This is especially evident in a Reddit thread started by platform user Wizzmer . Last week, they made a post on r/AskOldPeople, inviting the community's members to list the technologies they avoid as much as they can. Below, you will find the replies.

According to one popular saying, change is the only constant thing in the world. However, we humans enjoy our routines. So, whenever something threatens to disrupt our status quo, we raise our guard up. With time, it might let certain novelties through, but not all.

#1 I hate the internet connected dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, etc. I do NOT need to talk to my appliances and I do not need to pay extra for it. It's just one more thing which can break.

#2 I have no use for keyless door locks. I’m an avid early adopter of most technology, but I don’t like the idea of a hackable door into my residence.



edit: I know that if someone wants to get into my home badly enough, they are getting in. I just want them to work for it.

#3 Alexa, Siri, any "smart home" voice thing.



SlayerOutdoors:



This. I'm 41. Not that old and very tech savvy. These things have no place in the home. If you start getting ads for roofers after talking about needing a new roof to your wife? You'll see why.

#4 QR menus.



Verukins:



QR codes to order food/drinks.

Hard to find what you are after.... but impossible to explain allergies... there's no talk back and forth to clarify things in case "if there is sesame on the burger, it will kill me" isn't well enough understood.... and people without allergies never understand it.



brownishgirl:



I don’t own a cell phone. It gives me great pleasure to ask for a menu

#5 A car driving itself. Stupid.

#6 I wouldn't say I *refuse* to use ChatGPT, but I've never bothered to learn how and I don't really care.



cingalls:



I took a few classes on how to use AI. It was presented favourably, I understood it well and still consider it hot garbage.

#7 So many new appliances and devices have apps. Sometimes you don't have a choice but to download their app to setup whatever the thing is. My fridge has an app that gives me a report on how many times the door gets opened. I don't give a s**t and I have notifications turned off for these apps. I just want to plug a fridge in, set the temp, and have it work for a hundred years like my parents' old Frigidaire did when I was a kid (although maybe use a LITTLE less power).

#8 It’s not necessarily technology, but a service made possible by technology.



I won’t DoorDash/postmates/grubhub. It’s ridiculously expensive and would make me feel very lazy and entitled.



(I acknowledge that If I were disabled at all, I’d probably feel differently.).

#9 An Apple product. Purely and simply because of what they did to the Apple II community when the Mac came out. It's my longest running grudge and I'll take it to the grave with me.



A TV. Got one in the living room that hasn't been on in over 15 years.

#10 AI for writing. I'll compose my own goddamn e-mails <—note the hyphen), thank you.



AnotherPint:



This. The examples I've test-generated come out smarmy and synthetic-sounding, like a book report by a glib ass-kissing teenager who hasn't actually read or understood the book.

What's depressing is how many people think the AI-produced output is just fine, because it's spelled right. But it's voiceless mulch.

#11 I use a cell phone, but I refuse to have any banking apps on the phone. And not Venmo or any of those other money transfer apps.

#12 90% of my internet usage is still on a laptop. Why work with a tiny keyboard and a tiny screen when you don't have to?

#13 QR Codes.



hey_nonny_mooses:



Anyone can slap a qr code of a virus on a menu and people just download mindlessly.

#14 Twitter.



Twitter used to be a decent place to get information and was fun sometimes. I now use Threads for the fun and Bluesky for news. Eff that X app.

#15 Facebook.



skyshock21:



Anything owned by Meta.

#16 Ring doorbells and similar.



I don't want any personal data in the cloud, unless its encrypted with a key *I* control.

#17 Smart watch.



Joeuxmardigras:



I’ve never really wanted one, and don’t feel like I need it. I have a friend who bought the new $800 one from Apple and added cellular to it. I can get a nice Swiss watch for that price and it’ll last a lifetime.

#18 I don't have a system that automatically puts the blinds down in the evening and somehow my life is still tolerable.

#19 VR headsets. Give me motion sickness.

#20 Honestly, most cloud storage solutions as primary. If I want to save something, I want it under local control.

#21 Cash apps linked to my bank accounts.

#22 I try to use and embrace as much technology as I can, but I refuse to use a kiosk to order fast food. No thank you, I will do without.

#23 Tik Tok



I work with teenagers. Several have asked if I have a Tik Tok account. They promise my (future) Tik Toks would be popular & I could grow a following.



I roll my eyes or sneer at people who're obviously performing for their phones.



I don't want to be Tik Tok popular.

#24 Robot vacuums that can livestream while I’m on the toilet.

#25 Smart thermostat, doorbell, appliances, speakers. I read about a guy who couldn’t turn on his ceiling fan when AWS went down. Seriously- who needs a cloud enabled ceiling fan. I only use a streaming device on my TV - I won’t give LG access to my network. Electronic companies can brick your stuff if they want. I can always get a cheap streaming device if they want it bricked. I get my streaming device from my internet provider. They already know what I am doing.



I stopped using my fitbit when I decided I really didn’t want google to know my sleep patterns.

#26 I will not read books on my phone or a kindle or anything like that. Some of the glory of reading is the faint smell of the book, how it feels in your hands, the turning of the pages, and also just generally doing something that is not staring at a screen.

#27 Home Pod. Ring Doorbell. Any Security company.



Get past the dog, I'll hear it. Coming up the steps, a 4 D Cell Mag Light to the head.



Then i'll call 911.

#28 Self checkout. If there are no cashiers, I'll take my business elsewhere.



MidAmericaMom:



I am not a fan 1. as I am one of those people with a full grocery cart. It can’t handle it. 2. they Always seem to be broken or need someone to clear some whatever issue 3. A grocery I used to shop, no cash allowed. The lineup for the normal line can be huge as many use cash at that store. As I do 1 - I skip that store.



PositiveAtmosphere13:



I'm not being paid to do it, and they're taking away jobs for others.

#29 I don't use GPS/navigation, because I've noticed it causes people to lose their sense of direction. People don't even know street names, so I was trying to help someone with directions, and they didn't even know the names/numbers of the major interstates and highways.

#30 Pod coffee makers. They're my probably-irrational rant topic.





Don't own dishwasher or microwave. or air fryer. sous vide cookery sounds ridiculous to me.



bentnotbroken96:



Pod coffee maker: an expensive way to make sh**ty coffee.

#31 Leafblowers. Curse them. Broom Power!

#32 Your f*****g app that re-invents the web browser with less functionality. No, I would NOT like to download and install it now.

#33 We don't have a microwave. We don't eat much processed food and I can melt butter in a sauce pan.

#34 Rice cookers, bread makers, Alexa, Ring cameras. The first two just take up counter space and the last two suck up more information about you than giving you information about the outside world.

#35 I am often mocked for not using a dishwasher, but honestly I don't use a lot of dishes and can easily just wash them myself in 30 seconds as opposed to running a dishwasher for 20 minutes. Never had one growing up. Never needed one.

#36 Amazon.



Apprehensive_Run_539:



It’s ruining our economy one item of junk at a time.

#37 Snapchat.

#38 I refuse to get a smart watch, or blue tooth headphones, and only use my clothes dryer in the coldest months.



I wish I didn’t have any of it but life, work, kids. Have a love/hate with the kindle. My eyesight makes it unpleasant to read an actual book, but I miss them.