"In fact, just a little over a hundred years ago, there were a huge number of things that today are made by various technical devices. And we simply cannot imagine our life without these devices," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And before, all this work was always done by people."

"From collecting leeches to cleaning shoes, from sending telegrams to lighting street lamps - progress always destroys some professions, but in return creates new ones. And, accordingly, the people who were engaged in these new professions produced significantly more with the help of new machines and devices."

"That is why I am not so afraid that AI will sooner or later throw us all into the dustbin of history. After all, we have been through this more than once over the centuries, it’s just that now we are entering a new round. And, perhaps, someday a web designer or programmer will also appear on similar lists of obsolete jobs," Valery ponders.