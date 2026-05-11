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There are over 8 billion people on this planet we call home. And sure, that means there are countless unique personalities out there. At the same time, it also means many of us have more in common than we might think—and that’s a pretty wonderful thing.

After all, the things we share often remind us that we’re not alone. Today, we invite you to enjoy that feeling with some funny and relatable memes from the subreddit r/relatable. Scroll down to check them out!