20 Sizzling Hot Photos Of 2026 Winter Olympics Athletes That Deserve Gold
With Milan-Cortina officially opening its doors this week, the world’s most elite winter sports stars are all set to shine on the biggest stage of all.
From February 6 through February 22, competitors will descend on northern Italy chasing medals, records, and history.
Some arrive as decorated champions, while others are breakout stars fueled by hype, style, and star power, but all are guaranteed to make the Olympic spotlight absolutely sizzle.
Before the action unfolds on ice, snow, and frozen tracks, Bored Panda has laid out the 20 hottest Winter Olympics athletes who deserve gold.
This post may include affiliate links.
Gus Kenworthy
A British-American freestyle skier competing in slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air, Kenworthy represents Great Britain.
He is an Olympic silver medalist from Sochi 2014 and made history in 2015 as the first openly gay athlete in extreme sports.
After retiring in 2022, Kenworthy came out of retirement and qualified for a final Olympic run at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan.
Ilia Malinin
Malinin is widely known as the sport’s “Quad God.” He is a two-time World Champion and made history as the first skater to land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition.
Taylor Lawrence
The 29-year-old bobsleigh brakeman, Lawrence, represents Great Britain, competing in both the two-man and four-man events. He joined Team FB’s bobsleigh program in 2019 after previously serving as a Royal Marine Commando.
He is also part of Brad Hall’s medal-winning squad and is considered one of Britain’s strongest hopes on the ice.
Leon Greenwood
Greenwood is a British bobsledder who competes in the four-man event for Team GB.
He is a former sprint athlete and police officer who switched to bobsleigh in 2022. Since then, he has won bronze at the 2024-25 Bobsleigh World Cup and the 2025 European Championships.
He is set to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as part of Great Britain’s four-man squad.
Mikaël Kingsbury
Kingsbury is widely regarded as the greatest moguls skier of all time, holding records for World Cup wins, titles, and World Championship medals.
The Canadian superstar is an Olympic gold medalist and multi-time silver medalist. He is set to enter Milan-Cortina 2026 as the undisputed king of moguls and one of Team Canada’s biggest medal locks.
Pita Nikolas Taufatofua
Taufatofua is a multi-sport Tongan athlete who has competed in taekwondo, cross-country skiing, and canoeing at the Olympic level.
He became globally famous as Tonga’s shirtless, oiled flagbearer at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He also represented the country at the 2018 Winter Games in cross-country skiing.
He is set to carry Tonga’s flag once again at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Jenning De Boo
Boo is a rising Dutch speed skater who specializes in sprint distances, particularly the 500m and 1000m.
After switching from short track to long track in 2023, he quickly made his mark with European Championship medals.
Ryan Regez
Regez is a Swiss freestyle skier specializing in ski cross and the reigning Olympic champion after his gold-medal run at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
He is known for his explosive speed and resilience after injury setbacks.
That picture on the right is making me hot and sweaty 🥵
Matt Graham
Graham is one of Australia’s most consistent mogul skiers. He is best known for winning silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
At Milan-Cortina 2026, Graham is set to serve as Australia’s flagbearer.
Connor Mcdavid
McDavid is the captain of the Edmonton Oilers and widely regarded as the best hockey player in the world.
He is known for his unreal speed and scoring ability. McDavid is also a multiple-time MVP and Art Ross Trophy winner who is set to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Donovan Carrillo
Carrillo is Mexico’s trailblazing figure skater and a seven-time national champion. He made history as the country’s first men’s singles skater to qualify for the Olympics in decades.
Now headed to Milan-Cortina 2026, Carrillo continues to carry Mexico’s flag on the world stage.
Halvor Egner Granerud
Granerud is a Norwegian ski jumping star and two-time World Cup winner. Known for his consistency and massive jumps, he also captured the prestigious Four Hills Tournament and remains a major medal threat.
Johannes Høsflot Klæbo
Klæbo is Norway’s undisputed cross-country skiing superstar and one of the most decorated athletes of his generation. The 29-year-old has collected seven Olympic medals, including five golds.
In his home country, he is a celebrity with massive endorsement deals and tabloid fame.
Loïc Meillard
Meillard is a Swiss alpine skiing standout who specializes in slalom and giant slalom on the World Cup circuit.
He made history by winning slalom gold at the 2025 World Championships, becoming the first Swiss man to do so in 75 years.
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is a Norwegian-born Brazilian alpine skier who specializes in slalom and giant slalom.
After retiring in 2023, he made headlines by returning to World Cup racing in 2024 and switching national representation from Norway to Brazil.
Mark Lee Mcmorris
A Canadian professional snowboarder is a three-time Olympic bronze medalist who competes in slopestyle and big air events.
He reached the podium at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s slopestyle. McMorris is also one of the most decorated X Games athletes of all time, holding a record 22 medals.
Nick Goepper
Goepper is a three-time Olympic medalist freestyle skier representing the United States, with podium finishes at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Games.
After briefly retiring in 2023, he’s making his Olympic return to Milan-Cortina 2026, competing in halfpipe instead of slopestyle.
Stefan Kraft
Kraft is one of the most dominant ski jumpers of his generation, holding multiple World Cup titles and a former ski flying world record of 253.5 meters.
The Austrian star is also the all-time leading points scorer in Ski Jumping World Cup history.
Steven Daniel Langton
Langton is an American bobsledder best known for his success in the two-man and four-man events.
He won silver medals in both events at the 2014 Winter Olympics and captured gold in both categories at the 2012 World Championships.
Across his career, Langton has also earned more than 20 World Cup medals.
Guillaume Cizeron
Cizeron is a legendary French ice dancer and reigning Olympic champion. He is all set to make a high-profile return to competition ahead of Milan-Cortina 2026.
After dominating the sport for years with Gabriella Papadakis, he’s now competing for Team France with his new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry. Cizeron is also a choreographer for several skaters, including Corey Circelli, Shun Sato, and Davide Lewton Brain.
I just came here to say that if a man made an "article" like this about ogling the "sizzling hot" bodies of female athletes it'd be received in a much more controversial manner, despite being essentially the same behavior.
I just came here to say that if a man made an "article" like this about ogling the "sizzling hot" bodies of female athletes it'd be received in a much more controversial manner, despite being essentially the same behavior.