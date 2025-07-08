Like certain cultural aspects of a country — it's one thing to read about them online, but it's a whole different thing to experience them in reality. Today, we prepped you a full-blown list of things that you can comprehend only after visiting the United States. So, let's jump in to see what they are, shall we?

With the internet , it seems that you can learn about everything you wish. And that's partially true — you indeed can learn a lot online on various topics. Yet, sometimes there are things you can only fully comprehend in real life.

#1 When I visited the USA for the first time I was absolutely shocked at the amount of homelessness. I’d never in my life seen anything like it and I’ve traveled to third world countries. It was really confronting and unbelievably depressing.



Also they still use faxes.

#2 How amazing the national parks are.

#3 Distances -- No, you cannot go to New York City, Disneyworld, the Grand Canyon, and Yosemite in a week.

We don’t have to tell you that traveling is not only fun, but also a meaningful way for a person to spend both their time and money. In fact, Eric Weiner in this National Geographic article argues that traveling should be considered “an essential human activity.” He explains that it’s not natural for humans to be sedentary, because “travel is in our genes.” After all, ever since the beginning of humanity, since hunter-gatherer times, moving has been inherent to people.

#4 Things are big. Cars. Houses. Buildings. I don’t mean tall buildings. I mean very, very wide. They take up lots of space. I never noticed it until I visited other countries when I was around nine and saw how small cars and buildings and homes were. Especially Japan.

#5 Its really 50 countries in a trenchcoat.

#6 The price does not include sales tax.

Back in the hunter-gathering days, people moved out of convenience, for safety. With humanity evolving, more purposes of traveling opened up. Now, people travel for work, for relaxation, for exploration, and many other reasons. And all of them are equally significant. Traveling brings a lot of benefits to one’s life. For instance, it can open up career opportunities that wouldn’t be possible if a person stayed in one place. Or language learning in a cultural setting, instead of simply doing it theoretically. Not to mention personal growth and lasting memories.

#7 That virtually all tourist attractions, including museums, are free in Washington DC.

#8 That the people here are very friendly regardless of what you've been told.

#9 The truly huge amount of food in grocery stores everywhere.

There’s also another benefit of traveling – learning about cultures and gaining appreciation for diversity. At the same time, some people shy away from traveling to certain countries because they believe they know too little about the culture. They’re scared of getting negative attention from locals due to their cluelessness about certain important things. But do you really need to be a country’s cultural expert before going there? Well, technically, you do not. The thing is that every country is different, which means that not every country has strict cultural rules they expect even of tourists. Yet, reading up about it at least a little before visiting a place is always helpful - better to be in the know than be completely oblivious. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 There's an overabundance of advertising nearly everywhere you go.

#11 You won’t get shot as you leave the airport.

#12 I found the class divides between upper and lower class to be rather apparent. One person seems totally normal then you talk to someone else who speaks as though they haven’t learned to read.

Simultaneously, sometimes you can’t simply learn certain things about a country without visiting it. Some things become apparent only by practice, not theory. Let’s take items on today’s list as examples. Granted, all of them are solely about the United States, but we just didn’t want to jump around from country to country and decided to focus on only one place. The fact that there’s a whole viral Reddit thread about this exact topic helped us to fulfill this vision.

#13 People really are that fat.

#14 That the roads are poorly maintained.

#15 Free toilets everywhere.

As the submissions in this list reveal, apparently, there are plenty of things you can’t fully comprehend before setting foot in the US. Like the distances between places – you can understand they aren’t short, but only when you have to travel them, it daunts you how great they really are. Similarly, with sizes of things, from packages to houses – it’s something you have to witness firsthand to understand, no retelling will ever do it justice. Without spoiling much else, we leave you to learn about the rest of the things yourself. Just don’t forget to upvote and maybe share additional examples, if you have any! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 How much country isn't populated. I thought there would just be people everywhere but just mainly on the coast(s).

#17 How so many people are so poorly educated.

#18 How primitive the train system is.

#19 Appetizers in restaurants are often enough for a main course.



There are truly breathtaking natural places and amazing indie musical scenes.



Also people are a lot nicer than we Canadians usually think. .

#20 Free soda refills.

#21 The massive gaps in the bathroom cubicle doors!

#22 The REAL USA isn’t like what social media, movies, and the news portray.



Neighbor to neighbor, people get along and are kind to one another. Very few cops shoot black or brown people for sport. People don’t walk around toting guns waiting to k**l each other. There are very few riots.



It’s huge and spread out. City to city and state to state is different culturally and otherwise.



Kids don’t shiver in fear all day waiting for a school shooter to k**l them.

#23 The variety of American cuisines and dishes, such as diffetent barbewue tyoes, Tex-Mex, Cajun, Carolina seafood boils, Maryland crabcakes, etc.



Avoid fast food and chains, go for the real stuff.

#24 Every pedestrian will wave at you when you drive by and you must wave back, it doesn't matter if you know each other.



I'm exaggerating but still.

#25 The amount of choices we have in the grocery store are incredible. That and the amount of food waste.

#26 I think even people who live here underestimate the geographic diversity of the country. The Northeast and Southwest almost feel like different planets, let alone different regions.

#27 How scrumptious my Aunt Edith’s blueberry grunt is, especially when hot off the stove and topped with fresh whipped cream from my cousin’s dairy farm near Skowhegan.

#28 How many religious billboards are around. I didn't realize it until we had family visiting from overseas.



ETA reference as to some of their locations, as it seems a lot of people have not been subjected to them.



https://83fortruth.org/billboard-locations/.

#29 I've lived overseas for almost 20 years, and what I've noticed is that in America, when you see someone being a d**k or disturbing others in public, the surrounding witnesses often band together and speak up or take action to call out the offender/get authorities involved etc.



When I've witnessed d*****h behavior in other countries (around Europe and Asia), people tend to stay quiet, mind their own business and not get involved.



For example: We were in Spain, and there was a drunk homeless guy going around a cafe, asking people for money. He fell into a lady holding her baby at one table. Her partner asked the homeless guy to leave, and he wouldn't leave them alone.



He started picking a fight with the partner, making a scene, then he pretended to have injured himself and demanded money from this couple.



No one did or said anything! Even the staff at the cafe where this took place. They all just ignored this drunk man harassing this family.

