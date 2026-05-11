60 Suspiciously Relatable Memes That Know A Little Too Much About Us
There are over 8 billion people on this planet we call home. And sure, that means there are countless unique personalities out there. At the same time, it also means many of us have more in common than we might think—and that’s a pretty wonderful thing.
After all, the things we share often remind us that we’re not alone. Today, we invite you to enjoy that feeling with some funny and relatable memes from the subreddit r/relatable. Scroll down to check them out!
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University Days
Relatable
Why Is This So True?
There’s something comforting about stumbling across a meme that perfectly captures your exact thoughts or experiences. It’s like someone reached into your brain, had a look around, and knew exactly how you were feeling.
Even though it’s just a meme, the fact that so many other people out there feel the same way you do is genuinely meaningful. It reminds us that our struggles and daily annoyances aren’t ours alone.
Confused
Lowk Kinda Right Tho
This is my sister and I except our parents (at least father) wasn't really bothered and his mother ran the show and controlled every aspect of our lives.
Me Most Of The Times
And let’s be honest, in today’s world, feeling connected to others can be surprisingly difficult. Sure, we’re more “connected” than ever through technology, but genuine social interaction is becoming harder to come by.
Many of us can go days without meaningful face-to-face conversations. We might have hundreds of social media followers but still feel isolated. It’s a strange paradox we’re living in.
Relatable
Oh Boy, That Was Cold
But humans aren’t built to be alone. Scientists have spent decades studying why we crave connection, and the answer goes deep into our biology and evolution.
As it turns out, our need for social bonds is essential to our survival and well-being. Researchers from institutions like Arizona State University and the University of Pennsylvania have been examining exactly why we’re wired this way.
POV : Sleeping Posture Sponsored By Backpain
Relatable
Today's Economy
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then get a new job. this has been the state of things since the inceptipn of "civilized" societies. never going to change until it all collapses so either adapt to adult life or shut up
Joan Silk, a primatologist and Regents Professor at Arizona State University, has studied social relationships for over 40 years.
“Humans are wired for social connections because these connections have helped us to survive and reproduce successfully over the course of our evolutionary history,” Silk explained in her research.
This!!!
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oh look another meme about how modern day humans lack any and all ability to be organized or adapt to adult life. it's not amusing it's pathetic
The Duality Of Parenting
Silk points out that even though we can order groceries online and work remotely, we still depend on our connections to others for our well-being. Her studies on baboons and other mammals show that social bonds help alleviate stress, offer protection from predators, and can even impact how long we live.
The benefits are so significant that they outweigh the downsides like competing for resources or being more exposed to disease.
I'm In Spain (The S Is Silent)
Relatable
It's Not The Time, It's The Vibe
By the way, when you hear that humans are wired for social connection, that’s quite literal. Michael Platt, professor of neuroscience, psychology, and marketing at the University of Pennsylvania, explains that we have structures in our brain called the “social brain network” that manage our interactions with other people.
What’s remarkable is that this network can actually grow. Platt’s research found that people who have more friends have larger social brain networks.
It's Done At Least
And Now It’s Lost To The Void
It Do Be Like That
if that's supposed to show you d**d then yeah. if there's no bugs then you don't exist either. "it do be like that"
To understand just how important socializing is to us, Platt and his colleagues spent 17 years studying a population of about 1,700 rhesus macaques on Cayo Santiago, an island off the coast of Puerto Rico.
The team had been documenting the monkeys’ behavior and social connections for years. Then came Hurricane Maria, a natural disaster that completely altered the monkeys’ habitat.
People With Glasses Understand The Struggle
Relatable
It Is What It Is
The researchers saw that the physiological stresses of the event clearly accelerated aging in many of the monkeys. Following the hurricane, though, the animals formed closer social connections.
The monkeys who managed to make more friends were more likely to survive, and their babies were more likely to survive as well. In other words, having friends literally kept them alive.
How Much Do You Overthink
Living With Your Parents Past 25+
Relatable
So hopefully, scrolling through these relatable memes and being part of the r/relatable community did make you feel a little more connected with the rest of the world today.
Just remember that while online communities are wonderful, don’t forget to nurture those connections in real life too. Reach out to someone you care about. It’s good for everyone involved.
True!
True
POV: You Finally Get Jacked
Most Accurate Ever
Why Does Telling The Truth Feel More Suspicious?
That's Me Irl
Fr Though
Hate It When This Happens
Faxx Doe
I Am So Rich Now
"Do You Have A Stiffie?"
When The Robot Gets Hired And You Get Fired
We Need More Episodes !!
Well
Does This Just Happen To Me
Too Accurate
Why did teachers ever do this? "The whole class will be staying back for fifteen minutes." It was meant to make you hate the culprits, but in fact it only made you hate the teacher
First Day Energy
Anyone Or It Only Me ?
Relatable
Me vs. Bed
Damn It Brain!
Relatable
Before History We Had Chemistry
Relatable As Hell
Way Too True
Hey Its Me
Why Does This Always Happen
Relatable
Funny/Relatable Meme My Friend Sent Me
This Is Too Relatable
Where Are They
I Hope It's Not Just Me
these memes remind me of how pathetic and useless these generations coming up really actually truly are. oh no we have the same struggles that at least every single other generation had to endure too how will we ever manage it oh no woe is me. meanwhile in my early 20s I had my own place worked 3 jobs and barely managed to keep the lights on and afford paper towels, every day was a struggle and if something broke it was DOOM. these 20 somethings don't work, never try to get a REAL job, sponge off of anything they can and then scream I'm a victim. the entitlement, absence of cognitive function and the complete lack of any ability to adapt os extremely alarming. folks we're all screwed because this is the future of the human species. it's insane, if you actually regularly interact with 20 somethings it's incredible how they lack any life skills whatsoever. it's not amusing, it's not a lighthearted meme..it's a problem
Have you ever heard of these cool things called inflation and climate change? I think you caused them.Load More Replies...
these memes remind me of how pathetic and useless these generations coming up really actually truly are. oh no we have the same struggles that at least every single other generation had to endure too how will we ever manage it oh no woe is me. meanwhile in my early 20s I had my own place worked 3 jobs and barely managed to keep the lights on and afford paper towels, every day was a struggle and if something broke it was DOOM. these 20 somethings don't work, never try to get a REAL job, sponge off of anything they can and then scream I'm a victim. the entitlement, absence of cognitive function and the complete lack of any ability to adapt os extremely alarming. folks we're all screwed because this is the future of the human species. it's insane, if you actually regularly interact with 20 somethings it's incredible how they lack any life skills whatsoever. it's not amusing, it's not a lighthearted meme..it's a problem
Have you ever heard of these cool things called inflation and climate change? I think you caused them.Load More Replies...