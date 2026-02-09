Terrifying Details Behind Lindsey Vonn’s ICU Stay After Winter Olympics Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn crashed and sustained serious injury while competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 8, requiring a stay in the intensive care unit, despite Team USA initially describing her condition as “stable.”

Vonn had ruptured her ACL just nine days before Sunday’s event but chose to go all out in pursuit of glory at the prestigious competition.

Highlights Lindsey Vonn was moved to the ICU following two surgeries for the injury she sustained at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

She had entered the competition despite a ruptured ACL after coming out of retirement in November 2024.

While Vonn’s future at the ongoing Games remains uncertain, Team USA has already secured glory.

The athlete, notably, was competing in Cortina following a six-year hiatus.

Vonn retired in 2019 but returned in November 2024, explaining in a recent interview why she chose to compete in this edition of the Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn was transferred to the ICU, though the move wasn’t due to any medical complications

Lindsey Vonn at a press conference discussing details behind her ICU stay after Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: Getty/Ezra Shaw

Starting as the 13th skier at the Sunday event, Vonn clipped the gate with her ski pole on the first jump and somersaulted off the course, with spectators falling silent as they witnessed the accident.

She was on the ground for several minutes before being airlifted.

Reuters reported that Vonn had suffered a broken leg and underwent a surgical procedure on Sunday.

She then had another operation on Monday morning.

Lindsey Vonn skiing at Winter Olympics, wearing USA team suit, highlighting details behind ICU stay after crash.

Image credits: Getty/Julian Finney

“Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians,” a US Ski and Snowboard Team spokesperson said.

According to the Daily Mail, Vonn is now in the hospital’s intensive care unit to ensure she has privacy.

Lindsey Vonn broke her silence on the crash on Monday via Instagram

Lindsey Vonn in skiing gear and helmet after Winter Olympics crash, related to ICU stay and terrifying details.

Image credits: Getty/Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom

“This is what sport looks like when you strip away the polish. It’s not comfortable. It’s painful. Risk instead of safety,” British journalist Dan Walker wrote via Instagram.

His post continued: “Vonn knew she might not win. She knew it might hurt. She understood the risk. She embraced it because not going down that mountain would mean surrendering to the things that stop you from getting out of bed in the morning.

“Great sporting moments don’t always finish on a podium. They are acts of courage. They are athletes standing on the start line, knowing it could be the last time, knowing it might go wrong, and launching themselves anyway.

Tweet reply discussing Lindsey Vonn's ICU stay after Winter Olympics crash, highlighting reactions on social media.

Image credits: WhatsNewsHere

Skier lying on snow after a Winter Olympics crash, illustrating terrifying details behind Lindsey Vonn's ICU stay.

Image credits: Getty/Handout

“That is the essence of sport. Not the medal. The moment before the gate opens, and the chance that the dream might become reality. I hope her body heals quickly and she knows she will always be a winner.”

Vonn responded to the lengthy post with just three words: “Thank you, Dan.” A praying-hands emoji accompanied her text.

Cortina, the location of this year’s Olympic Games, fueled Vonn’s decision to participate

So so very sad for Lindsey Vonn. An inspiring American ski legend. A courageous risk-taker, who knew what it takes to win. Wishing her strength. pic.twitter.com/XpLVP5RSb0 — Bruce Booth (@LifeSciVC) February 8, 2026

“Honestly, I don’t know if I would have done this if it wasn’t at Cortina,” Vonn told People Magazine last month.

“It’s where I got my first podium [placing third at the 2004 World Cup],” she explained, adding, “I also broke the women’s World Cup record there.”

The skier further revealed that the race was also “one of the few” that both her parents attended.

Rescue team performing aerial evacuation in a yellow helicopter relating to Lindsey Vonn’s ICU stay after Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: Getty/Al Bello

“So it’s a very special place for me,” she asserted.

At 41 years old, Vonn made history as the oldest woman to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

She entered the event despite rupturing her ACL on January 30 in a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Tweet discussing Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics crash and the terrifying details behind her ICU stay after the accident.

Image credits: RealMichaelKee

“It was painful initially after the crash,” Vonn said in a press conference on February 3.

She added at the time that she was “leaning on” her physical therapist, doctors, and coaches to get her to a place where she felt confident to compete on Sunday.

While Lindsey Vonn’s next move remains uncertain, Team USA has secured two medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Vonn couldn’t finish her race, but her teammate Breezy Johnson won gold for Team USA.

Even as Vonn was being airlifted to the hospital, she was reportedly “cheering” for Johnson, who told reporters that her “heart aches” for Vonn.

The United States collected its second gold medal in the team figure skating competition, defeating Japan.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are also in the news for low-quality medals.

Lindsey Vonn smiling in ski gear at St. Moritz, related to terrifying details behind her ICU stay after Olympic crash.

Image credits: lindseyvonn

Johnson, in the post-race conference, first noted that her medal fell apart from its ribbon as she celebrated.

Earlier today, US figure skater Alysa Liu posted a video showing her detached medal.

There is also video evidence of German biathlete Justus Strelow’s medal falling apart from its ribbon. Strelow won his medal on Sunday in the mixed relay competition with his teammates.

Event officials have said they are working to address the issue.

“What a horrible injury,” a netizen sympathized with Lindsey Vonn

