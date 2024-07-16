If it works well, why bother replacing it? In the Digital Age, many of us are used to constant innovation and progress. But just because something is newer doesn’t automatically make it ‘better.’ In fact, many folks from different generations prefer certain older or analog inventions and technologies to newfangled MacGuffins. Inspired by internet user u/Tall_Mickey, the members of the r/AskOldPeople online community opened up about the seemingly ‘obsolete’ and old-school things that they’re glad are still around. Scroll down to see what they had to share, from physical maps to stick shifts and beyond. It’s a blast from the past and a reminder that it’s not all digital, even in this day and age!

#1 Knobs in cars. I rented a Ford Bronco last week, and while I would never buy one, I was amazed that it HAD KNOBS for EVERYTHING. No f-ing touch screen. So much safer and that tactile response was like a warm hug. Kudos to Ford for the knobs on this model!

#2 Stick shift. I drive twisty roads in my Miata and I like having control over my car. Paddle shifters are an ok alternative but I really like the feel of the actual shift.

#3 Wall calendars. I can't miss seeing it, it's right there, I don't have to open an app.

Though we’re fans of some analog inventions, in some cases, there’s a genuine reason to let go of older tech. Many of us would probably agree that saving our documents using cloud services is far easier and quicker than relying on CDs or floppy disks. (And you could keep a printed hard copy as a backup if the info is seriously important.) But that jump from analog to digital tech hasn’t been that easy in some cultures. Digital transformations can be slow and painful, especially in large bureaucracies. For example, it’s only this year, in 2024, that Japan has finally waved adieu to floppy disks. The BBC reports that until very recently, individuals were still asked to submit documents to the Japanese government on floppy disks, with over a thousand regulations to keep in mind. It took three years to complete the switch after Digital Minister Taro Kono declared war on floppy disks back in 2021. ADVERTISEMENT Floppy disks, which were created in the 1960s, started falling out of use in the 1990s with improvements in data storage. In 2011, Sony, the last manufacturer of these disks, finally stopped producing them.

#4 Printed books. We stare at screens too much already.

#5 Physical keys. The push start and keypad deadbolt of my daily driver and main house door are nice, but there is something about turning a mechanism with a key that I hope never fully goes away.

#6 I love pinball machines. So physical and visceral and more interesting and dynamic than a lot of computer games.

It’s one thing to be a techno-optimist, but too much hype and naivety aren’t going to be doing anybody any favors. It helps to be a realist as far as technology is concerned. For one, that means recognizing that progress is not linear. Novelty does not mean an automatic jump in quality. It’s simply not guaranteed. Just because a company comes out with a newer model of their top product doesn’t make the older one obsolete. The newer model might have some functions missing that the older ones have. Or the former might have an altered design that just doesn’t sit right with some consumers. Or the new functions just aren’t worth the major price tag. If there’s a new smartphone coming out every year, it’s a huge financial burden to keep buying the latest model just to stay trendy. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I love maps, we keep an actual map of the states we travel in all of our vehicles. Yes we use navigation apps, but you can't always depend on them, so an actual map is great to have on hand. Plus one of my special talents is folding maps, how would anyone know about this talent if I didn't have maps to fold.

#8 A regular coffee maker, that you only have to Puggle on and off one switch. Lol. Even though I have a Keurig, because it was given to me, because some family members got a new one. Lol. I still kept my old coffee maker just in case.

#9 I still use a crockpot from the seventies. I heat water in it every now and then to test the temperature and it’s still perfect.

To be honest, some design changes just aren’t all that consumer-friendly. It makes you want to stick to older tech, partly out of spite but mostly due to practicality. For instance, some of us aren’t fond of new smartphones not having a headphone jack. Sure, you’ll find plenty of people who love going wireless everywhere they can, from Bluetooth keyboards and mice to headphones. Fewer wires means less of a hassle, right? ADVERTISEMENT But for others, this new tech adds an extra level of complexity. Namely, dealing with batteries and syncing up devices. Yours truly is currently writing this while listening to music on an old-school iPod with wired earbuds. Why? Because the device has reliably worked for the past decade and a half. Because the iPod’s battery lasts longer than that of a smartphone. And because I don’t want to shell out for a pair of Bluetooth headphones just because my phone suddenly doesn’t have an audio jack anymore. What old-school or analog things are you still glad exist, dear Pandas? On the flip side, what newer and digital innovations are you genuinely happy to see? Share your thoughts in the comments.

#10 Apparently printers are becoming obsolete. Mine isn’t going anywhere, though I don’t need it as much as I used to.

#11 Day planners. Yeah, we can add events, appointments to our electronics, but I like the paper ones.

#12 Printed bills. It just makes it easier to track. I get the bill in the mail when I get home, pay the bill, and throw it away when it's paid. I know the bill is paid because it'd be in the trash if it wasn't. And I've established the process of getting the mail, and paying the bill. This is largely credit-card bills, and utilities.

#13 Face to face meetings.





I like zoom...but sometimes being in the same room makes life much easier.

#14 Menus!

#15 I still love the radio. Baseball on the radio while you’re outside in the yard or doing chores - heaven.

#16 Not ‘obsolete’, but out of fashion with younger generations - physical media: books, CDs, records, blurays etc. My house is overrun with these things, but it’s nice to actually own things I buy.

#17 Paper applications for things.



Went to apply for unemployment online and it was full of requirements of verification and asked a bunch of things and at the end of the 25 min I was told that I was outside the window due to online maintanance.



Went to the office and filled out an application with like 5 questions... was in and out of there in 20 min and 10 min of that was just me playing video games on my phone waiting for my turn.



Filed my tax extension online and had to fill out a ton of stuff and verification etc...



Filled out the paper application for the extension- filled it out in 5 seconds since you only have to fill out 3 things on it, stuffed it in an envelope and mailed it. Done in seconds and extension went through.



I could go on with more examples, but generally speaking, paper applications are a lot less hassle than online ones. Mainly because so many people use online applications now that there's often almost no wait at the actual office.

#18 And when the power goes out for longer than a few hours, longer than a few days even - what will people so dependent on tech do then? I can read a map, read a compass, read a non-digital clock; use a watch, do basic math in my head, build a campfire; set up a tent, etc. A lot of lost and soon to be lost life skills.

#19 I recently bought a "boom box" that plays CDs and cassettes. I was surprised that I found it. But very pleased, because I have a lot of music I like on both media.

#20 I keep an atlas book of NYC and Boston as I go that way often. My boy has always chuckled at them and said his GPS will do. The other day he realized the atlas shows work around routes! Unexpected construction in Boston the GPS didn't know! Poor boy was ready to set the truck on fire and live in the woods. Dad had a work around in 5 minutes. Sometimes both methods have a place!

#21 Landlines. They're far better and more reliable than cell phones at making phone calls.

#22 Fountain pens. I just really like writing with them.

#23 Glass glasses (Photogray tri-focals in my case). They're optically clearer, don't de-laminate, and don't make me motion-sick from the changing diopter into the bi-focal.



I've had (much) younger optometrists fight me on it. "I've been wearing glasses for 50 years. I know what works."



Getting harder to find, but I found a shop that carries 'em.

#24 Is the tv obsolete yet? We no longer use it much. We sit in the living room, watching different videos on our tablets, the sound Bluetoothed to our hearing aids. But every once in a while, it's nice to watch something on the big screen.

#25 Postage stamps. There’s something really satisfying about affixing a stamp of Uranus to hate mail, and pretty stamps on nice mail. (Law office. We use a LOT of postage.).

#26 Double-edged safety razors - a much better shave than the currently multi-bladed monsters. They have experienced a resurgence with many smaller companies creating lovely artisan versions.

#27 Sunday NY Times paper edition.

#28 A combo vhs and dvd player.

#29 Wooden spring-hinge clothes pins.



they're cheap and perfect for holding bags closed (chips, cookies, popcorn, cough drops, etc.).

#30 Turn tables, even they are now slowly waning.

#31 CDs. No matter what , my music is MY music. Of course I put the music on my computer, phone and tablet but it's easy to lose that stuff so I'll always have backup. I can make my playlists on PowerAmp, listen to what I want, when I want and jam to my heart's content with NO ads!



I may get verbally stoned for this but I took advantage of Napster and ensuing iterations of file sharing until my ISP threatened me. I have always been a very poor girl and though many of my CDs are purchased, I would have nowhere near the collection I do without the wild west era of file sharing. I wouldn't have access to some of the beautiful long versions of the best classic rock. I also was able to expand my tastes in music. Napster I miss you! But they cant take away all my burned music.

#32 Hanging file folders, everytime I buy them, I am terrified that they won't be there. Sorry to say it, but paper itself I totally love, and it's on it's way out as well.

#33 Film cameras and automatic (mechanical) watches.

#34 Typewriters are not as cheap as you'd think because there's an actual demand for them.



Also, film photography has made a huge comeback. People are learning film techniques can actually make you a better photographer.

#35 Cash.

#36 Pencil and paper.



If I ever get lucky enough to teach math, that's all I will allow to be used!



No pressing a button to get the answer!

#37 Checking accounts. Yeah, I know about online banking, Venmo, and blah, blah, blah… l just prefer to have the paper records, and paper bills! Today I looked up a check I sent 9 months ago and now have proof I paid it. Bills too. Some credit card companies are charging you a 1.99 in order to send a paper bill. Corporations want to switch to ‘paperless’ because it’s easier and more profitable for them! If you have automatic payments, they get their money immediately, and they earn more interest that way. Also, if there’s a mistake and you’re not looking at your statements, it can go on for months!

#38 Electric ranges with the electric range burner. The glass top stoves can't be used for canning and the elements burn out and often fried the wire harness. That's about $600 dollars in repairs you can't do. Replacing the element on an electric range is easy peasy and an element will cost you $10 to $15 at most. GE stops making parts for it's glass top stoves within 2-3 years so if your $1200 stove breaks a year or two out of warranty, you have to take it to the dump. F**k that s**t. The last electric range top I had lasted 20 years and still worked when we got the glass top. F**k, what a mistake.

#39 **Calculators.**



Yeah, I have a few calculator options on my smartphone. But it's nice to have a dedicated hunk of solar-powered plastic/metal to do calculations on. No pop-up/pop-over messages or interruptions on the calculator's screen.

#40 Bicycles that don't have motors.

#41 Flip phones … can always go rogue when I feel like.

#42 They can pry my TripTik out of my cold, dead, hands.

#43 Timing lights, dwell meters, go/no go feeler gauges.