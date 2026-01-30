We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
I got my first impression of Japanese culture through real-time strategy games, where choosing to play with the civilization meant getting disciplined units and sleek pagodas, and I've been a fan of them ever since.
Maybe it's my European tendency to romanticize far away places, but if you’re anything like me, the subreddit r/JapaneseArchitecture is a perfect stepping stone into that world, serving up everything from old temples to modern homes that feel very human, in the best sense of that word.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
