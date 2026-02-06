Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Winter Olympics Scandal Erupts After Skiers Accused Of Cheating By Using Acid For Male Enhancement
Ski jumper in action during Winter Olympics event, amid scandal over acid use for male enhancement allegations.
Entertainment, Sports

Winter Olympics Scandal Erupts After Skiers Accused Of Cheating By Using Acid For Male Enhancement

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
A bizarre new scandal has gripped the 2026 Winter Olympics after ski jumpers were accused of trying to gain an edge by allegedly enlarging their genitals.

As the Games in Italy officially kicked off on February 6, rumors about “p*nis injections” spread quickly across sporting circles and social media.

While officials claimed there is no hard proof, the allegations reopened past cheating scandals and triggered a flood of sarcastic and bewildered reactions online.

Highlights
  • Rumors circulated that ski jumpers were using hyaluronic acid injections to increase their body's surface area to gain a mechanical advantage in the air.
  • The scandal followed new 3D scanning rules designed to ensure suits fit tightly; critics allege jumpers found a "biological" loophole to bypass these scans.
  • Experts noted that adding just two centimeters to a suit's circumference can increase lift by 5%, potentially adding six meters to a jump.
  • While WADA and FIS officials found the claims unsubstantiated, they promised to investigate if evidence of "biological suit manipulation" emerges.

“We don’t do other means of enhancing performance, but our list committee would certainly look into whether this would fall into this category,” WADA’s director general, Olivier Niggli, said.

RELATED:

    Winter Olympics officials forced to address explosive claims of genital “enhancement” in ski jumping

    Ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics, linked to scandal involving acid use for male enhancement cheating.

    Ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics, linked to scandal involving acid use for male enhancement cheating.

    Image credits: Alex Slitz

    The controversy erupted after a German tabloid, Bild, alleged that some male ski jumpers had injected hyaluronic acid into their private parts ahead of official body measurements.

    This came after the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) introduced new measures effective February 6.

    Under the new rules, officials will use advanced 3D body measurements before and after jumps to ensure suits fit within the strict limit of the body’s surface area, as reported by Bored Panda.

    Man in a blue jacket at a press conference discussing Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating with acid use.

    Man in a blue jacket at a press conference discussing Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating with acid use.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Lawrie

    Male skier in black and blue gear during Winter Olympics, highlighting scandal of cheating with acid for male enhancement.

    Male skier in black and blue gear during Winter Olympics, highlighting scandal of cheating with acid for male enhancement.

    Image credits: Tom Weller

    The new allegations became impossible to ignore when officials from the World Anti-Doping Agency were asked directly about the claims at a press conference in Milan.

    “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how this can improve performance,” Niggli said.

    “But if anything was to come to the surface, we would look at it and see if it is doping-related.”

    Standing beside him, WADA president Witold Banka appeared amused, adding, “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland. So I promise you, I’m going to look at it.”

    The “p*nis-gate” rumors reignited scrutiny over suit manipulation in ski jumping

    Comment on social media by Mike Leary mentioning simple aerodynamics with a skiing emoji and laughing reactions.

    Comment on social media by Mike Leary mentioning simple aerodynamics with a skiing emoji and laughing reactions.

    Gloved hand holding a syringe with needle, symbolizing Winter Olympics scandal involving acid use for male enhancement.

    Gloved hand holding a syringe with needle, symbolizing Winter Olympics scandal involving acid use for male enhancement.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    @bbcnews The World Anti-Doping Agency could investigate if evidence emerges that male ski jumpers are injecting their penises in a bid to improve sporting performance. #WinterOlympics#SkiJump#Skiing#Olympics#BBCNews♬ original sound – BBC News

    While injection claims remain unsubstantiated, the logic behind how the surface area affects a jump is fairly reasonable.

    Scientific studies have shown that even small increases in a suit’s surface area can produce real gains.

    A study published in Frontiers found that every two centimeters added to suit circumference could reduce drag by 4% and increase lift by 5%, translating to nearly six extra meters in jump distance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating.

    Panel of officials at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics press conference addressing skiers accused in cheating scandal.

    Panel of officials at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics press conference addressing skiers accused in cheating scandal.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Lawrie

    And that science has already been exploited. At the 2025 World Ski Championships, a major scandal erupted after Norway’s team was caught altering seams around the crotch area of their suits.

    Head coach Magnus Brevik, his assistant, and another staff member received 18-month bans.

    Olympic medalists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were also suspended for three months, despite officials later concluding that the athletes were unaware of the tampering.

    @bbcsport Wada were asked about reports that ski jumpers are taking penis injections to improve sporting performance ⛷️ #Olympics#WinterSports#MilanoCortina2026♬ original sound – BBC Sport

    Ski jumper in red suit soaring through the air during Winter Olympics, linked to scandal involving acid male enhancement.

    Ski jumper in red suit soaring through the air during Winter Olympics, linked to scandal involving acid male enhancement.

    Image credits: Polina Golovina/IOC Young Reporters

    While the acid-injection claims remain unproven, the past violations made the latest rumors easier for netizens to believe.

    Bild also cited Kamran Karim, a senior physician at Maria-Hild Hospital in Krefeld, who confirmed that hyaluronic acid can temporarily increase circumference by up to two centimeters.

    Two skiers standing at a ski jump, involved in a Winter Olympics scandal over cheating with acid for male enhancement.

    Two skiers standing at a ski jump, involved in a Winter Olympics scandal over cheating with acid for male enhancement.

    Image credits: Simon Bruty/YIS/IOC

    Comment on a social media post about Winter Olympics scandal accusing skiers of cheating using acid for male enhancement.

    Comment on a social media post about Winter Olympics scandal accusing skiers of cheating using acid for male enhancement.

    “However, lengthening is not possible in this way. Such injections are not medically indicated and are associated with risks,” Karim added.

    Whether anyone actually attempted to do this remains a mystery, as FIS communications director Bruno Sassi dismissed the rumors, stating, “There has never been any indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage,” via BBC Sports.

    The internet exploded with cruel jokes and outrage over the alleged sports cheating

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

    As news of the accusations spread online, detractors wasted no time turning the scandal into comedy.

    “Wouldn’t be the Olympics without a cheating scandal,” one person wrote, while another dubbed it the “Battle of the Bulge.”

    Others leaned into the absurdity. “That third leg would add lift and air time,” one joked.

    Ski jumper in mid-air wearing competition gear and helmet, related to Winter Olympics scandal and cheating accusations.

    Ski jumper in mid-air wearing competition gear and helmet, related to Winter Olympics scandal and cheating accusations.

    Image credits: Simon Bruty/YIS/IOC

    “If they’re trying to get a wing suit effect, it needs to be called a Wang Suit,” another added.

    Some questioned the logic altogether, as one asked, “What if you just happened to have a big w*iner?”

    However, not everyone was amused. Several expressed their frustration over the integrity of the sport.

    “That is just crazy… can no one participate without cheating?” one frustrated user wrote.

    “At this point, they should just stop having competitions in this sport,” another added.

    “Only the Olympics could turn something this wild into a legit topic during ski season,” added a third.

    “Omg, that is so dangerous,” wrote one netizen

    Social media comment with a dog profile picture, text saying thanks cause I was wondering, with 57,454 likes.

    Social media comment with a dog profile picture, text saying thanks cause I was wondering, with 57,454 likes.

    Comment on social media post with text about Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers and cheating allegations connected to acid use.

    Comment on social media post with text about Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers and cheating allegations connected to acid use.

    Comment reading They’re doing what with 7,065 likes in a casual social media post related to Winter Olympics scandal.

    Comment reading They’re doing what with 7,065 likes in a casual social media post related to Winter Olympics scandal.

    Comment from Brad Jiddins joking about skiing gear amid Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating with acid use.

    Comment from Brad Jiddins joking about skiing gear amid Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating with acid use.

    Comment stating this must be a distraction from the Epstein files, amidst Winter Olympics scandal and cheating accusations.

    Comment stating this must be a distraction from the Epstein files, amidst Winter Olympics scandal and cheating accusations.

    Comment mentioning hyaluronic acid with a profile picture, related to Winter Olympics scandal and cheating allegations.

    Comment mentioning hyaluronic acid with a profile picture, related to Winter Olympics scandal and cheating allegations.

    Comment on social media mentioning hyaluronic acid with writing and thinking emojis, related to Winter Olympics scandal keywords.

    Comment on social media mentioning hyaluronic acid with writing and thinking emojis, related to Winter Olympics scandal keywords.

    User comment on social media expressing concern about a Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating.

    User comment on social media expressing concern about a Winter Olympics scandal involving skiers accused of cheating.

    Comment by Georgina V expressing curiosity and confusion in a text-based social media post about Winter Olympics scandal.

    Comment by Georgina V expressing curiosity and confusion in a text-based social media post about Winter Olympics scandal.

    Comment explaining hyaluronic acid's use in skin care and its effects, related to Winter Olympics scandal and acid misuse.

    Comment explaining hyaluronic acid's use in skin care and its effects, related to Winter Olympics scandal and acid misuse.

    Commenter questions logic behind competitors needing to be "hard" during jumps amid Winter Olympics scandal over acid use.

    Commenter questions logic behind competitors needing to be "hard" during jumps amid Winter Olympics scandal over acid use.

    User comment questioning how increased surface area of a ski suit could enhance jump distance in Winter Olympics scandal discussion.

    User comment questioning how increased surface area of a ski suit could enhance jump distance in Winter Olympics scandal discussion.

    Comment on Winter Olympics scandal discussing ski suit surface area and effects on jump distance, questioning the logic behind cheating claims.

    Comment on Winter Olympics scandal discussing ski suit surface area and effects on jump distance, questioning the logic behind cheating claims.

    Commenter Jawaan with shocked emoji mentioning using hyaluronic acid in skincare routine on a social media post with 20 likes.

    Commenter Jawaan with shocked emoji mentioning using hyaluronic acid in skincare routine on a social media post with 20 likes.

    Comment on social media questioning ski suit size, related to Winter Olympics scandal involving cheating accusations.

    Comment on social media questioning ski suit size, related to Winter Olympics scandal involving cheating accusations.

