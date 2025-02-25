ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps one of the greatest fears of modern people is that artificial intelligence will come and take our jobs. Even representatives of creative professions, who have long boasted that no computer is capable of real creativity, watch how AI wins numerous art contests and worry more and more every day.

In fact, the development of humanity is one continuous graveyard of professions that were once very popular and in demand, and today, few actually remember that such professions once existed. And only various online threads like this one make us remember these professions that have sunk into oblivion.

#1

A Knocker Upper

Historical job: person using a tool outdoors, illustrating jobs that died out as society evolved.

Knocker-uppers were responsible for waking people up by making loud noises.

MarcCorbishley Report

    #2

    Pinsetter

    Two boys working as pinsetters in a vintage bowling alley, representing jobs that died out with societal evolution.

    Before the automatic pinsetter was invented, bowling alleys had people picking up pins and setting them up so that play could continue.

    Picryl Report

    #3

    Ice Cutters

    Men cutting ice blocks on a frozen lake, depicting occupations that died out as society evolved.

    In a world without refrigerators, their functions were performed by closets and cellars filled with ice. The ice was chopped and cut on rivers and lakes - and then transported to storage sites to be sold.

    fasc1nate Report

    Imagine waking early in the morning, a century and a half or two ago, awakened by stones thrown by the knocker-upper at our window. We go to buy milk from the milkman and put the can in the cold pantry, previously filled with ice bought from ice cutters. We go outside, listen to the local news from the town crier, and go to the telegraph office to send a telegram to relatives in another city.

    We pass by the river, where mudlarks scurry about in the coastal mud, looking for dropped coins or just scrap metal to sell. If we suddenly feel dizzy, the local doctor would gladly let our blood - they just bought a couple dozen first-class leeches from leech collectors. And it's a day off - we go bowling, where specially trained pinsetters always set up the pins.
    #4

    Rat Catcher

    Man in period clothing showcasing a string of rats, representing a job that has died out as society evolved.

    Rats have long been known to carry various diseases, so rat catchers were considered very useful workers. They were often accompanied by specially trained dogs - for example, many breeds of modern terriers.

    Picryl Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wee Mad Arthur had to become a cop. https://wiki.lspace.org/Wee_Mad_Arthur

    #5

    A Clock Winder

    Worker assembling clock faces, representing jobs that died out as society evolved.

    Clock winders manually wound up mechanical clocks in homes, offices and public spaces.

    the_marcoli_boy Report

    #6

    Phrenologist

    Old illustration depicting a phrenologist examining a child's head, showcasing a job that fell by the wayside.

    Phrenologists claimed they could determine a person’s character or mental abilities.

    Archibald Standish Hartrick Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Retrophrenology: It works like this. Phrenology, as everyone knows, is a way of reading someone's character, aptitude and abilities by examining the bumps and hollows on their head. Therefore - according to the kind of logical thinking that characterises the Ankh-Morpork mind - it should be possible to mould someone's character by giving them carefully graded bumps in all the right places. You can go into a shop and order an artistic temperament with a tendency to introspection and a side order of hysteria. What you actually get is hit on the head with a selection of different size mallets, but it creates employment and keeps the money in circulation, and that's the main thing.” ― Terry Pratchett, Men at Arms

    We play with friends until the evening, from time to time buying cigarettes from cigarette girls. But it's late - we check the time with the time lady. We go home - it's getting dark outside, and the lamplighters have already gone to work, lighting one gas lamp after another. We pay the knocker-upper in advance for an early wake-up tomorrow morning and go to bed. Tomorrow we have a lot of important things to do...

    Of course, this is a slightly exaggerated story, but you just can't imagine how many different jobs there were in the old days! And recently, the user @the_marcoli_boy asked people on X what similar professions they knew. As of today, there are almost a hundred different jobs in the thread, and the list is only growing. And we, Bored Panda, offer you the most interesting and unusual of these jobs.
    #7

    Town Crier

    Man dressed in historical attire holding a drum, representing outdated jobs.

    Town crier informed the townspeople of the latest proclamations, news and information.

    Picryl Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The UK ones had a bell, and they still exist for ceremonies. This doesn't look like one.

    #8

    An Alchemist

    An old occupation scene in a black and white painting, highlighting jobs that have died out over time.

    Alchemists tried to convert chemicals into gold.

    Picryl Report

    #9

    A Lamplighter

    Vintage photo of lamplighters, a job that has died out, posing with a street lamp.

    Lamplighter’s job was to go around town extinguishing and lighting gas-burning street lamps.

    Picryl Report

    "In fact, just a little over a hundred years ago, there were a huge number of things that today are made by various technical devices. And we simply cannot imagine our life without these devices," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And before, all this work was always done by people."

    "From collecting leeches to cleaning shoes, from sending telegrams to lighting street lamps - progress always destroys some professions, but in return creates new ones. And, accordingly, the people who were engaged in these new professions produced significantly more with the help of new machines and devices."

    "That is why I am not so afraid that AI will sooner or later throw us all into the dustbin of history. After all, we have been through this more than once over the centuries, it’s just that now we are entering a new round. And, perhaps, someday a web designer or programmer will also appear on similar lists of obsolete jobs," Valery ponders.

    #10

    Mudlarks

    Two historical figures engaged in an obsolete job as human society evolved, illustrating societal change.

    Mudlarks scavenged in river mud for valuable items like coins or scrap metal to sell.

    Picryl Report

    #11

    Water Carrier

    Historic image of a woman with a yoke and buckets, representing jobs that died out as society evolved.

    The water carrier carried drinking water from wells and reservoirs to houses, thereby partially performing the functions of a modern water supply system.

    Carlo Ponti Report

    #12

    Milkman

    Milk delivery van with people carrying crates, illustrating jobs that died out as society evolved.

    The milkman was delivering milk along the streets, loudly calling on people around to buy milk and various dairy products.

    Picryl Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These do still exist in the UK, but it's more a regular round (by appointment).

    In fact, not all of the professions presented here are actually so obsolete. For example, phrenologists still exist nowadays - adherents of this concept are quite sure that the shape of the skull or the specifics of appearance can be used to learn everything about a person's character and personality.

    But the alchemists de facto turned into just usual chemists - after all, turning chemical reactions into money has always been damn profitable.
    #13

    Railway Signal Man

    A Victorian woman in an apron operating a mangle, representing jobs that died out as society evolved.

    Signalmen controlled railway traffic by operating levers in signal boxes to guide trains safely and prevent collisions.

    Picryl Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are still in use in some parts of the world, especially on 'historic' railways. So technically the job still exists.

    #14

    Hobbler

    Black and white photo of a vintage ship named Julia on a river, illustrating jobs that fell by the wayside.

    Hobblers towed ships into docks or harbors using ropes.

    Andy Kelly Report

    #15

    Leech Collectors

    Woman in vintage attire engaging in a bygone job, illustrating societal change and evolution.

    Leech collectors (usually women) wandered through the ponds with their dresses hiked up, collecting leeches on their bare legs. They then collected the attached leeches and sold them to local doctors, who used them for bloodletting.

    Wellcomeimages Report

    We are almost certain that you also have something to say about the professions without which it was once simply impossible to imagine the human way of life, and today they have become a thing of the past, never to return. So please feel free to scroll and read this selection to the very end, and probably add your own ideas and findings in the comments below the post.
    #16

    Linotype Operator

    Workers operating linotype machines in an old printing press, showcasing jobs that fell by the wayside as society evolved.

    The Linotype Operator was a vital printing industry role, operating machines that cast lines of metal type for newspapers and books.

    Picryl Report

    #17

    Telegraphist

    A man in a vintage lab with outdated equipment, illustrating jobs that died out as society evolved.

    The telegraphist received and transmitted messages, playing a vital role in 19th century communication systems.

    Collectie Wereldmuseum Report

    athinajohn avatar
    nm (he/him)
    nm (he/him)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also during most of 20th century. There were radio-telegraphists on the ships until 80s.

    #18

    Human Computer

    Black and white photo of office workers in a bygone era, illustrating jobs that faded as society evolved.

    Human computers made calculations for numerous scientific, research and technology organizations.

    Picryl Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL I learned about Tommy Flowers, who possibly had a bigger influence on modern computers than Alan Turing, but is forgotten.

    #19

    Resurrectionists

    Illustration depicting a group of grave diggers at work, representing jobs that died out as society evolved.

    The resurrectionists were paid to open graves, exhume corpses, and then take them to anatomy schools for dissection. This is how doctors were trained in the old days.

    Picryl Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contrary to common belief, the infamous Burke and Hare were not grave robbers, they murdered lodgers in Hare's house and sold the bodies to Dr Knox.

    Vote comment up
    #20

    Cigarette Girl

    Two women in vintage uniforms with trays, illustrating one of the jobs that died out as society evolved.

    In restaurants or night clubs, just a couple of decades ago, you could meet girls selling cigarettes of various brands from a tray, one by one.

    Picryl Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A couple of decades ago is 2005. I suspect they disappeared longer ago than that, since indoor smoking bans came in in the 20th century.

    Vote comment up
    #21

    Time Lady

    Woman operating vintage time signals in a historic job that fell by the wayside due to societal evolution and change.

    If you needed to know the exact time, you could call a special number and a female voice would tell you the information. It was a lady with an accurate clock in front of her and she would tell you the time to the second when she called.

    fasc1nate Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In LA, if you called for the time, it spelt popcorn. In NYC it spelt nervous.

