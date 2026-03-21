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We need food to sustain ourselves every single day. Without it, we quite literally could not survive. Even so, being a basic necessity doesn’t make it cheap. Lately, even tossing cherry tomatoes into your cart or daring to grab two avocados instead of one can feel like a real splurge.

That frustration is pretty much universal at this point. But what you actually end up paying depends on where you live. To see it for yourself, we’ve rounded up posts from r/whatsinyourcart where shoppers from around the world share their hauls and totals—scroll down to compare.