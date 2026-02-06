ADVERTISEMENT

An ongoing bizarre Winter Olympics 2026 scandal has taken an unexpected medical turn after claims surfaced that ski jumpers may be injecting hyaluronic acid into their private parts to gain a competitive advantage.

According to the German outlet Bild, athletes were attempting to manipulate the official body measurements taken before competition.

Highlights Rumors suggested athletes used fillers to increase body volume, legally allowing for a larger suit surface area to catch more air and gain extra flight distance.

The claims followed a 2025 disqualification of the Norwegian team for "crotch-seam manipulation".

Doctors confirmed hyaluronic acid only adds circumference, not length, and warn that improper use can lead to permanent disfigurement or tissue necrosis.

Both WADA and the FIS have officially dismissed the rumors.

While officials stressed there is no evidence proving the practice has occurred, the claims prompted responses from anti-doping authorities.

Medical experts have also addressed the controversy and explained what administering an injection into the genitalia actually does to the body.

Olympic rings sculpture outside a modern arena, symbolizing controversy around injecting hyaluronic acid into the body.

Image credits: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The controversy emerged after the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) introduced strict equipment regulations effective February 6.

The rule specifies that every athlete must undergo detailed 3D body scans to determine how their skin-tight suits are manufactured.

This process helps prevent competitors from gaining extra lift through excess fabric, which can function like a glider in midair.

The strict rules came after the Norwegian team was caught secretly altering seams around the crotch area of their suits at the 2025 World Ski Championships, as reported by Bored Panda.

Ski jumper in mid-air wearing a black and orange suit, illustrating Olympic controversy amid hyaluronic acid manhood injections.

Image credits: Andrzej Iwanczuk/Getty Images

Comment on social media post about men’s hobbies, displayed in a light blue speech bubble with reaction icons below.

The fallout resulted in an 18-month ban for coaching staff, while Olympic medalists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were suspended for three months, even though officials later found the athletes were unaware of the tampering.

Against that history, Bild claimed some athletes had shifted tactics and, instead of modifying the suits, they are now enlarging their genitals using injections.

Though the theory has not been proven yet, larger body dimensions could legally allow for a slightly looser suit during competition.

Medical experts explained what hyaluronic acid injections actually do to the body

Syringe extracting clear hyaluronic acid solution from vial, illustrating injecting hyaluronic acid into manhood effects.

Image credits: rawpixel (Not the actual image)

Comment by David Robbins in a social media post questioning the idea involving hyaluronic acid injection amid Olympic controversy.

A social media comment by Anthony De Luna asking if injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood improves aerodynamics.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance commonly used in cosmetic medicine, often as a dermal filler for facial volume.

According to Prof. Eric Chung, a urological surgeon, hyaluronic acid has also been used in controlled clinical settings for temporary penile girth enhancement, as he told The Guardian.

As the scandal erupted online, doctors explained what the procedure can and cannot do.

Olympic ski jumper competing on snow, illustrating controversy around injecting hyaluronic acid into the body.

Image credits: Tom Weller/Getty Images

Chung explained that injecting it does not increase its length; it only adds circumference. And to achieve that, “you would need to inject a lot of hyaluronic acid”.

He further noted that the effect is temporary, typically lasting six to twelve months before the body absorbs the substance.

Doctor wearing white coat and gloves injecting green liquid into a banana to illustrate hyaluronic acid effects on the body.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)

Facebook comment by Samantha Howell Aguilar expressing surprise and regret for seeing content about injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood.

The medical reality surprised many online observers, as one wrote, “Hyaluronic acid is what I put on my face to give it moisture and plumpness, so it makes sense,” while another responded in disbelief with, “Excuse me? They are doing what in their what?”

Experts also emphasized that the procedure was never designed for performance enhancement and offers no physiological benefit beyond cosmetic appearance.

Doctors warned that the health risks are far more serious than the benefits

Ski jumper in mid-air against clear sky illustrating Olympic controversy amid hyaluronic acid injection debates.

Image credits: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Chung also stressed that injecting hyaluronic acid into the private parts carries real and potentially severe dangers.

“Poorly injected technique or incorrect dose would cause penile pain, poor cosmesis [disfigurement], deformity, infection, inflammation, sensory change, and sexual dysfunction,” Chung added.

“In rare instances, infection can spread to cause gangrene (tissue necrosis) and loss of the p*nis.”

Close-up of an athlete wearing a white suit in midair, related to injecting hyaluronic acid into the body amid Olympic controversy.

Image credits: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Comment reading "Big pee pee, big jumps" on a social media post discussing hyaluronic acid effects amid controversy.

Commenter Rhymel Craig advises against injecting any acid into the body, referencing hyaluronic acid injection concerns.

The risks quickly shifted the tone of the conversation for many readers.

“People are definitely crazy!!” one commenter wrote, while another added, “This is exactly why ambitious people scare me — why do you need to do that?”

Others questioned why elite sports continue to push competitors toward increasingly extreme behavior.

“Better terminate the Olympics so no athletes will cheat,” one frustrated user commented.

The seriousness of the controversy forced anti-doping officials to address the claims despite a lack of proof

Male athlete competing in winter sports wearing blue spandex, illustrating athletic performance amid hyaluronic acid injection discussion.

Image credits: Christophe Pallot/Getty Images

The allegations became impossible to ignore after Bild raised them directly with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

While WADA confirmed that hyaluronic acid is not currently a banned substance, officials stressed that any method endangering athlete health or violating the spirit of fair competition would warrant scrutiny.

WADA’s director general, Olivier Niggli, said, “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how this can improve performance.”

Partially peeled black banana on a plain background, symbolizing the effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)

Furthermore, FIS communications director Bruno Sassi dismissed the rumors altogether.

“There has never been any indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage,” he told BBC Sports.

For now, there is no evidence that any athlete injected hyaluronic acid to manipulate measurements, and the controversy remains unproven.

User comment questioning the effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood for enlargement amid Olympic controversy.

User comment by Robert Barke stating how injecting hyaluronic acid makes you more streamlined and aerodynamic.

Comment box with text about hyaluronic acid injection effects, featuring a soccer ball icon and reaction emojis.

User comment about hyaluronic acid for skin hydration and plumpness in a social media post discussing its effects.

Comment discussing the effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood and its impact on body and performance.

Comment by user Colin Cottee about effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood, mentioning younger appearance and wrinkle reduction.

Comment discussing injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood and its effects amid Olympic controversy.

Man reacting with cringe to conversation about injecting hyaluronic acid into the body amid Olympic controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying I beg your hardest pardon with laughing reaction emojis below.

Comment discussing effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood amid an Olympic controversy.

Comment about effects of injecting hyaluronic acid into the manhood, mentioning risks like infection and tissue necrosis.

Comment from Brad Landrum stating people are definitely crazy with like and angry reaction emojis on a social media post about hyaluronic acid injection.