Throughout human history, photographs have captured raw, poignant moments that resonate deeply with our shared human experience. From the the desperate mother's gaze during the Great Depression captured in "Migrant Mother", to the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, these emotional snapshots offer an unfiltered insight into the highs and lows, the triumphs and tragedies, of our collective past.

Instagram page by the name of "Pictures of Humanity" collects such photographs all in one place to share with their audience. Today we'd like to share some of the best ones with you, Pandas.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sign Seen At A March For Women's Rights In Pakistan. 2020

Sign Seen At A March For Women's Rights In Pakistan. 2020

picturesofhumanity Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#2

Protesting The Ban On High School Girls Wearing Slacks In Brooklyn, NY. 1942

Protesting The Ban On High School Girls Wearing Slacks In Brooklyn, NY. 1942

picturesofhumanity Report

17points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if it ain't the most well-dressed protest I've ever come by...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Chinese Doctor Saying Goodbye To His Wife Before Leaving For Wuhan To Treat Coronavirus Patients. 2020

Chinese Doctor Saying Goodbye To His Wife Before Leaving For Wuhan To Treat Coronavirus Patients. 2020

picturesofhumanity Report

17points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he returned to her.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Two Parents Listening To The Heart Transplanted From Their 23 Year Old Son, Who Died Of An Opioid Overdose. 2018

Two Parents Listening To The Heart Transplanted From Their 23 Year Old Son, Who Died Of An Opioid Overdose. 2018

picturesofhumanity Report

17points
POST
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that is so sad and warm at the same time 😔

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Margeret Hamilton, Lead Software Engineer Of The Apollo Project, Standing Next To The Code She Wrote By Hand That Helped Take Us To The Moon. 1969

Margeret Hamilton, Lead Software Engineer Of The Apollo Project, Standing Next To The Code She Wrote By Hand That Helped Take Us To The Moon. 1969

picturesofhumanity Report

16points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lord, nowadays they couldn't make the cursor to move an inch on the screen with that much code, let alone a spaceship to the Moon and back.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married. 1940

Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married. 1940

picturesofhumanity Report

16points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, My head is bloody, but unbowed." 'Invictus' by W E Henley.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

A Mother Laughs At Her Husband Who Just Fainted. 1986

A Mother Laughs At Her Husband Who Just Fainted. 1986

picturesofhumanity Report

16points
POST
Jez Coates
Jez Coates
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well we can see where the baby gets her mouth from. :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

A Man Listens To His Phonograph In His Destroyed Bedroom In Aleppo, Syria. 2017 By Joseph Eid

A Man Listens To His Phonograph In His Destroyed Bedroom In Aleppo, Syria. 2017 By Joseph Eid

picturesofhumanity Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Two Girls Greet Their Wounded Father Returning Home From War. 1940

Two Girls Greet Their Wounded Father Returning Home From War. 1940

picturesofhumanity Report

15points
POST
vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inspiring. And that wheelchair...!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Albert Einstein Giving A Lecture At Lincoln University, A Historically Black College. 1946

Albert Einstein Giving A Lecture At Lincoln University, A Historically Black College. 1946

picturesofhumanity Report

15points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are probably more things common between them than the love of science.

0
0points
reply
#11

Father Bathes His Daughter And Niece In Their Bombed Home In Gaza. 2015 By @emadsnassar

Father Bathes His Daughter And Niece In Their Bombed Home In Gaza. 2015 By @emadsnassar

picturesofhumanity Report

15points
POST
vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little things while making the best of a horrific situation.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Siblings Found In Earthquake Rubble After Being Trapped For 17 Hours. Both Were Successfully Rescued. 2023

Siblings Found In Earthquake Rubble After Being Trapped For 17 Hours. Both Were Successfully Rescued. 2023

picturesofhumanity Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#13

Australian Man And His Dog Watching Their World Burn. 2020

Australian Man And His Dog Watching Their World Burn. 2020

picturesofhumanity Report

14points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope this year's fires aren't as bad, but they've started early.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Milkman Continues Working During The Bombing Of London. 1940 By Fred Morley

Milkman Continues Working During The Bombing Of London. 1940 By Fred Morley

picturesofhumanity Report

13points
POST
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making a difference ❤️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Punk Rocker Lets Curious Child Touch His Jacket. 2012

Punk Rocker Lets Curious Child Touch His Jacket. 2012

picturesofhumanity Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#16

The Earliest Known Photograph Of A Surfer. Hawaii, 1898

The Earliest Known Photograph Of A Surfer. Hawaii, 1898

picturesofhumanity Report

13points
POST
#17

The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966

The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966

picturesofhumanity Report

13points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"See, it's much easier to fix the wire on these short poles when the weather turns bad."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

A Father Watches His Son Become A Dad. 2017

A Father Watches His Son Become A Dad. 2017

picturesofhumanity Report

12points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Incredible feeling..walking on to meet my Grandson a couple of hours after he was born and seeing my son with his baby lying on his chest...beautiful

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Boy Watching A TV For The First Time In A Store Window. 1948

Boy Watching A TV For The First Time In A Store Window. 1948

picturesofhumanity Report

12points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father traveled for a day just to see a color TV.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Buzz Aldrin Takes The First Ever Selfie In Space. 1966

Buzz Aldrin Takes The First Ever Selfie In Space. 1966

picturesofhumanity Report

12points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish every selfie would live up to this standard. We could live without all those influencers.

1
1point
reply
#21

Sailor Returns Home After 14 Months At Sea. 1966

Sailor Returns Home After 14 Months At Sea. 1966

picturesofhumanity Report

12points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"And how is it possible my baby is only 3 months old?"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Iraqi Protestor Sits On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Have Failed Them. 2019

Iraqi Protestor Sits On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Have Failed Them. 2019

picturesofhumanity Report

12points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably he would do much better than them.

0
0points
reply
#23

Whang-Od Oggay Is A Filipina Tattoo Artist. Currently 106 Years Old, She Is The Oldest Known Person To Practice Mambabatok, An Ancient Traditional Form Of Kalinga Tattooing

Whang-Od Oggay Is A Filipina Tattoo Artist. Currently 106 Years Old, She Is The Oldest Known Person To Practice Mambabatok, An Ancient Traditional Form Of Kalinga Tattooing

picturesofhumanity Report

11points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are very few people I've seen not only have tattoos but WEARING their tattoos. She does look great.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Six Year Old Wins Cranberry Pie Eating Competition After Eating A 10 Inch Pie In 15 Seconds. 1948

Six Year Old Wins Cranberry Pie Eating Competition After Eating A 10 Inch Pie In 15 Seconds. 1948

picturesofhumanity Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Mexican Police Take A Lunch Break During Protests. 2016

Mexican Police Take A Lunch Break During Protests. 2016

picturesofhumanity Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

Open-Air School In The Netherlands. 1957

Open-Air School In The Netherlands. 1957

picturesofhumanity Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#27

She's In Someone's Locket. 1940s

She's In Someone's Locket. 1940s

picturesofhumanity Report

11points
POST
#28

A 95 Year Old Grandmother Becomes The First Patient To Recover From Covid-19 In Modena, Italy. 2020

A 95 Year Old Grandmother Becomes The First Patient To Recover From Covid-19 In Modena, Italy. 2020

picturesofhumanity Report

10points
POST
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for her and brave doctors! Italy suffered from a COVID crisis as one of the first countries in Europe.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Walking Practice At The Polio Hospital. 1953

Walking Practice At The Polio Hospital. 1953

picturesofhumanity Report

10points
POST
Mama Penguin
Mama Penguin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That determined look on her cute face 😊

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Heavy Metal Fan In Botswana, Africa. 2011 By Frank Marshall

Heavy Metal Fan In Botswana, Africa. 2011 By Frank Marshall

picturesofhumanity Report

10points
POST
Darryl Martin
Darryl Martin
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are no words to express how cool this person looks.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Nasa Before Modern Computers. 1961

Nasa Before Modern Computers. 1961

picturesofhumanity Report

10points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"To work as a physicist at Nasa you'll need a head for heights." "Don't you mean numbers?" "I know what I said."

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#32

A Buddhist Monk Prays While Holding The Hand Of A Man Who Died At A Train Station In China. 2011

A Buddhist Monk Prays While Holding The Hand Of A Man Who Died At A Train Station In China. 2011

picturesofhumanity Report

10points
POST
#33

An Italian Boy Helps His Little Brother Who Lost His Leg During The Bombing Of Naples. 1944

An Italian Boy Helps His Little Brother Who Lost His Leg During The Bombing Of Naples. 1944

picturesofhumanity Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#34

Children In France Playing With A Toy Guillotine. 1959

Children In France Playing With A Toy Guillotine. 1959

picturesofhumanity Report

9points
POST
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How utterly sick and horrifying human beings are.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Jazz Artist Big Jay Mcneely Performing In Los Angelos. 1951

Jazz Artist Big Jay Mcneely Performing In Los Angelos. 1951

picturesofhumanity Report

9points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The look on those faces, though!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Us And El Salvador Under 16 Basketball Teams. 2019

Us And El Salvador Under 16 Basketball Teams. 2019

picturesofhumanity Report

8points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nutrition is a wonderful thing.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Japanese Opposition Members Trying To Block The Passing Of New Immigration Laws. 2020

Japanese Opposition Members Trying To Block The Passing Of New Immigration Laws. 2020

picturesofhumanity Report

8points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I have to go to pee! I have to go to pee!"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

A Stewardess Examines A New Uniform Proposal For Scandinavian Airlines. It Was Not Approved. 1964

A Stewardess Examines A New Uniform Proposal For Scandinavian Airlines. It Was Not Approved. 1964

picturesofhumanity Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#39

A Guard Passes Out As Queen Elizabeth II Rides By. 1970

A Guard Passes Out As Queen Elizabeth II Rides By. 1970

picturesofhumanity Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#40

The Day Sweet Rationing Ended In England. 1953

The Day Sweet Rationing Ended In England. 1953

picturesofhumanity Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Police Officer Looks After An Abandoned Baby. 1971

Police Officer Looks After An Abandoned Baby. 1971

picturesofhumanity Report

7points
POST
vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gha...my first thought was 'did she open the drawer for the picture'? 😁

1
1point
reply
#42

Testing American Football Helmets. 1912

Testing American Football Helmets. 1912

picturesofhumanity Report

7points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Could you do that again please? But this time let your inner animal out."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Teachers On Spring Break. 1910

Teachers On Spring Break. 1910

picturesofhumanity Report

7points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even at that time teachers needed some booze to be able to return to the school.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

A Man Floating In The Dead Sea With A Book And An Umbrella. 1920

A Man Floating In The Dead Sea With A Book And An Umbrella. 1920

picturesofhumanity Report

7points
POST
#45

Rollerskating To Work In New York City. 1940

Rollerskating To Work In New York City. 1940

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and that's how you make a statement!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

A Man Begging For His Wife's Forgiveness At Divorce Court In Chicago. 1948

A Man Begging For His Wife's Forgiveness At Divorce Court In Chicago. 1948

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#47

A Drive-In Restaurant In Dallas, Texas Caters To Women With Men As Car Hops. 1940

A Drive-In Restaurant In Dallas, Texas Caters To Women With Men As Car Hops. 1940

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#48

Child Car Seats In 1940

Child Car Seats In 1940

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like a child sized catapult seat.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

A Bystander Attempts To Catch A Cup Of Moonshine Being Poured Out By Police During The Prohibition Era. 1925

A Bystander Attempts To Catch A Cup Of Moonshine Being Poured Out By Police During The Prohibition Era. 1925

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
#50

Parents Attempt To Heal A Child Suffering From Rickets By Dragging Him Through A Healing Tree. 1918

Parents Attempt To Heal A Child Suffering From Rickets By Dragging Him Through A Healing Tree. 1918

picturesofhumanity Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Person In Recorded History. 1930s

Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Person In Recorded History. 1930s

picturesofhumanity Report

5points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First from the right(among the three men)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Miss Universe Contestants Look On As Miss New Zealand Passes Out From Heat Exhaustion. 1954

Miss Universe Contestants Look On As Miss New Zealand Passes Out From Heat Exhaustion. 1954

picturesofhumanity Report

3points
POST
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really just nobody from the other contestants helps?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!