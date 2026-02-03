Olympic Figure Skater’s Strange Choice Of Music Banned At Winter Games

ADVERTISEMENT

An Olympic figure skater will have to make a last-minute change to his routine due to issues with his choice of music.

Like other athletes hoping to bring a medal home, Spain’s Tomás-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté is counting down the days until the Winter Olympics kick off in Milan next Friday (February 6).

Guarino Sabaté is the best men’s figure skater in his country, having won the last six national championships.

The 26-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games this month.

The athlete called the issue “incredibly disappointing” and promised to “step on the ice with everything I have.”

Male Olympic figure skater performing on ice rink wearing cream outfit during Winter Games competition.

Figure skater Tomás Llorenç Guarino Sabaté shared an issue affecting his routine just days before the Winter Olympics



Image credits: Danny Lawson – PA Images

The skater has also participated in the last four World Championships, finishing 20th last year.

Just days before the major sporting event, Guarino Sabaté took to Instagram to announce an “incredibly disappointing” update.

Male Olympic figure skater in a red jacket posing against dark background, linked to banned music at Winter Games.

Image credits: tomi_spain

Ahead of his Olympic debut at the Milan Games, he learned that has been banned from using a specific song in his short program. As a result, he will no longer be able to perform the whimsical Minions routine that he had been rehearsing and has performed in the past.

“Hi everyone,” he began his message on social media. “This season I competed with my Minions short program to bring joy and a playful style to the ice while still meeting every required element to show that skating as a male Olympic figure skater can be fun.”

Guarino Sabaté is known for his whimsical figure-skating routines

Spanish Olympic figure skater with six national titles, known for strange music choice banned at Winter Games.

Image credits: tomi_spain

Male Olympic figure skater in a yellow shirt and blue overalls performing on ice with a unique music choice at Winter Games.

Image credits: NurPhoto

“I followed all required procedures and submitted my music through the ISU ClicknClear system back in August, and I competed with this program throughout the entire season,” he added.

“Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues.”

For his routine, Guarino Sabaté sports denim overalls and a yellow T-shirt—the uniforms worn by the beloved characters from the Despicable Me franchise.

Male Olympic figure skater in a yellow shirt and jeans performing a unique routine on the ice during Winter Games competition.

Image credits: Ester Ayerdi Photography

He continued, “Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing.

“Nevertheless, I will face this challenge head-on and do everything I can to make the best of the situation.”

Male Olympic figure skater mid-jump performing on ice wearing yellow and blue, showcasing strange choice of music at Winter Games.

His Minions-themed program could be affected by copyright issues, the skater announced



Image credits: Ester Ayerdi Photography

His routine is set to the song Papaya (Vaya Papayas) by Juan Alcaraz, which references and samples the voices of the Minions.

However, Alcaraz has seemingly not acquired the rights from Universal to incorporate elements of the Despicable Me films into his song, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Statement from Olympic figure skater explaining music ban due to copyright issues before Winter Games competition.

Image credits: tomi_spain

The Despicable Me franchise consists of seven films. It follows a villain-turned-secret agent named Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and his army of yellow-colored Minions.

The characters became so popular that Universal spawned two spin-off prequels centered on the capsule-shaped creatures.

Concluding his statement, the Spanish skater said he was “grateful beyond words” for the positive reactions to his upbeat, theatrical routine and promised fans to “step on the ice with everything I have and deliver programs that both you and I can be proud of.”

Amid the virality of his issue, Universal Pictures granted the 26-year-old the rights to two Minion-themed song

Olympic figure skater selects strange music with limited rights issues causing a ban at Winter Games performances.

Two Minions in blue overalls laughing together in a brightly lit animated environment, linked to Olympic figure skater music controversy.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

In an update, Hielo Español, a media outlet specializing in Spanish figure skating, reported that Universal Pictures has granted Guarino Sabaté the rights to the two Minions theme songs, allowing him to skate to them at the Winter Olympic Games.

However, two other songs he reportedly needs for his original program are owned by different composers, so it remains to be seen whether he will be able to use them.

The 26-year-old Catalan skated to music by the Bee Gees last year, which he may decide to go back to.

Three men seated talking at an event, with one wearing a red jacket, discussing Olympic figure skater's music banned Winter Games.

Image credits: Ester Ayerdi Photography

The International Skating Union said it was aware of the situation affecting Guarino Sabaté’s Olympic debut.

“As soon as we have more details on this specific case, we will share them as appropriate,” they said in a statement.

The Catalan figure skater will make his Olympic debut at the Milano Cortina Games this month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hielo Español (@hieloespanol)

guys i have awful news, the figure skater who skates to a minions song in his short program won’t be able to skate to minions at the olympics because of licensing pic.twitter.com/xUJ0gIKXSSpic.twitter.com/EP5NvMoG2v — alex (@alex_abads) February 2, 2026

The organization added, “Copyright clearances can represent a challenge for all artistic sports.

“While the ISU does not have a contractual relationship with ClicknClear, we continue to work collaboratively with rights clearance stakeholders to ensure that thrilling performances can be accompanied by stirring music.”

Figure skater dressed as a minion wearing goggles and yellow costume performing on ice at Winter Games event.

Guarino Sabaté dresses up as a Minion to perform his fun routine



Image credits: NurPhoto

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, held across the Lombardy region of northeast Italy, will run from February 6-22.

The first three figure skating events will take place on the opening day.

