ADVERTISEMENT

There are over 8 billion people on this planet we call home. And sure, that means there are countless unique personalities out there. At the same time, it also means many of us have more in common than we might think—and that’s a pretty wonderful thing.

After all, the things we share often remind us that we’re not alone. Today, we invite you to enjoy that feeling with some funny and relatable memes from the subreddit r/relatable. Scroll down to check them out!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

University Days

University Days

kainatalee Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable

    A screenshot of two tweets making relatable memes about dating. The top tweet talks about lesbians and dragons, the bottom about gay men and gorillas.

    fergsolo Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Why Is This So True?

    A relatable meme from @coldifyyy asking if you ever feel like you're not anyone's favorite person and just want to chill alone.

    BigCommercial3605 Report

    5points
    POST

    There’s something comforting about stumbling across a meme that perfectly captures your exact thoughts or experiences. It’s like someone reached into your brain, had a look around, and knew exactly how you were feeling.

    Even though it’s just a meme, the fact that so many other people out there feel the same way you do is genuinely meaningful. It reminds us that our struggles and daily annoyances aren’t ours alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Confused

    A tweet describes a tough pizza order for diverse diets, a highly relatable meme for group food decisions.

    wownicebuttdude Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Lowk Kinda Right Tho

    A relatable meme with Pikachu looking surprised, illustrating how parental restrictions can lead to being antisocial.

    DisciplineNo4913 Report

    4points
    POST
    sendmail2deepika avatar
    MissFortune
    MissFortune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my sister and I except our parents (at least father) wasn't really bothered and his mother ran the show and controlled every aspect of our lives.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Me Most Of The Times

    A relatable meme of a woman with a loading icon on her forehead, struggling to remember someone's name.

    PersonalityNo7391 Report

    4points
    POST

    And let’s be honest, in today’s world, feeling connected to others can be surprisingly difficult. Sure, we’re more “connected” than ever through technology, but genuine social interaction is becoming harder to come by.

    Many of us can go days without meaningful face-to-face conversations. We might have hundreds of social media followers but still feel isolated. It’s a strange paradox we’re living in.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Modern Life Routine

    A relatable meme about a daily routine staring at various screens from phone to TV before sleeping.

    voidarix Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Relatable

    A relatable meme of a crying cat brushing its teeth, depicting a child forced to go to school.

    Live_Roll_5903 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Oh Boy, That Was Cold

    Oh Boy, That Was Cold

    Sufficient_Return293 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But humans aren’t built to be alone. Scientists have spent decades studying why we crave connection, and the answer goes deep into our biology and evolution.

    As it turns out, our need for social bonds is essential to our survival and well-being. Researchers from institutions like Arizona State University and the University of Pennsylvania have been examining exactly why we’re wired this way.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    POV : Sleeping Posture Sponsored By Backpain

    A meme showing an illustration of a person sleeping comfortably in a fetal position, relatable memes for best sleep.

    lunablooms1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Relatable

    Grandpa Simpson tells kids about free phone earphones, a suspiciously relatable meme about past tech perks.

    fergsolo Report

    4points
    POST
    sendmail2deepika avatar
    MissFortune
    MissFortune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now many don't even have a hole to insert earphones!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Today's Economy

    Today's Economy

    QbitWalker Report

    4points
    POST
    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    then get a new job. this has been the state of things since the inceptipn of "civilized" societies. never going to change until it all collapses so either adapt to adult life or shut up

    View more comments

    Joan Silk, a primatologist and Regents Professor at Arizona State University, has studied social relationships for over 40 years.

    “Humans are wired for social connections because these connections have helped us to survive and reproduce successfully over the course of our evolutionary history,” Silk explained in her research.

    #13

    Hahahaha

    A relatable meme contrasting a real horse in a field with a horse seemingly jumping in a strange pattern in the sky, reflecting chess movements.

    National-Sky-5555 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This!!!

    A relatable meme featuring Fred from Scooby-Doo saying, "Let's split up, gang!" representing lost keys, phone, and wallet.

    QbitWalker Report

    4points
    POST
    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    oh look another meme about how modern day humans lack any and all ability to be organized or adapt to adult life. it's not amusing it's pathetic

    View more comments
    #15

    The Duality Of Parenting

    A relatable meme showing a mom and daughter posing nicely, contrasted with a father and sons goofing around with a cannon.

    Quick_Eye_6585 Report

    3points
    POST

    Silk points out that even though we can order groceries online and work remotely, we still depend on our connections to others for our well-being. Her studies on baboons and other mammals show that social bonds help alleviate stress, offer protection from predators, and can even impact how long we live.

    The benefits are so significant that they outweigh the downsides like competing for resources or being more exposed to disease.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I'm In Spain (The S Is Silent)

    I'm In Spain (The S Is Silent)

    mhmd_it_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty litter? You missed your cue!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Relatable

    A relatable meme showing an iPhone 13 with a bulging battery, likening it to a dramatic breakup.

    fergsolo , FlatPeach4918 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    It's Not The Time, It's The Vibe

    A relatable meme: baby crying, captioned Waking up at 6AM to work. Next, a cool baby in shades, captioned Waking up at 6AM to travel.

    kainatalee Report

    3points
    POST

    By the way, when you hear that humans are wired for social connection, that’s quite literal. Michael Platt, professor of neuroscience, psychology, and marketing at the University of Pennsylvania, explains that we have structures in our brain called the “social brain network” that manage our interactions with other people.

    What’s remarkable is that this network can actually grow. Platt’s research found that people who have more friends have larger social brain networks.
    #19

    It's Done At Least

    A white dog with a slight smile, next to text about failing a test. A relatable meme about relief.

    Otherwise_Gur_5571 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    And Now It’s Lost To The Void

    And Now It’s Lost To The Void

    Quick_Eye_6585 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    It Do Be Like That

    A meme showing people relaxing in grassy fields with beds. Text says, "me if bugs didn't exist." Suspiciously relatable memes.

    InsideCharity4824 Report

    3points
    POST
    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if that's supposed to show you d**d then yeah. if there's no bugs then you don't exist either. "it do be like that"

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To understand just how important socializing is to us, Platt and his colleagues spent 17 years studying a population of about 1,700 rhesus macaques on Cayo Santiago, an island off the coast of Puerto Rico.

    The team had been documenting the monkeys’ behavior and social connections for years. Then came Hurricane Maria, a natural disaster that completely altered the monkeys’ habitat.
    #22

    People With Glasses Understand The Struggle

    A young woman with glasses and a white watch, lying down and looking up, embodying suspiciously relatable memes.

    Miserable-Yak-3498 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Relatable

    Relatable

    fergsolo Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    It Is What It Is

    It Is What It Is

    Crsl_dreams Report

    2points
    POST

    The researchers saw that the physiological stresses of the event clearly accelerated aging in many of the monkeys. Following the hurricane, though, the animals formed closer social connections.

    The monkeys who managed to make more friends were more likely to survive, and their babies were more likely to survive as well. In other words, having friends literally kept them alive.
    #25

    How Much Do You Overthink

    A meme about overthinking when selecting traffic lights in a captcha. A suspiciously relatable meme for meme lovers.

    Unlucky-Ad-8223 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Living With Your Parents Past 25+

    A relatable meme about living with parents past 25, showing four images of people in distress, reflecting the struggles.

    ayylmaaoo96 Report

    2points
    POST
    sendmail2deepika avatar
    MissFortune
    MissFortune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can confirm. However the younger days weren't much better

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Relatable

    A relatable meme of a giant Goku wearing a hard hat, overlooking a city. This is one of many suspicious memes.

    fergsolo Report

    2points
    POST

    So hopefully, scrolling through these relatable memes and being part of the r/relatable community did make you feel a little more connected with the rest of the world today.

    Just remember that while online communities are wonderful, don’t forget to nurture those connections in real life too. Reach out to someone you care about. It’s good for everyone involved.
    #28

    True!

    A relatable meme from @astoldbyjayde saying, "I'm officially at the age where I hate loud and unnecessary noise."

    Fabulous-Midnight-29 Report

    2points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's every age between 0 and 115.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    True

    Patrick Star hangs black clothes on a line, illustrating a relatable meme about suspicious habits and wardrobe choices.

    Fantastic_Bend136 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    POV: You Finally Get Jacked

    A humorous relatable meme showing the expectation vs. reality of going to the gym.

    agenga5 Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Most Accurate Ever

    A relatable meme of Bart Simpson concentrating intensely, with the caption: "Me trying to get that last piece of lip skin off."

    annetica-1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    "How Old Are You?"

    "How Old Are You?"

    recodeprotocol Report

    2points
    POST
    alexs_1 avatar
    Alex S
    Alex S
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    mid to late 40s starter pack

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Why Does Telling The Truth Feel More Suspicious?

    A relatable meme showing a dog looking guilty when lying and a monkey with a creepy smile when telling the truth.

    PersonalityNo7391 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    That's Me Irl

    A relatable meme comparing parents buying a house at their age versus a current generation facing a check engine light. Suspiciously relatable memes.

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Fr Though

    Relatable meme of a man pointing to his head, with text about strategically hiding snack wrappers. Suspiciously relatable memes.

    Direct-Account-3987 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Hate It When This Happens

    Hate It When This Happens

    pedrothehedgehog Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Faxx Doe

    A dad stands facing a TV, hands behind his back, looking concerned. A relatable meme about suspicious situations.

    swoozy88 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Am So Rich Now

    A person in a red jumpsuit lying on a wall of money, yelling in joy. A relatable meme about forgotten change.

    Exotic-Mine-6008 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    "Do You Have A Stiffie?"

    A relatable meme showing a Star Wars hologram bulging like a zip-up hoodie when someone sits down. Suspiciously relatable memes.

    ElijahBWhite Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    When The Robot Gets Hired And You Get Fired

    Tom the cat, exiled with a bindle, as a robot cat replaces him. Relatable memes about job automation.

    Sennikhil34 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    We Need More Episodes !!

    A relatable meme featuring a shocked monkey face reacting to finishing a series, highlighting funny relatable memes.

    TakeMeToTheMoon_ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Well

    A relatable meme: a conversation about pizza leads to a young man saying, "But that's social interaction and I don't support it."

    selectivepoker Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #43

    Does This Just Happen To Me

    A funny relatable meme of a boy smirking twice, representing dog owners' awkward interaction. One of many suspiciously relatable memes.

    Fr0sty_TTV Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Too Accurate

    A relatably suspicious meme: Mr. Incredible with an intense glare at a table with food, caption shows teacher punishing the whole class.

    Locaaaaah Report

    2points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did teachers ever do this? "The whole class will be staying back for fifteen minutes." It was meant to make you hate the culprits, but in fact it only made you hate the teacher

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    First Day Energy

    First Day Energy

    Quick_Eye_6585 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Anyone Or It Only Me ?

    A relatable meme featuring Spongebob illustrating sleeping and waking difficulties. One of many suspicious relatable memes.

    Lamandui Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Relatable

    Relatable

    Doomboi2019 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Me vs. Bed

    A relatable meme about morning routines. A tweet asks, "What part of your morning routine takes the longest?" The reply: "Deciding to get up."

    heyyprabhas Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Damn It Brain!

    Damn It Brain!

    _PaddyPower_03 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Relatable

    A meme showing a man happily holding a dog, contrasted with a woman looking annoyed with a cat on her chest. Relatable memes about pets.

    fergsolo , mstrblueskys Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    Before History We Had Chemistry

    Two monkeys in a jungle, one looking sad, with text about knowing each other for 180,000 years. Relatable memes.

    DifficultDot6063 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Relatable As Hell

    A meme shows Spongebob running frantically and a fish dancing, depicting relatable memes about sleeping.

    Lamandui Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Way Too True

    Way Too True

    Sure_Artichoke6929 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Hey Its Me

    Paul Rudd smiling in a grainy security monitor footage. A very relatable meme about seeing yourself on screen.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Why Does This Always Happen

    A relatable meme about turning the shower handle to make it cooler, only for it to become freezing. It features the Yeti from Monsters, Inc. saying "Welcome to the Himalayas!"

    Porter_Michael Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Relatable

    A male student with visible veins straining his neck and forehead, illustrating a relatable meme about holding breath during a movie.

    Meierey Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Funny/Relatable Meme My Friend Sent Me

    Funny/Relatable Meme My Friend Sent Me

    __yeeter__ Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    This Is Too Relatable

    This Is Too Relatable

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Where Are They

    A suspicious Michael Scott meme, yelling "WHERE ARE THE UPS? WHERE ARE THEY?" a relatable meme for hard times.

    HeavyConstruction609 Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    I Hope It's Not Just Me

    I Hope It's Not Just Me

    Linxheroup Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow