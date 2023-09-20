52 Important Photos Of Humanity That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
Throughout human history, photographs have captured raw, poignant moments that resonate deeply with our shared human experience. From the the desperate mother's gaze during the Great Depression captured in "Migrant Mother", to the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, these emotional snapshots offer an unfiltered insight into the highs and lows, the triumphs and tragedies, of our collective past.
Instagram page by the name of "Pictures of Humanity" collects such photographs all in one place to share with their audience. Today we'd like to share some of the best ones with you, Pandas.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sign Seen At A March For Women's Rights In Pakistan. 2020
Protesting The Ban On High School Girls Wearing Slacks In Brooklyn, NY. 1942
Well if it ain't the most well-dressed protest I've ever come by...
Chinese Doctor Saying Goodbye To His Wife Before Leaving For Wuhan To Treat Coronavirus Patients. 2020
Two Parents Listening To The Heart Transplanted From Their 23 Year Old Son, Who Died Of An Opioid Overdose. 2018
Margeret Hamilton, Lead Software Engineer Of The Apollo Project, Standing Next To The Code She Wrote By Hand That Helped Take Us To The Moon. 1969
Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married. 1940
"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, My head is bloody, but unbowed." 'Invictus' by W E Henley.
A Mother Laughs At Her Husband Who Just Fainted. 1986
A Man Listens To His Phonograph In His Destroyed Bedroom In Aleppo, Syria. 2017 By Joseph Eid
Two Girls Greet Their Wounded Father Returning Home From War. 1940
Albert Einstein Giving A Lecture At Lincoln University, A Historically Black College. 1946
Father Bathes His Daughter And Niece In Their Bombed Home In Gaza. 2015 By @emadsnassar
Siblings Found In Earthquake Rubble After Being Trapped For 17 Hours. Both Were Successfully Rescued. 2023
Australian Man And His Dog Watching Their World Burn. 2020
Hope this year's fires aren't as bad, but they've started early.
Milkman Continues Working During The Bombing Of London. 1940 By Fred Morley
Punk Rocker Lets Curious Child Touch His Jacket. 2012
The Earliest Known Photograph Of A Surfer. Hawaii, 1898
The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966
A Father Watches His Son Become A Dad. 2017
Boy Watching A TV For The First Time In A Store Window. 1948
Buzz Aldrin Takes The First Ever Selfie In Space. 1966
Sailor Returns Home After 14 Months At Sea. 1966
Iraqi Protestor Sits On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Have Failed Them. 2019
Whang-Od Oggay Is A Filipina Tattoo Artist. Currently 106 Years Old, She Is The Oldest Known Person To Practice Mambabatok, An Ancient Traditional Form Of Kalinga Tattooing
Six Year Old Wins Cranberry Pie Eating Competition After Eating A 10 Inch Pie In 15 Seconds. 1948
Mexican Police Take A Lunch Break During Protests. 2016
Open-Air School In The Netherlands. 1957
She's In Someone's Locket. 1940s
A 95 Year Old Grandmother Becomes The First Patient To Recover From Covid-19 In Modena, Italy. 2020
Walking Practice At The Polio Hospital. 1953
Heavy Metal Fan In Botswana, Africa. 2011 By Frank Marshall
There are no words to express how cool this person looks.
Nasa Before Modern Computers. 1961
"To work as a physicist at Nasa you'll need a head for heights." "Don't you mean numbers?" "I know what I said."
A Buddhist Monk Prays While Holding The Hand Of A Man Who Died At A Train Station In China. 2011
An Italian Boy Helps His Little Brother Who Lost His Leg During The Bombing Of Naples. 1944
Children In France Playing With A Toy Guillotine. 1959
Jazz Artist Big Jay Mcneely Performing In Los Angelos. 1951
Us And El Salvador Under 16 Basketball Teams. 2019
Japanese Opposition Members Trying To Block The Passing Of New Immigration Laws. 2020
A Stewardess Examines A New Uniform Proposal For Scandinavian Airlines. It Was Not Approved. 1964
A Guard Passes Out As Queen Elizabeth II Rides By. 1970
The Day Sweet Rationing Ended In England. 1953
Police Officer Looks After An Abandoned Baby. 1971
Testing American Football Helmets. 1912
Teachers On Spring Break. 1910
A Man Floating In The Dead Sea With A Book And An Umbrella. 1920
Rollerskating To Work In New York City. 1940
A Man Begging For His Wife's Forgiveness At Divorce Court In Chicago. 1948
A Drive-In Restaurant In Dallas, Texas Caters To Women With Men As Car Hops. 1940
Child Car Seats In 1940
A Bystander Attempts To Catch A Cup Of Moonshine Being Poured Out By Police During The Prohibition Era. 1925
Parents Attempt To Heal A Child Suffering From Rickets By Dragging Him Through A Healing Tree. 1918
Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Person In Recorded History. 1930s
First from the right(among the three men)
Haven't found any new pictures yet BP? Seen these all before.
Haven't found any new pictures yet BP? Seen these all before.