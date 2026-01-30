ADVERTISEMENT

I got my first impression of Japanese culture through real-time strategy games, where choosing to play with the civilization meant getting disciplined units and sleek pagodas, and I've been a fan of them ever since.

Maybe it's my European tendency to romanticize far away places, but if you’re anything like me, the subreddit r/JapaneseArchitecture is a perfect stepping stone into that world, serving up everything from old temples to modern homes that feel very human, in the best sense of that word.