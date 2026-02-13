ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off on February 6 and will run until February 22.

The competition is the first Olympic Games to be officially co-hosted by two cities—Cortina d'Ampezzo, a municipality located in the heart of the southern Dolomites, and Milan, the second-most populous city in Italy.

Milan is hosting indoor ice events like hockey and figure skating, while Cortina is hosting curling, Alpine skiing, bobsled, luge, and skeleton events.

But the nearly three-week sports extravaganza has made headlines for reasons beyond the athletic achievements of its protagonists.

Accusations of unfair judging, complaints about “monotonous” food, and controversial disqualifications have also rocked the Winter Olympics this year.

There have also been pleasant surprises for athletes, including proposals at the finish line and an adorable team mascot.

Below are the most surprising moments from the Winter Olympics so far.