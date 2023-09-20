Throughout human history, photographs have captured raw, poignant moments that resonate deeply with our shared human experience. From the the desperate mother's gaze during the Great Depression captured in "Migrant Mother", to the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, these emotional snapshots offer an unfiltered insight into the highs and lows, the triumphs and tragedies, of our collective past.

Instagram page by the name of "Pictures of Humanity" collects such photographs all in one place to share with their audience. Today we'd like to share some of the best ones with you, Pandas.