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We need food to sustain ourselves every single day. Without it, we quite literally could not survive. Even so, being a basic necessity doesn’t make it cheap. Lately, even tossing cherry tomatoes into your cart or daring to grab two avocados instead of one can feel like a real splurge.

That frustration is pretty much universal at this point. But what you actually end up paying depends on where you live. To see it for yourself, we’ve rounded up posts from r/whatsinyourcart where shoppers from around the world share their hauls and totals—scroll down to compare.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

$37.38 (5,519 Yen) Tokyo

Assorted groceries with price tags and labels showing the cost of food items where they live in Japan.

Hot-Radish-9772 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    $130 At The Farm Today! I Ended Up With About 63 Lbs Of Produce. It Lasts Us About 3 Weeks

    Cart full of fresh groceries including cauliflower, broccoli, peppers, onions, potatoes, and juice highlighting grocery costs where they live.

    greeneyedfaerie Report

    8points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of produce. I wonder how they're able to keep it from going bad in the 3 weeks time span?

    2
    2points
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    #3

    $102 At Aldi, I Filled My Local Community Fridge!

    Grocery cart and fridge packed with various snacks, fruits, and drinks showing grocery cost where people live.

    Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Whole Foods NYC $158

    Variety of groceries including fruits, vegetables, meats, and packaged goods showing grocery costs.

    368995 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We call Whole Foods "Whole Paycheck". Only the rich people shop there. 🤷‍♀️

    1
    1point
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    #5

    17$ Poland

    Groceries displayed on a kitchen counter showing the cost of food items where they live, highlighting grocery prices.

    huskylife98 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #6

    €8 Farmers Market Belgium

    Fresh fruits, vegetables, and beans arranged on a surface illustrating groceries cost where people live.

    lirassaurus Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    $20.71 At Super King Market In Socal

    Groceries on a table showing vegetables, bread, and meat illustrating how much groceries cost where people live.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Made A Stop At 99 Ranch For A Few Items And Walked Out With A Bit More. Wasn’t A Bad Haul At $75

    Variety of groceries on a kitchen counter showing fresh produce, meat, fish, and packaged items highlighting grocery costs.

    midwest-ginger Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    $50.14 At Target

    Grocery items including coffee, yogurt, waffles, milk, candy, and creamers in a red shopping cart showing grocery costs.

    comeradesnarky Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    $150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan

    A wide variety of groceries including produce, meat, snacks, and dairy displayed on a kitchen table showing cost differences.

    cateyesandcardigans Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    $7.92 In Sacramento CA

    Eight cartons of organic pasture-raised eggs on a wooden surface showing grocery costs where they live.

    RBFallday Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you planning to make a huge omelet or feed a lot of people? Or maybe egg someone's house? 😂 That's a lot. It would go bad before I could eat them.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    Sprouts - Los Angeles, CA - $70.99

    Grocery items including milk, pasta, drinks, and sushi on a checkout conveyor belt showing grocery cost where they live.

    shesonfiya Report

    5points
    POST
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    #13

    Sixteen Dollars At Walmart. The Best Part About Being An Adult Is That You Can Randomly Decide You Want A Cheesecake At 5:02pm On A Saturday. And Then Eat It Like A Pizza

    Assorted cheesecake slices with various toppings on a black surface showing grocery cost variety where people live.

    hadtobethetacos Report

    5points
    POST
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    #14

    $62. Aldi And Publix. In College On A Tight Budget While Trying To Stay Healthy

    Groceries including milk, bananas, meat, and juice displayed on a white freezer showing grocery cost comparison.

    cakersgotswag Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Whole Foods $258.85

    Two sets of groceries displayed on a kitchen counter illustrating grocery costs where people live with organic and packaged items.

    backpackadventure Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    $19 At My Local Farmers Market

    Top image of fresh groceries including raspberries, ginger, spinach, avocado, lime, and brussels sprouts in a blue basket, bottom image of two containers of strawberries on a red surface showcasing grocery cost differences.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
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    #17

    $35 Produce Box

    Assortment of fresh groceries including fruits and vegetables displayed on kitchen counter showing grocery costs.

    Tasty-Caterpillar400 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #18

    $55.33 In Midwest USA

    Groceries on a wooden table showing meat, pizza, vegetables, and drinks illustrating grocery cost comparison.

    bigfootadler Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    55.40€ Lidl Germany

    Groceries including fresh vegetables, dairy, meat, and drinks displayed to show grocery cost where they live.

    Ill_Elderberry_3800 Report

    5points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lidl is cheap. The meat is at a reduced price, probably the shelf life is soon due. However those energy drinks and American ice cream are products I never buy - too expensive, too awful.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    £112, Tesco, England

    Groceries spread on a table and chair showing the cost of groceries where they live with various packaged foods and drinks.

    BoutiqueKymX2account Report

    5points
    POST
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    #21

    $5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic

    Various fruits and vegetables including watermelons, pineapples, onions, and carrots displayed on floor showing grocery costs.

    silverboy787 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #22

    $50.26 Safeway In The Bay Area ($7.50 Saving With Membership)

    Groceries including bread, granola, pasta, cheese, yogurt, sauce, and beef showing grocery cost variations where people live.

    MidnightMoog Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a good point. I have a free "membership" at both grocery stores that saves me money. You just have to register a phone number and enter it when you check out. I also have one at Petsmart that gives you a $ credit every time you shop.

    1
    1point
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    #23

    First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger

    Groceries on a table showing various food items illustrating grocery cost where people live for cost comparison.

    Mild-Anger Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    My Produce For The Week - $7.67

    Various fresh groceries including apples, limes, zucchini, peppers, and cauliflower displayed showing grocery costs where they live.

    coobear6 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #25

    My $15.93 (After Coupons/Rebates) Couponing Haul From Publix And Food Lion!

    Groceries including paper towels, sausages, snacks, and dairy products displayed on a wooden table showing local grocery costs.

    peanut_rettub Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    Pretty Proud Of This Haul - Cost Less $29.77

    Assortment of groceries including meat, milk, vegetables, and packaged noodles showing grocery costs where they live.

    PurplePunch209 Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Roughly $120 At Whole Foods

    Groceries haul on wooden table showing various packaged food items illustrating grocery cost where they live.

    Ok_Error_4705 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    $66 In Los Angeles - Grocery Outlet

    Groceries including fruits, vegetables, pasta, dairy, and beverages displayed on a kitchen counter showing local grocery costs.

    DoubleChallenge7177 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #29

    $175 From Whole Foods, USA. Includes 18 Fresh Oysters ($1 Each)

    Variety of fresh groceries including vegetables, fruits, bread, and seafood displayed on a wooden table showing local grocery costs.

    Cutiepatootie8896 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, only the rich people shop there in my area. I stick to the Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Trader Joe's.

    1
    1point
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    #30

    Target Trip. Spent Way More Than I Wanted To. I Only Went For The Hair Stuff & Coke. $58.89

    Assorted groceries including popcorn, chicken, rice, corn, and soda showcasing grocery costs where they live

    Paigenacage Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must have been Fall - based on the Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts and the candy corn Squishmallow. Oreo Coke sounds like 🤮🤮🤮.

    1
    1point
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    #31

    $63 At Trader Joe’s And $63 At Whole Foods Comparison

    Two sets of groceries on stovetops, showcasing the variety and cost of groceries where people live for cost comparison.

    Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    $106 Worth Of Groceries From A Supermarket In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Variety of groceries including fruits, meat, beverages, and dairy displayed to showcase grocery cost differences.

    Gogi_gogimanov Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want to know what the round bread things are! They look good.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #33

    $162.47 (Northern California)

    Assorted groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and pantry items showing cost differences where people live

    shaggy_bannana Report

    4points
    POST
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    #34

    120$ At Aldi. I Feel Like I Did Pretty Good

    Various groceries including fresh produce, bread, and snacks displayed to show grocery costs where people live.

    taintmonster831 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    3 Stores For 5 People- $109.04

    Various groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and packaged goods displayed on a table showing grocery costs.

    Legitimate_Rock8325 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish these would all say how many people are being fed with these hauls. That makes a difference.

    1
    1point
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    #36

    Super G Mart Grocery Haul In NC - $322

    Various groceries including Asian sauces, snacks, fresh vegetables, and packaged foods showing grocery costs by location.

    softrotten Report

    4points
    POST
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    #37

    $95 At Aldi In Atlanta

    Assorted groceries including produce, canned goods, dairy, and snacks displayed on a counter showing grocery cost impact.

    mcotter22 Report

    4points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty is on inspection duty

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #38

    Think I Did Pretty Good. $170 @ Aldi

    Assortment of groceries displayed on floor showing how much groceries cost where they live with various food items and drinks.

    Renegada Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    About $130 For All

    A large assortment of groceries including snacks, meats, drinks, and packaged foods displayed on a wooden table showing grocery costs.

    bananana61 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Se WI, $59.21. Had A Bad Week And Pretty Much Treated Myself To Whatever I Wanted

    Shopping cart filled with assorted groceries including greens, yogurt, dates, peanut butter, and deli meat showing grocery cost variation.

    _r0si3 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #41

    $202.17 At Aldi’s In Missouri

    A large variety of groceries spread out on a kitchen island showing typical grocery cost where people live.

    Ok-Eggplant-6329 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #42

    $101.74 At Whole Foods In Va

    Assortment of groceries including fresh produce, meat, and pantry items displayed on a kitchen counter showing grocery costs.

    waydown2019 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    $166 Whole Foods

    Groceries spread on kitchen counter showing diverse fresh produce and packaged items highlighting grocery cost differences.

    Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Kroger Haul 84.50

    Groceries including produce, meat, snacks, and frozen vegetables displayed to show grocery costs where they live.

    yorkiewho Report

    4points
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    #45

    $30 Gifts For My Dad. Hoping It Will Feel Special On A Low Budget

    Various grocery items including organic capers, dark chocolate pretzels, fig spread, honey, and candies, showing grocery costs.

    quartz222 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #46

    What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya

    Grocery haul showing fresh produce, packaged foods, and beverages illustrating local grocery costs and affordability.

    ksorare Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder why they bought so much purified water??

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    $85.43 At Aldi, Midwest

    Various groceries including dairy, meat, vegetables, and snacks displayed to show grocery costs where people live

    Inevitable-Mix-2983 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    $328.92 Whole Foods In NYC

    Various frozen groceries including vegetables, chicken, dairy, and snacks displayed to show grocery cost differences.

    ayayadae Report

    4points
    POST
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    #49

    Went Out For Eggs. Promptly Forgot Eggs. $9.42

    Fresh broccoli, red bell peppers, and a net bag of onions displayed on a marble countertop showing grocery costs.

    youareovaryacting Report

    4points
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    #50

    $10 Bulk Ingredients Haul

    Various groceries including packaged nuts, powders, and chocolate bars displayed to show grocery costs where people live.

    ooochilee Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    € 45,39 In Portugal

    A variety of groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and water displayed to show grocery costs where they live.

    BoringPrinciple9001 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    $188 Chicago

    A variety of groceries displayed on a table showing local grocery costs with fresh produce, packaged foods, and beverages.

    Only-Phase-7661 Report

    4points
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    #53

    My $392 Aldi Haul!

    Large grocery haul displayed on a kitchen counter showing the cost of groceries where people live with various meats and snacks.

    Ok-Eggplant-6329 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meat is so expensive right now. Which is why I don't eat that much of it.

    1
    1point
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    #54

    Target Baby Run $102

    Various baby food pouches, bottles, shoes, and groceries laid out showing how much groceries cost where they live.

    pakapoagal Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. It's a lot less expensive to make your own baby food. Those pouches on the left are $$$.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #55

    Changed My Eating Habits 2 Months Ago, Feeling Good! Heb, South Austin, Texas. $152

    Groceries on a supermarket conveyor belt showing prices and variety, illustrating how much groceries cost where they live.

    super-mega-bro-bro Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    $97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag

    Groceries including salmon, frozen meals, sausages, snacks, and hand soap laid out on a dark table showing grocery cost variations.

    BitchMenudo Report

    3points
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    #57

    $64.64 At Met Market In Seattle

    Various groceries including meat, vegetables, bread, and packaged meals showing typical grocery costs where people live.

    molo91 Report

    3points
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    #58

    $110 Whole Foods

    A variety of groceries including eggs, fruits, vegetables, and packaged foods showing local grocery costs impact.

    PatientBalance Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    $81 At Safeway In Denver, Co

    Cleaning supplies including Hefty bags, Dawn detergent, gloves, and scrubbers displayed in a photo about grocery costs.

    ResolutionKlutzy2249 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    $2 Meat?? What I Bought vs. What I Made

    Packaged bone-in pork chops and groceries in a cart showcasing the cost of groceries where they live with a cooked meal plate

    ooochilee Report

    3points
    POST
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    #61

    Normally I'm An Aldi Guy But Kroger Impressed Me Today. $113

    Groceries laid out on floor showing cost and variety of food items where people live, highlighting grocery prices.

    Renegada Report

    3points
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    #62

    $75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters

    Various groceries including vegetables, beans, rice, and pantry staples showing the cost of groceries where people live.

    Vivid_Photograph7168 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    $3 Turkey

    Frozen turkeys displayed in a grocery store with price tag showing 29 cents per pound, highlighting grocery costs.

    ooochilee Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    132$ Market Basket Maine

    A variety of groceries including fresh produce, packaged foods, and beverages on a table showing grocery cost where they live.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good deal if it includes the cat!

    1
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    #65

    $79 From Walmart 🥕 🍍 🥒

    Groceries including fruits, vegetables, snacks, and drinks displayed on a wooden table showing grocery cost comparison.

    FishCultLuci Report

    3points
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    #66

    75 €, Bucharest, Romania

    Assorted groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and packaged goods showing cost of groceries where they live.

    V_N_Antoine Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    $112 At Aldi For 2 People

    Shopping cart filled with varied groceries showing the cost of groceries where people live in a detailed comparison.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    13€ Anti Waste, France

    Various fresh groceries including carrots, pears, apples, cauliflower, pumpkins, and squash displayed on a wooden table.

    April-nineteen84 Report

    3points
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    #69

    A Very Small Costco (Midwest Us) Trip - $27.06 USD

    Bananas, Greek yogurt, ravioli, and Kodiak Power Cakes on a grocery checkout counter showing grocery cost differences.

    notthegoatseguy Report

    3points
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    #70

    Weekly Market-Portugal- 22.12€ Or 23$

    Fresh groceries including fruits, vegetables, bread, and herbs displayed to show grocery cost variations worldwide.

    Sweaty-Patience-1043 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, CA

    Various groceries including garlic, eggplant, green onions, oranges, sweet potatoes, and a potato showing cost differences locally.

    wutwutsugabutt Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Tulsa, Ok ~ $54 Dollars Whole Foods + Target

    Groceries displayed on kitchen stove showing variety and cost of food items where people live in a detailed comparison.

    chloandwaffles Report

    3points
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    #73

    134$ Market Basket Maine

    Varied groceries including fresh produce, packaged foods, and beverages displayed showing cost of groceries where they live.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This same person posted their $132 haul from Market Basket in Maine, that's a few spots prior. I love going to Market Basket, consistent prices and decent deals.

    0
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    #74

    Groceries In Brazil R$180 About $30

    Various groceries including eggs, bread, meat, vegetables, and drinks displayed on a table showing grocery costs.

    mjnps Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    30£ At Lidl, England

    Groceries laid out on a table showing cost and variety of food items where they live in the UK.

    sarah0815 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    $47. It’s So Much Fun Living In Canada

    Shopping cart with groceries including soda, cat food, chips, and jelly highlighting grocery costs where people live.

    4y6hu Report

    3points
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    #77

    $41.25 At Kroger In GA, USA

    Groceries including chicken, carrots, spinach, soda, and spices displayed on a wooden table showing local grocery costs.

    bbqsocks Report

    3points
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    #78

    18,760 Won ($12.78) Busan, Korea

    Various groceries including meat, vegetables, and tofu displayed on a table showing grocery cost differences.

    Lessthanbentos Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Costco, Honolulu, Hi $194

    Grocery cart with various items including meat, eggs, cheese, vegetables, and snacks showing grocery costs where they live.

    kelsfille Report

    3points
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    #80

    $243 At Winco

    Groceries spread on a kitchen counter showing a variety of food items depicting grocery costs where people live.

    MaggotBrainnn Report

    3points
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    #81

    €96.00 Lidl, Ireland

    Groceries including chicken, salmon, eggs, cheese, oat milk, and lamb showing grocery costs where people live.

    akcgal Report

    3points
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    #82

    $38.43 At Weee! In Manhattan, NYC - I’ll Be Fed For 2 Weeks!

    Groceries including vegetables, tofu, meat, and snacks displayed on a table showing grocery costs where people live

    Clean-Drag3219 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Ashamed To Admint It Was An Amazon Order $109.98

    Various groceries including fruits, bread, dairy, and snacks displayed on a kitchen counter showing grocery costs.

    blessmystones Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Kansas City, Mo. - $119.81

    Grocery cart filled with various items including yogurt, bananas, bread, and paper towels showing grocery costs where they live.

    GlockPerfect13 Report

    3points
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    #85

    $224, Local Cheesemonger, Portland, Me

    Various groceries including wine, jam, sausage, and packaged foods displayed to show grocery cost differences.

    sniperwolfjob Report

    3points
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    #86

    $433 Costco Bay Area

    Various groceries including meat, dairy, fruits, and snacks displayed on a wooden table showing grocery costs.

    MidnightMoog Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    $75.57 At Aldi 🥕🥔🧀🥖😋

    Grocery haul with fresh produce, dairy, beverages, and pantry staples showing local groceries cost comparison.

    Drops_of_Sunlight Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    115$ For Myself And A Toddler In TX Pretty Happy With The Haul

    Groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, pasta, chips, and sauces displayed on a kitchen counter showing local grocery costs.

    Firm_Raisin Report

    3points
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    #89

    Farmers Market, Portland, Or, $60ish

    Fresh vegetables, baked goods, and fruits displayed on a kitchen counter showing grocery cost comparison locally.

    blankpaper_ Report

    3points
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    #90

    Your Tax Dollars At Work. Wic, $26.92

    Various groceries including fresh produce, dairy, and organic items displayed on a table showing grocery costs.

    loverofthewrongkind Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Aldi UK - £63.92

    Groceries laid out on kitchen counters showing the cost of groceries where they live in a detailed comparison.

    iStreet98 Report

    3points
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    #92

    $13 At The Farmers Market In San Francisco

    Various fresh groceries including carrots, tomatoes, garlic, apples, and zucchini displayed to show grocery costs.

    isgirlhoodreal Report

    2points
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    #93

    $2.17 Winco

    Bag of mini sweet peppers and a dozen avocados on a kitchen counter showing grocery cost where they live.

    ooochilee Report

    2points
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    #94

    $61 At Aldi. All Highest Quality Options Where Available

    Assortment of groceries including organic meat, produce, dairy, and pantry items showing local grocery costs.

    RanchedOut Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    97$ Market Basket Maine

    Groceries spread on a table showing various food items and packaging, illustrating grocery cost where they live.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Third posting in this thread from the same person

    0
    0points
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    #96

    $137.80 At Walmart In Southern America

    Groceries including meat, bread, snacks, and household items showing the cost of groceries where people live.

    JuniperJoieDeVivre Report

    2points
    POST
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    #97

    This Is What ~7000 Yen (~50usd) Got Me At Gyomu Super Today In Japan

    Assortment of groceries including vegetables, meat, eggs, and packaged foods displayed on a wooden floor showing grocery costs.

    Tokyo_Pigeon Report

    2points
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    #98

    $56 Aldi And Walmart, Week Of Food For One

    Various groceries including eggs, fruits, vegetables, cheese, and pantry items displayed on a wooden table showing grocery costs.

    whatisupwithmyfood Report

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    #99

    £35 Tesco - United Kingdom!

    A variety of groceries including fresh produce, canned goods, and packaged items displayed on a kitchen counter showing grocery costs.

    JorvikPumpkin Report

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