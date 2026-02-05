Tate McRae Blasted As “Traitor” Over Team USA Olympics Ad After Fans Discover Her Nationality

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate McRae sparked a cross-border meltdown after starring in a new advertisement for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Canadian-born singer was dragged into a Canada-vs.-America war for her promo of the Olympics, which kicks off on Friday, February 6.

“Remember your roots,” a critic snarked.

“The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?” one commented online.

Tate McRae hyped up both the Milan Cortina Olympics and Super Bowl LX in a recent NBC ad.

She faced intense criticism, with Canadians questioning why she was backing Team USA instead of her home country.

The singer was born in Calgary, Alberta, in 2003 and completed high school in the land of the maple leaf. However, she became a globally recognized pop star by establishing her music career in the US.

Snowboarder performing a jump at night near the Olympic rings during Milano Cortina 2026 event at the Winter Olympics.

In the recent ad, the Just Keep Watching singer was dressed in a red ski suit and appeared to be in the Italian Alps.

She proceeded to take directions from a snowy owl to get to northern Italy, where the prestigious games are being hosted.

Comment criticizing Tate McRae over Team USA Olympics ad after fans question her nationality.

Comment on social media post reacting to Tate McRae’s nationality in relation to Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

“Oh, hi! I’m a bit lost,” she said to the snowy owl before introducing herself: “I’m Tate McRae.”

“Who?” the bird replied.

“Oh, I’m nobody. Nobody’s Girl, that is,” the singer said, referring to her hit song from last year.

Tate McRae in red ski outfit and helmet on snowy mountain, linked to Team USA Olympics ad controversy over nationality.

After saying she was heading to Milan for the “amazing opening ceremony,” she said she wanted to “meet Team USA.”

“And then it’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold,” she said as images of the US Figure Skating team appeared in the frame. “And Lindsay Vonn’s epic comeback.”

“And back to the States for the big game. Super Bowl 60,” she added.

miss dula peep also did a promo for NBC and she’s British. it’s money over politics for A LOT of non-US celebs https://t.co/HlGXfNw5MW — little monster 🏳️‍🌈🍁🏳️‍⚧️ (@Chromacadabra) February 4, 2026

When the owl gave her a dumbfounded look, McRae simply said, “OK. I’ll just ask someone else then.”

Netizens felt the singer was picking sides when she showed support for Team USA and the Super Bowl, an event that is as American as it gets.

Large Team USA Olympics banners displayed indoors with a person on escalator, related to Tate McRae nationality controversy.

Tate McRae facing backlash over Team USA Olympics ad after fans reveal her actual nationality online.

Comment on social media calling Tate McRae a sellout amid controversy over her nationality and Team USA Olympics ad.

“Promoting Team USA, Tate remember your roots,” one said, while another quipped, “The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?”

“Every year I feel more valid in my dislike of her. Girl why are you advertising for the USA team after that country threatened to annex your actual home country of Canada? Traitor s***,” wrote another.

Tate McRae sitting on a white sofa wearing a white crop top and pink shorts, posed looking toward the camera.

Text post reading the very american Tate McRae discussing Tate McRae blasted as traitor over Team USA Olympics ad.

Comment on a social media post discussing Tate McRae and controversy over her nationality in relation to the Team USA Olympics ad.

One said, “She’s a traitor. Honestly there’s no excuse.”

“Promoting Team USA is actually crazy … girl ur from Calgary, u grew up going to the Saddledome and the Stampede, quit pretending ur from the country that was threatening to annex us this time last year,” one said.

Text post reading girl where is your canadian spirit referencing Tate McRae nationality controversy in Team USA Olympics ad.

Comment expressing refusal to endorse a country while referencing Tate McRae and Team USA Olympics controversy.

On the other hand, some netizens didn’t find her appearance in the ad a big deal.

“Selling out for usa is the most albertan thing she could do to be fair,” one said.

Another wrote, “Quote tweets are full of woke Canadians attacking her as a traitor for promoting Team USA. Tate McRae is the model immigrant. This is what assimilation looks like. She’s part of our melting pot. Take your anti-American xenophobia elsewhere.”

Young girl holding a Canadian flag with text overlay referencing Tate McRae and her nationality controversy in Team USA Olympics ad.

McRae confirmed in 2025 that she bought an apartment in Manhattan and was moving her life from Los Angeles to New York City.

“I feel more connected to New York anyway. I’ve been in L.A. for five years now and I still feel like I’m visiting,” she told Interview in April.

When asked about how she feels when she goes back to Calgary, she said it was nice to return to “a culture that has nothing to do with the entertainment business.”

Tate McRae posing against a tiled wall, wearing a white crop top and pants, amid Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

“It’s so normal. When I go back for Christmas, it’s just bonfires, ice skating, going on walks with my dog in the park, and going to the mall,” she said.

“You want to know that other things exist in life. It can feel very all-consuming,” she added.

The greedy singer expressed appreciation for her life in New York as well.

“I really do feel most alive in New York,” she added. “I think maybe because I’m so busy when I go there and my favorite moments of my career usually take place there. Honestly, being onstage is probably the least anxiety I feel in my life.”

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Tate McRae over Team USA Olympics ad amid controversy about her nationality.

Tweet from user @COWBOYLOVATO commenting on Dua Lipa's promo for Team USA during the Olympics ad controversy.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Tate McRae related to Team USA Olympics ad and her nationality controversy.

Twitter user Paisley with a Canada flag replying to a comment, calling Tate McRae a traitor over Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tate McRae being criticized over her nationality in a Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

Tweet criticizing Tate McRae for Team USA Olympics ad after fans notice her nationality controversy.

Alt text: Social media comment criticizing Tate McRae's nationality amid Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

Tweet by user @constipatedgrl replying about Albertan nationality in a discussion related to Tate McRae Team USA Olympics controversy.

Tweet replying to @jordancicchelli humorously calling Tate McRae a traitor amid Team USA Olympics nationality controversy.

Tweet by Eden criticizing Tate McRae's nationality amid Team USA Olympics controversy, with user interface elements visible.

Tweet from pharmAziz criticizing behavior related to Tate McRae's nationality and Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

Tweet criticizing Tate McRae for promoting a foreign Olympic team after fans discover her nationality controversy.

Twitter user summer son replying to a comment about Tate McRae’s Team USA Olympics ad controversy.

Tweet discussing Tate McRae and controversy over her nationality linked to Team USA Olympics ad backlash.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Tate McRae for appearing in a Team USA Olympics ad despite her Canadian nationality.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Tate McRae’s involvement in Team USA Olympics ad amid nationality debate.

