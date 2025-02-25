21 Jobs That Fell By The Wayside And Died Out As Human Society Evolved And Changed, As Told Online
Perhaps one of the greatest fears of modern people is that artificial intelligence will come and take our jobs. Even representatives of creative professions, who have long boasted that no computer is capable of real creativity, watch how AI wins numerous art contests and worry more and more every day.
In fact, the development of humanity is one continuous graveyard of professions that were once very popular and in demand, and today, few actually remember that such professions once existed. And only various online threads like this one make us remember these professions that have sunk into oblivion.
A Knocker Upper
Knocker-uppers were responsible for waking people up by making loud noises.
Pinsetter
Before the automatic pinsetter was invented, bowling alleys had people picking up pins and setting them up so that play could continue.
Ice Cutters
In a world without refrigerators, their functions were performed by closets and cellars filled with ice. The ice was chopped and cut on rivers and lakes - and then transported to storage sites to be sold.
Imagine waking early in the morning, a century and a half or two ago, awakened by stones thrown by the knocker-upper at our window. We go to buy milk from the milkman and put the can in the cold pantry, previously filled with ice bought from ice cutters. We go outside, listen to the local news from the town crier, and go to the telegraph office to send a telegram to relatives in another city.
We pass by the river, where mudlarks scurry about in the coastal mud, looking for dropped coins or just scrap metal to sell. If we suddenly feel dizzy, the local doctor would gladly let our blood - they just bought a couple dozen first-class leeches from leech collectors. And it's a day off - we go bowling, where specially trained pinsetters always set up the pins.
Rat Catcher
Rats have long been known to carry various diseases, so rat catchers were considered very useful workers. They were often accompanied by specially trained dogs - for example, many breeds of modern terriers.
A Clock Winder
Clock winders manually wound up mechanical clocks in homes, offices and public spaces.
Phrenologist
Phrenologists claimed they could determine a person’s character or mental abilities.
We play with friends until the evening, from time to time buying cigarettes from cigarette girls. But it's late - we check the time with the time lady. We go home - it's getting dark outside, and the lamplighters have already gone to work, lighting one gas lamp after another. We pay the knocker-upper in advance for an early wake-up tomorrow morning and go to bed. Tomorrow we have a lot of important things to do...
Of course, this is a slightly exaggerated story, but you just can't imagine how many different jobs there were in the old days! And recently, the user @the_marcoli_boy asked people on X what similar professions they knew. As of today, there are almost a hundred different jobs in the thread, and the list is only growing. And we, Bored Panda, offer you the most interesting and unusual of these jobs.
Town Crier
Town crier informed the townspeople of the latest proclamations, news and information.
An Alchemist
Alchemists tried to convert chemicals into gold.
A Lamplighter
Lamplighter’s job was to go around town extinguishing and lighting gas-burning street lamps.
"In fact, just a little over a hundred years ago, there were a huge number of things that today are made by various technical devices. And we simply cannot imagine our life without these devices," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And before, all this work was always done by people."
"From collecting leeches to cleaning shoes, from sending telegrams to lighting street lamps - progress always destroys some professions, but in return creates new ones. And, accordingly, the people who were engaged in these new professions produced significantly more with the help of new machines and devices."
"That is why I am not so afraid that AI will sooner or later throw us all into the dustbin of history. After all, we have been through this more than once over the centuries, it’s just that now we are entering a new round. And, perhaps, someday a web designer or programmer will also appear on similar lists of obsolete jobs," Valery ponders.
Mudlarks
Mudlarks scavenged in river mud for valuable items like coins or scrap metal to sell.
Water Carrier
The water carrier carried drinking water from wells and reservoirs to houses, thereby partially performing the functions of a modern water supply system.
Milkman
The milkman was delivering milk along the streets, loudly calling on people around to buy milk and various dairy products.
In fact, not all of the professions presented here are actually so obsolete. For example, phrenologists still exist nowadays - adherents of this concept are quite sure that the shape of the skull or the specifics of appearance can be used to learn everything about a person's character and personality.
But the alchemists de facto turned into just usual chemists - after all, turning chemical reactions into money has always been damn profitable.
Railway Signal Man
Signalmen controlled railway traffic by operating levers in signal boxes to guide trains safely and prevent collisions.
Hobbler
Hobblers towed ships into docks or harbors using ropes.
Leech Collectors
Leech collectors (usually women) wandered through the ponds with their dresses hiked up, collecting leeches on their bare legs. They then collected the attached leeches and sold them to local doctors, who used them for bloodletting.
We are almost certain that you also have something to say about the professions without which it was once simply impossible to imagine the human way of life, and today they have become a thing of the past, never to return. So please feel free to scroll and read this selection to the very end, and probably add your own ideas and findings in the comments below the post.
Linotype Operator
The Linotype Operator was a vital printing industry role, operating machines that cast lines of metal type for newspapers and books.
Telegraphist
The telegraphist received and transmitted messages, playing a vital role in 19th century communication systems.
Human Computer
Human computers made calculations for numerous scientific, research and technology organizations.
Resurrectionists
The resurrectionists were paid to open graves, exhume corpses, and then take them to anatomy schools for dissection. This is how doctors were trained in the old days.
Cigarette Girl
In restaurants or night clubs, just a couple of decades ago, you could meet girls selling cigarettes of various brands from a tray, one by one.
Time Lady
If you needed to know the exact time, you could call a special number and a female voice would tell you the information. It was a lady with an accurate clock in front of her and she would tell you the time to the second when she called.
