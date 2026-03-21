99 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)
We need food to sustain ourselves every single day. Without it, we quite literally could not survive. Even so, being a basic necessity doesn’t make it cheap. Lately, even tossing cherry tomatoes into your cart or daring to grab two avocados instead of one can feel like a real splurge.
That frustration is pretty much universal at this point. But what you actually end up paying depends on where you live. To see it for yourself, we’ve rounded up posts from r/whatsinyourcart where shoppers from around the world share their hauls and totals—scroll down to compare.
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$37.38 (5,519 Yen) Tokyo
$130 At The Farm Today! I Ended Up With About 63 Lbs Of Produce. It Lasts Us About 3 Weeks
That's a lot of produce. I wonder how they're able to keep it from going bad in the 3 weeks time span?
$102 At Aldi, I Filled My Local Community Fridge!
Whole Foods NYC $158
We call Whole Foods "Whole Paycheck". Only the rich people shop there. 🤷♀️
17$ Poland
€8 Farmers Market Belgium
$20.71 At Super King Market In Socal
Made A Stop At 99 Ranch For A Few Items And Walked Out With A Bit More. Wasn’t A Bad Haul At $75
$50.14 At Target
$150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan
$7.92 In Sacramento CA
Are you planning to make a huge omelet or feed a lot of people? Or maybe egg someone's house? 😂 That's a lot. It would go bad before I could eat them.
Sprouts - Los Angeles, CA - $70.99
Sixteen Dollars At Walmart. The Best Part About Being An Adult Is That You Can Randomly Decide You Want A Cheesecake At 5:02pm On A Saturday. And Then Eat It Like A Pizza
$62. Aldi And Publix. In College On A Tight Budget While Trying To Stay Healthy
Whole Foods $258.85
$19 At My Local Farmers Market
$35 Produce Box
$55.33 In Midwest USA
55.40€ Lidl Germany
Lidl is cheap. The meat is at a reduced price, probably the shelf life is soon due. However those energy drinks and American ice cream are products I never buy - too expensive, too awful.
£112, Tesco, England
$5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic
$50.26 Safeway In The Bay Area ($7.50 Saving With Membership)
That's a good point. I have a free "membership" at both grocery stores that saves me money. You just have to register a phone number and enter it when you check out. I also have one at Petsmart that gives you a $ credit every time you shop.
First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger
My Produce For The Week - $7.67
My $15.93 (After Coupons/Rebates) Couponing Haul From Publix And Food Lion!
Pretty Proud Of This Haul - Cost Less $29.77
Roughly $120 At Whole Foods
$66 In Los Angeles - Grocery Outlet
$175 From Whole Foods, USA. Includes 18 Fresh Oysters ($1 Each)
Again, only the rich people shop there in my area. I stick to the Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Trader Joe's.
Target Trip. Spent Way More Than I Wanted To. I Only Went For The Hair Stuff & Coke. $58.89
Must have been Fall - based on the Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts and the candy corn Squishmallow. Oreo Coke sounds like 🤮🤮🤮.
$63 At Trader Joe’s And $63 At Whole Foods Comparison
$106 Worth Of Groceries From A Supermarket In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
I want to know what the round bread things are! They look good.
$162.47 (Northern California)
120$ At Aldi. I Feel Like I Did Pretty Good
3 Stores For 5 People- $109.04
I wish these would all say how many people are being fed with these hauls. That makes a difference.
Super G Mart Grocery Haul In NC - $322
$95 At Aldi In Atlanta
Think I Did Pretty Good. $170 @ Aldi
About $130 For All
Se WI, $59.21. Had A Bad Week And Pretty Much Treated Myself To Whatever I Wanted
$202.17 At Aldi’s In Missouri
$101.74 At Whole Foods In Va
$166 Whole Foods
Kroger Haul 84.50
$30 Gifts For My Dad. Hoping It Will Feel Special On A Low Budget
What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya
$85.43 At Aldi, Midwest
$328.92 Whole Foods In NYC
Went Out For Eggs. Promptly Forgot Eggs. $9.42
$10 Bulk Ingredients Haul
€ 45,39 In Portugal
$188 Chicago
My $392 Aldi Haul!
Meat is so expensive right now. Which is why I don't eat that much of it.
Target Baby Run $102
Yikes. It's a lot less expensive to make your own baby food. Those pouches on the left are $$$.
Changed My Eating Habits 2 Months Ago, Feeling Good! Heb, South Austin, Texas. $152
$97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag
$64.64 At Met Market In Seattle
$110 Whole Foods
$81 At Safeway In Denver, Co
$2 Meat?? What I Bought vs. What I Made
Normally I'm An Aldi Guy But Kroger Impressed Me Today. $113
$75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters
$3 Turkey
132$ Market Basket Maine
$79 From Walmart 🥕 🍍 🥒
75 €, Bucharest, Romania
$112 At Aldi For 2 People
13€ Anti Waste, France
A Very Small Costco (Midwest Us) Trip - $27.06 USD
Weekly Market-Portugal- 22.12€ Or 23$
What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, CA
Tulsa, Ok ~ $54 Dollars Whole Foods + Target
134$ Market Basket Maine
This same person posted their $132 haul from Market Basket in Maine, that's a few spots prior. I love going to Market Basket, consistent prices and decent deals.