not. The thing is that every country is different, which means that not every country has strict cultural rules they expect even of tourists. Yet, reading up about it at least a little before visiting a place is always helpful - better to be in the know than be completely oblivious. 

    #10

    Crowded Times Square at night with bright digital billboards and blurred travelers showcasing surprising things about the U.S. There's an overabundance of advertising nearly everywhere you go.

    ChapBobL , Joe Yates Report

    #11

    Travelers with luggage walking through a modern U.S. airport terminal sharing surprising things about travel experiences. You won’t get shot as you leave the airport.

    Ok-Squash8044 Report

    #12

    American flag hanging outside a suburban house, symbolizing travelers' surprising discoveries about the U.S. when they visit. I found the class divides between upper and lower class to be rather apparent. One person seems totally normal then you talk to someone else who speaks as though they haven’t learned to read.

    Vegetable_Assist_736 , Jonathan Meyer Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The lower class person may be more able to explain to a visitor how things in our country actually work. Or at least will be more honest about it.

    Simultaneously, sometimes you can’t simply learn certain things about a country without visiting it. Some things become apparent only by practice, not theory. Let’s take items on today’s list as examples. 

    Granted, all of them are solely about the United States, but we just didn’t want to jump around from country to country and decided to focus on only one place. The fact that there’s a whole viral Reddit thread about this exact topic helped us to fulfill this vision. 
    #13

    Smiling man in green polo shirt shares surprising things travelers discover about the U.S. when they visit. People really are that fat.

    stevenfaircrest , AllGo - An App For Plus Size People Report

    #14

    Steep concrete hill beside greenery with a person on a motorcycle traveling up under blue sky, travelers share surprising insights. That the roads are poorly maintained.

    dark_lies_the_island , Alexey Demidov Report

    #15

    Bathroom signs with an arrow on a concrete wall highlighting surprising things travelers share about the U.S. visit experiences Free toilets everywhere.

    blzac33 , Yena Kwon Report

    As the submissions in this list reveal, apparently, there are plenty of things you can’t fully comprehend before setting foot in the US. Like the distances between places – you can understand they aren’t short, but only when you have to travel them, it daunts you how great they really are. 

    Similarly, with sizes of things, from packages to houses – it’s something you have to witness firsthand to understand, no retelling will ever do it justice. Without spoiling much else, we leave you to learn about the rest of the things yourself. Just don’t forget to upvote and maybe share additional examples, if you have any!

    Wide view of U.S. landscape with grassy fields and scattered trees showcasing surprising things travelers discover. How much country isn't populated. I thought there would just be people everywhere but just mainly on the coast(s).

    Current-Seaweed-3836 , Enguerrand Photography Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Graduate in cap and gown walking under a large glass ceiling hallway, symbolizing travelers sharing surprising things about the U.S. How so many people are so poorly educated.

    snow_michael , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    #18

    Close-up of a U.S. flag decal on the side of a train at night, highlighting travelers surprising things about the U.S. How primitive the train system is.

    protogens , Luca Campioni Report

    #19

    Close-up of bruschetta appetizers with fresh tomatoes and herbs on a wooden board, showcasing surprising U.S. travel foods. Appetizers in restaurants are often enough for a main course.

    There are truly breathtaking natural places and amazing indie musical scenes.

    Also people are a lot nicer than we Canadians usually think. .

    ValueHot8819 , Francis Naung Report

    #20

    Close-up of hand holding iced cola glass with condensation and ice, illustrating surprising things travelers share about the U.S. Free soda refills.

    WillitsThrockmorton , Michael T Report

    #21

    Modern public restroom with multiple sinks and stalls, highlighting surprising things travelers share about the U.S. The massive gaps in the bathroom cubicle doors!

    comedydave1978 , Go to Kenny Miller's profile Kenny Miller Report

    #22

    Group of travelers enjoying a lively pool party, sharing fun and surprising moments while visiting the U.S. The REAL USA isn’t like what social media, movies, and the news portray.

    Neighbor to neighbor, people get along and are kind to one another. Very few cops shoot black or brown people for sport. People don’t walk around toting guns waiting to k**l each other. There are very few riots.

    It’s huge and spread out. City to city and state to state is different culturally and otherwise.

    Kids don’t shiver in fear all day waiting for a school shooter to k**l them.

    Good-Salad-9911 , AllGo - An App For Plus Size People Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Very few cops shoot black or brown people for sport." Even if true, a few is too many. And the horror is how many people are indifferent or even supportive of it. "Kids don’t shiver in fear all day waiting for a school shooter to k**l them." As a teacher, I can tell you that it is never completely out of the mind of students and staff - and rightly so.

    #23

    Grilling meat and vegetables outdoors, showcasing a classic American barbecue, popular with travelers visiting the U.S. The variety of American cuisines and dishes, such as diffetent barbewue tyoes, Tex-Mex, Cajun, Carolina seafood boils, Maryland crabcakes, etc.

    Avoid fast food and chains, go for the real stuff.

    Tricky_Ad_1870 , Jo Jo Report

    #24

    People walking across a busy city street in the U.S. with vibrant urban buildings in the background. Every pedestrian will wave at you when you drive by and you must wave back, it doesn't matter if you know each other.

    I'm exaggerating but still.

    TheBlackTemplar125 , cody lannom Report

    #25

    Person with shopping cart filled with groceries exploring surprising things travelers find in the U.S. markets and stores. The amount of choices we have in the grocery store are incredible. That and the amount of food waste.

    leavewhilehavingfun , Getty Images Report

    #26

    Group of travelers outdoors in colorful attire, some holding the U.S. flag, sharing surprising things about the U.S. visit. I think even people who live here underestimate the geographic diversity of the country. The Northeast and Southwest almost feel like different planets, let alone different regions.

    rokrishnan , Heather Mount Report

    #27

    Bowl of blueberry cobbler with cream held on lap showing a surprising thing travelers share about the U.S. How scrumptious my Aunt Edith’s blueberry grunt is, especially when hot off the stove and topped with fresh whipped cream from my cousin’s dairy farm near Skowhegan.

    Such-Discussion9979 , ash0000 Report

    #28

    City skyline at night featuring iconic neon signs, highlighting surprising things travelers discover about the U.S. when they visit. How many religious billboards are around. I didn't realize it until we had family visiting from overseas.

    ETA reference as to some of their locations, as it seems a lot of people have not been subjected to them.

    https://83fortruth.org/billboard-locations/.

    tranquilrage73 , Lindsay Kaymen Report

    #29

    Protesters wearing masks hold signs while confronting police during a U.S. demonstration revealing travelers surprising insights. I've lived overseas for almost 20 years, and what I've noticed is that in America, when you see someone being a d**k or disturbing others in public, the surrounding witnesses often band together and speak up or take action to call out the offender/get authorities involved etc.

    When I've witnessed d*****h behavior in other countries (around Europe and Asia), people tend to stay quiet, mind their own business and not get involved.

    For example: We were in Spain, and there was a drunk homeless guy going around a cafe, asking people for money. He fell into a lady holding her baby at one table. Her partner asked the homeless guy to leave, and he wouldn't leave them alone.

    He started picking a fight with the partner, making a scene, then he pretended to have injured himself and demanded money from this couple.

    No one did or said anything! Even the staff at the cafe where this took place. They all just ignored this drunk man harassing this family.

    cpbunliveson , Getty Images Report

    #30

    Patriotic American-themed desserts and drinks on a table outdoors, showcasing surprises travelers find in the U.S. How sweet all the food is. ALL of it.

    devcmacd , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

