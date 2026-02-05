ADVERTISEMENT

With Milan-Cortina officially opening its doors this week, the world’s most elite winter sports stars are all set to shine on the biggest stage of all.

From February 6 through February 22, competitors will descend on northern Italy chasing medals, records, and history.

Some arrive as decorated champions, while others are breakout stars fueled by hype, style, and star power, but all are guaranteed to make the Olympic spotlight absolutely sizzle.

Before the action unfolds on ice, snow, and frozen tracks, Bored Panda has laid out the 20 hottest Winter Olympics athletes who deserve gold.

#1

Gus Kenworthy

Athlete with tattoos showing muscular physique outdoors and taking a mirror selfie, highlighting 2026 Winter Olympics athletes.

A British-American freestyle skier competing in slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air, Kenworthy represents Great Britain.

He is an Olympic silver medalist from Sochi 2014 and made history in 2015 as the first openly gay athlete in extreme sports.

After retiring in 2022, Kenworthy came out of retirement and qualified for a final Olympic run at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan.

guskenworthy , guskenworthy Report

18points
POST
    #2

    Ilia Malinin

    Two 2026 Winter Olympics athletes posing outdoors, wearing stylish casual outfits with open jackets and relaxed expressions.

    Malinin is widely known as the sport’s “Quad God.” He is a two-time World Champion and made history as the first skater to land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition.

    Focus Style Magazin , Focus Style Magazin Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Taylor Lawrence

    Athlete with geometric tattoos relaxing by the pool and standing on the beach, showcasing 2026 Winter Olympics athlete fitness.

    The 29-year-old bobsleigh brakeman, Lawrence, represents Great Britain, competing in both the two-man and four-man events. He joined Team FB’s bobsleigh program in 2019 after previously serving as a Royal Marine Commando.

    He is also part of Brad Hall’s medal-winning squad and is considered one of Britain’s strongest hopes on the ice.

    taylor_lawrence1 , taylor_lawrence1 Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Leon Greenwood

    Shirtless 2026 Winter Olympics athlete showing muscular physique and strength in gym setting for hot athlete photos.

    Greenwood is a British bobsledder who competes in the four-man event for Team GB.

    He is a former sprint athlete and police officer who switched to bobsleigh in 2022. Since then, he has won bronze at the 2024-25 Bobsleigh World Cup and the 2025 European Championships.

    He is set to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as part of Great Britain’s four-man squad.

    coachgreenwood_ , coachgreenwood_ Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Mikaël Kingsbury

    Shirtless 2026 Winter Olympics athlete holding trophy in locker room and surfing on a wave in leopard print shorts.

    Kingsbury is widely regarded as the greatest moguls skier of all time, holding records for World Cup wins, titles, and World Championship medals.

    The Canadian superstar is an Olympic gold medalist and multi-time silver medalist. He is set to enter Milan-Cortina 2026 as the undisputed king of moguls and one of Team Canada’s biggest medal locks.

    mikaelkingsbury , mikaelkingsbury Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Pita Nikolas Taufatofua

    Shirtless 2026 Winter Olympics athlete flexing in gym and taking mirror selfie showing muscular physique.

    Taufatofua is a multi-sport Tongan athlete who has competed in taekwondo, cross-country skiing, and canoeing at the Olympic level.

    He became globally famous as Tonga’s shirtless, oiled flagbearer at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He also represented the country at the 2018 Winter Games in cross-country skiing.

    He is set to carry Tonga’s flag once again at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    pita_tofua , pita_tofua Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Jenning De Boo

    Two 2026 Winter Olympics athletes training intensely, one sprinting on a track and the other lifting weights indoors.

    Boo is a rising Dutch speed skater who specializes in sprint distances, particularly the 500m and 1000m.

    After switching from short track to long track in 2023, he quickly made his mark with European Championship medals.

    jenningdeboo_ , jenningdeboo_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Ryan Regez

    Two fit 2026 Winter Olympics athletes posing shirtless outdoors, showcasing athletic physiques and confidence.

    Regez is a Swiss freestyle skier specializing in ski cross and the reigning Olympic champion after his gold-medal run at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

    He is known for his explosive speed and resilience after injury setbacks.

    ryanregez , ryanregez Report

    5points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That picture on the right is making me hot and sweaty 🥵

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Matt Graham

    Two fit athletes posing shirtless, showcasing their toned physiques ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics competition.

    Graham is one of Australia’s most consistent mogul skiers. He is best known for winning silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

    At Milan-Cortina 2026, Graham is set to serve as Australia’s flagbearer.

    mattgraham_moguls , mattgraham_moguls Report

    0points
    POST
    #10

    Connor Mcdavid

    Athlete with towel and shirtless in recovery room, showcasing fitness and strength for 2026 Winter Olympics athletes.

    McDavid is the captain of the Edmonton Oilers and widely regarded as the best hockey player in the world.

    He is known for his unreal speed and scoring ability. McDavid is also a multiple-time MVP and Art Ross Trophy winner who is set to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    mcdavid97 , mcdavid97 Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Donovan Carrillo

    Young 2026 Winter Olympics athlete posing shirtless by the pool and on a beach swing in two side-by-side photos

    Carrillo is Mexico’s trailblazing figure skater and a seven-time national champion. He made history as the country’s first men’s singles skater to qualify for the Olympics in decades.

    Now headed to Milan-Cortina 2026, Carrillo continues to carry Mexico’s flag on the world stage.

    donovandcarr , donovandcarr Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    Halvor Egner Granerud

    Shirtless Winter Olympics athlete wearing pink shorts near pool and holding flag, showcasing sporty summer vibe.

    Granerud is a Norwegian ski jumping star and two-time World Cup winner. Known for his consistency and massive jumps, he also captured the prestigious Four Hills Tournament and remains a major medal threat.

    bwtglobal , bwtglobal Report

    0points
    POST
    #13

    Johannes Høsflot Klæbo

    2026 Winter Olympics athlete training indoors and posing shirtless at the beach, showcasing fitness and strength.

    Klæbo is Norway’s undisputed cross-country skiing superstar and one of the most decorated athletes of his generation. The 29-year-old has collected seven Olympic medals, including five golds.

    In his home country, he is a celebrity with massive endorsement deals and tabloid fame.

    johanneshk , johanneshk Report

    0points
    POST
    #14

    Loïc Meillard

    Shirtless male athlete smiling on boat by the water and training on agility ladder outdoors with mountains behind

    Meillard is a Swiss alpine skiing standout who specializes in slalom and giant slalom on the World Cup circuit.

    He made history by winning slalom gold at the 2025 World Championships, becoming the first Swiss man to do so in 75 years.

    Loïc Meillard/Facebook , Loïc Meillard/Facebook Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    Lucas Pinheiro Braathen

    Young athlete showing toned physique in casual and outdoor settings, highlighting 2026 Winter Olympics athletes' appeal and fitness

    Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is a Norwegian-born Brazilian alpine skier who specializes in slalom and giant slalom.

    After retiring in 2023, he made headlines by returning to World Cup racing in 2024 and switching national representation from Norway to Brazil.

    pinheiiiroo , pinheiiiroo Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    Mark Lee Mcmorris

    Two shirtless athletes with tattoos, one wearing a fire department hat, showcasing 2026 Winter Olympics athletes.

    A Canadian professional snowboarder is a three-time Olympic bronze medalist who competes in slopestyle and big air events.

    He reached the podium at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s slopestyle. McMorris is also one of the most decorated X Games athletes of all time, holding a record 22 medals.

    markmcmorris , markmcmorris Report

    0points
    POST
    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging by that scar on his arm, snowboarding is pretty dangerous. I don't really know how he got it, though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Nick Goepper

    Shirtless 2026 Winter Olympics athlete showing athletic physique in action pose and standing by ski equipment outdoors.

    Goepper is a three-time Olympic medalist freestyle skier representing the United States, with podium finishes at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Games.

    After briefly retiring in 2023, he’s making his Olympic return to Milan-Cortina 2026, competing in halfpipe instead of slopestyle.

    Men's Health , nickgoepper Report

    0points
    POST
    #18

    Stefan Kraft

    Two 2026 Winter Olympics athletes in swimwear by the beach and rocky shore, showcasing fit summer bodies by the water.

    Kraft is one of the most dominant ski jumpers of his generation, holding multiple World Cup titles and a former ski flying world record of 253.5 meters.

    The Austrian star is also the all-time leading points scorer in Ski Jumping World Cup history.

    kraftstefan , kraftstefan Report

    0points
    POST
    #19

    Steven Daniel Langton

    Shirtless fit male athlete posing confidently in studio, highlighting strength and physique for 2026 Winter Olympics athletes.

    Langton is an American bobsledder best known for his success in the two-man and four-man events.

    He won silver medals in both events at the 2014 Winter Olympics and captured gold in both categories at the 2012 World Championships.

    Across his career, Langton has also earned more than 20 World Cup medals.

    NBC Sports Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    Guillaume Cizeron

    Shirtless 2026 Winter Olympics athlete posing in studio and taking gym selfie with towel around neck and black shorts

    Cizeron is a legendary French ice dancer and reigning Olympic champion. He is all set to make a high-profile return to competition ahead of Milan-Cortina 2026.

    After dominating the sport for years with Gabriella Papadakis, he’s now competing for Team France with his new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry. Cizeron is also a choreographer for several skaters, including Corey Circelli, Shun Sato, and Davide Lewton Brain.

    guillaume_cizeron , guillaume_cizeron Report

    -1point
    POST
    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nasty human. He shouldn't be there.

    0
    0points
    reply
