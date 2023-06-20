Let’s take a walk down memory lane, where nostalgia meets technological relics! We’re talking about those old gadgets from yesteryear — the bulky TV sets, calculator watches, the Atari 2600, and more. They were the cool kids on the block, the trendsetters that had people hooked.

There was the Tamagotchi — a virtual pet that you had to feed, care for and clean up after. It was our first test run with responsibility as pet owners. And then there were also the gaming systems from Nintendo and Atari that blessed the kids of the ’80s and ’90s with gems like Super Mario Bros., Contra, Duck Hunt, and Donkey Kong. 

Sadly, the old technology couldn’t keep up with their sleeker, more advanced successors. They had their limitations, whether it was functionality, connectivity, or user experience. And you know how it goes – when you can’t keep up, you fade away. The 36-roll film cameras have been replaced by smartphones. Calculator watches have given way to smartwatches now.

We’ve compiled a list of old gadgets for you. They may be outdated, but they hold a special spot in our hearts. They’re like time capsules, reminding us of a simpler era when waiting patiently and savoring the moment was all part of the fun. The obsolete technology is nothing more than a memory now. A select few in our list are still in production and are used for micro-niche products.

So get ready to geek out and embrace the retro vibes!

#1

Dumb Phones

Dumb phones were the opposite of smartphones (obviously!). They were just meant for sending and receiving calls and messages. No apps, no games — except for the snake game, of course.

I still have one and they are quite popular where I live now.

#2

Floppy Disks

These humble squares that came around in 1971 could store up to 1.4MB of data. The only place they’re seen today is on the “save” icon.

Floppy Disks also refers to an old person's spine.

#3

Typewriters

A long time ago, typewriters would create a symphony of clacking keys — notifying that someone was hard at work. Sadly, they were outpaced by personal computers and laptops. Still, their clickety-clack charm remains far superior to keyboard typing.

Some of them sounded really more like machine guns than "click-clack"

#4

Game Boy

The Game Boy was the bestselling gaming console in the early 2000s. Its monochrome screen and pixelated sprites captured the hearts of many youngsters.

#5

Public Telephone Booths

Phone booths went from iconic landmarks to extinction pretty quickly. Maybe they simply got tired of hearing our endless babble!

"The first coin-operated booth or payphone was introduced in 1889, design by a Mr. George A. Long." Telephone booths were around long enough for Superman to treat them as Changing Rooms.

#6

Rotary Telephones And Wired Landlines

Before mobile phones, rotary phones, with their finger-spinning dials, were the only way to call. Their cords would wind and knot around like a hot mess. Thankfully, smartphones came around and we finally said goodbye to those knotty wires.

#7

Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

These were portable assistants that had a lot of useful features, such as storing contacts, calendar updates, a time management tool, and note-taking software. 

#8

Digital Audio Tapes (DAT)

Sony developed the Digital Audio Tape (DAT) in 1987. They were used for recording music. They lost their relevance in the early 2000s.

1987?? Or perhaps the 60s

#9

Nintendo 64

The Nintendo 64 was very popular when it was launched in the late ’90s. But as the new millennium approached, sleeker consoles emerged, and the console, with its 64-bit processor, fell behind in the race.

#10

Polaroid Instant Cameras

The instant Polaroids could never come out perfect. But even then, the instant Polaroid was a vintage symbol of authenticity and spontaneity. Its unpredictable colors made each Polaroid unique. It was always there to create cherished memories.

#11

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

The NES had several pixelated games in its 8-bit storage. It was discontinued as high-definition gaming emerged.

#12

Tamagotchi

These virtual pets captured the hearts of every ’90s kid. You could feed, play, and care for these adorable pixelated creatures, and watch them grow and evolve. It was a relaxing and compulsive way to enjoy pet ownership without all the fuss.

#13

Pagers And Beepers

They once used to be clipped-on status symbols. Pagers would buzz with urgency and display cryptic messages of no more than a few characters.

#14

Digital Versatile Disc (DVD)

DVDs have a much larger storage capacity compared to CDs. A conventional DVD has a maximum storage capacity of 4.7GB, whereas upgraded versions have a maximum storage capacity of 17.08GB and an extended lifespan.

DVD's aren't "old gadgets". They are still VERY much in use, as CD's are too. This shouldn't be in this article.

#15

Compact Cassette Tape

Cassette tapes had a unique charm. Music lovers could create mixtapes and meticulously curate their favorite songs to share with friends and loved ones. Their mechanical whirr and warble added a texture to the music. Sadly, they slowly faded away as digital music became more popular.

#16

Walkman, Discman And MP3 Players

These portable music players once were the only way for people to enjoy their personal list of songs. They were dethroned by YouTube and Spotify.

My husband still uses his Mp3 player.

#17

Film Cameras

Film cameras required patience and craftsmanship. They could only click 36 photos at a time, so every aspiring photographer had to be very selective of what to snap. The film roll then had to be developed meticulously in a dark room to avoid overexposure. A few photography aficionados still own (and use) vintage film cameras.

#18

Pocket TVs

They first came out in the 1970s and had a 1.5-inch screen to help you avoid boredom.

#19

Original 128k Macintosh

The original 128K Macintosh made Apple the industry leader in personal computers.

#20

LaserDisc

Our list of old gadgets from the ’80s wouldn’t be complete without LaserDiscs. They were popular among cinephiles as they offered better video quality than VHS tapes. However, they were fragile and susceptible to damage. They gave way to DVDs.

#21

Fax Machines

They were once a ubiquitous presence in offices (along with the pesky dot matrix printer). These machines emitted strange noises and became a symbol of the mundane work environment. Today, we have emails, scanners, and cloud storage, offering faster, paperless solutions.

In Japan people still use fax machines.

#22

Overhead Projectors

They once used to be the centerpiece of dimly lit classroom presentations. Students could place their sheets on the glass of the projector and put on a dazzling presentation. As technology leaped forward, the overhead projector was cast aside.

#23

Portable Dictation Devices

They were reliable companions for busy professionals who wanted to take notes. Now we have voice-recording apps.

#24

Analogue And Dial-Up Modems

You’re truly a ’90s kid if you remember the screeching and beeping as dial-up modems connected to the Internet. This obsolete technology from the ’90s had a snail-paced connection speed. If someone picked up the phone, you’d have to do the frustrating dance with technology once again.

#25

Daisy Wheel And Dot-Matrix Printers

Imagine waiting for a printout as the daisy wheel and dot matrix printers sprayed tiny dots of ink on the paper. You could take a lunch break, and they’d still be printing. They were a true test of patience.

#26

Gamegear

In 1991, Sega debuted the Game Gear, a portable 8-bit gaming system. It was a bulky device that craved a lot of batteries.

#27

GPS Navigation Systems In Cars

After paper maps, people relied on GPS navigation systems — bulky devices that could be fitted on the car dashboard. But as smartphones became smarter, standalone GPS devices gradually lost their shine.

Many new cars STILL have GPS navigation. It's built in to the dashboard. This doesn't belong here.

#28

Vinyl Records

Vinyl records were the timeless treasures of music enthusiasts. These elegant pieces of technology are a reminder of a time when music was savored, and collected with reverence. They haven’t faded out completely like other obsolete gadgets. A lot of music aficionados still have a turntable and vinyl records.

These need to come back to popularity

#29

Calculators

This technology is not obsolete but has been around for so long that it deserves a place on our list.

#30

Cathode Ray Tube Televisions

Long before LCD and LED flatscreens, our parents owned cathode-ray tube televisions. They had a bulky frame with an antenna that needed constant adjusting (and a few thumps) to catch the perfect signal.

#31

Disposable Cameras

They came preloaded with a film reel that could take up to 36 photos.

#32

The Clapper

Clappers were light switches that responded to claps to turn the lights on and off. They were convenient for anyone feeling lazy. They aren’t completely redundant, and you may still be able to buy a clapper online.

#33

Calculator Watches

They were the equivalent of geek chic in the ’90s. The tech-savvy trendsetters could solve simple math problems for you.

#34

Apple iPods

iPods gave us 1,000 songs in our pocket. Now, with music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, iPods have become a thing of the past.

#35

8-Track Players

The 8-track tape car stereos were the ultimate travel companions in the ’60s.

#36

Car Phones

They ruled the roads before wireless phones were invented.

#37

ColecoVision

The ColecoVision had over 145 games and gave us gems like Donkey Kong, and Frogger. It was discontinued in the ’80s.

#38

Nintendo's R.O.B.

The Robotic Operating Buddy (R.O.B.) was perhaps the first attempt to introduce AI into the real world. It had a distinctive design and offered interactive gameplay. The R.O.B. added a futuristic twist to our gaming experiences.

#39

Nintendo Power Glove

This was an innovative accessory of the ’90s, far ahead of its time. It promised an immersive gaming experience; however, its functionality was limited.

#40

Video Home System (VHS)

Back in the ’90s, people would rent VHS tapes to catch up on the latest movies. Now there’s Netflix and many more streaming services.

#41

Portable DVD Players

Portable DVD players were the ultimate travel companions, delivering movies with a few clicks. However, they struggled to keep up after smartphones and tablets were invented.

#42

Atari 2600

The Atari 2600 was a pioneer in the gaming world. Its iconic joystick brought the thrill of arcade games right into our living rooms.

#43

VCR

The VCR is another obsolete technology example that was very popular for its time. These home entertainment systems revolutionized how people consumed movies and TV shows in the ’80s and ’90s. They also came in handy when you had to record a TV show.

#44

Blackberry Phone

The BlackBerry is another obsolete technology that was very popular in the late 2000s. It was quite a status symbol in the business world with its sleek design and signature keyboard. You would often hear people asking, “What’s your BlackBerry PIN?” as a subtle snark that they owned a BlackBerry.

#45

PS/2 Ports

The default keyboard and mouse connections to desktops had to be made using PS/2 connectors. They’re not completely obsolete as they are still used by gamers to connect different devices.

