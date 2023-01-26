All it takes is one good vintage image to make you stop and reminisce about your youth. That’s the power of a good photo—it opens the door to a deep yearning for the ‘good old days’ and reminds you of how things used to be. A simpler time and, arguably, a better one, too.

The ‘Retro Tech Dreams’ Twitter page hits hard with a heavy dose of nostalgia. The account documents and shares pics of vintage technology, computing, and the web that might strike a chord with those of you Pandas who were kids back in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. As you continue scrolling, upvote the photos that got you daydreaming about your childhood.

Meanwhile, here we are, dusting off our GameBoy Color (we had to change the batteries, but the Pokémon Yellow cartridge still works perfectly fine), missing playing Snake on chunky Nokia phones, and yearning for Windows XP (look, nothing will convince us that Vista or Windows 10 were better). It’s awesome to take a trip down memory lane. Even if just for a little while.