Olympic Winners Share Pathetic State Of Their Medals After 2024 Paris Games: “Total Failure”
Olympic Winners Share Pathetic State Of Their Medals After 2024 Paris Games: “Total Failure”

Olympians are voicing their frustrations over the disappointing quality of their medals from the 2024 Paris Games.

Just months after earning their hard-earned medals, athletes have taken to social media to reveal how the glow of their Olympic glory is literally fading away.

Two French swimmers, Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, shared the worn-out state of their bronze medals, which they both took home from the Olympics after winning the 4×100-metre medley relay.

Highlights
  • Winners of the 2024 Paris Games are sharing their frustration about the Olympic medals.
  • French swimmers Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard recently shared pictures of their hard-earned prizes.
  • Both swimmers took home the Bronze medal after winning the 4×100-metre medley relay.
  • "What an utter disgrace to people who've spent literally a decade or longer dedicating themselves to becoming the pinnacle of human performance," one social media user said.
    French swimmer Yohann Ndoye-Brouard expressed frustration over the rapidly fading state of his medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics

    French Olympian celebrating under illuminated rings at Paris 2024 stadium.

    Image credits: yoyo.2911

    Olympian in Paris holding a rusted bronze medal, smiling at a crowded outdoor event.

    Image credits: yoyo.2911

    “Crocodile skin,” Secchi, 24, said while describing the withering state of his Olympic prize, while his teammate said it could be mistaken for something made a century ago.

    “Paris 1924,” wrote the 24-year-old swimmer.

    The swimmers’ dilemma drew mixed opinions online, with one saying, “It looks like it was dipped in Seine” while another joked, “Those from Paris 1924 are in better condition.”

    “I’m afraid the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were a total failure,” another wrote. “And the question of medals was probably one of its least problems …”

    “Paris 1924,” said the 24-year-old swimmer, who won the 4×100-meter medley relay

    Hand holding rusted bronze medals from Paris 2024 Olympics in a bathroom setting.

    Image credits: yohann_2911

    “France doesn’t even know how to print coins anymore…” said another.

    “Why are you holding and wearing it?” another asked. “Get it cleaned professionally and then put it in an air tight case. It’s just natural patina.”

    “Total nonsense. That’s patina what is shown,” another said. “It’s the natural process of oxidation and corrosion of bronze due to lack of maintenance and cleaning of the metal. Color transformation and texture changes due to patina is seen on the medals. Stop complaining!”

    “I’m afraid the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were a total failure,” read one social media comment

    Hand holding a rusted bronze medal with Paris 2024 Olympics logo, highlighting French Olympians.

    Image credits: yohann_2911

    Before the French swimmers voiced their complaints, other Olympians have been sharing their woes about their victory tokens since the conclusion of the Olympics in August.

    Members of Team USA, which dominated the medal table this year, spoke about the plight of their Olympic hardware soon after the prestigious event came to an end.

    “Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new,” said Team USA Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston, who won in the men’s street skateboarding final on July 29.

    “But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think,” added the skateboarder in a clip he shared on social media in August.

    Other athletes also shared similar disappointment over the withering state of the prized accolades

    Rusted bronze medal design for French Paris 2024 Olympians, featuring intricate details and iconic symbols.

    Image credits: yohann_2911

    Olympians displaying bronze medals in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris 2024 event.

    Image credits: yoyo.2911

    “I mean look at that thing, it’s looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little,” the Olympian continued.

    “So I don’t know … Olympic medals, you gotta maybe step up the quality a little bit,” he said.

    Similar concerns were shared by British diver Yasmin Harper, who said her Olympic bronze medal was showing signs of “tarnishing.”

    The diver had won the first medal of Paris 2024 for Britain after coming in at third place in the women’s 3M synchronized springboard diving with her partner Scarlett Mew Jensen.

    Fellow French simmer Clement Secchi also shared an image of his bronze medal and described it as “crocodile skin”

    Young man in an open white shirt smiling on a balcony, with a sunset view over buildings and sea.

    Image credits: clem_secchi

    Rusted bronze medal from Paris 2024 Olympics, showing detailed artwork and design.

    Image credits: clem_secchi

    “There’s been some small bits of tarnishing,” she said in August about the condition of her prize. “I think it’s water or anything that gets under metal, it’s making it go a little bit discolored, but I’m not sure.”

    The diver said she wasn’t fazed by the quality “because it’s still a medal” after all.

    The Paris 2024 medals were designed by LVMH jeweler Chaumet, and each medal includes a piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower.

    After complaints from the games’ winners, organizers from the Paris Olympics said they were looking into the situation and would rectify it.

    Image credits: Olympics

    “Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail after Huston’s post went viral in August.

    “Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage,” the spokesperson went on to say.

    “What an utter disgrace,” said one critic after seeing the state of the Olympic medals

    Tweet mentioning rusted bronze medals of Paris 2024 Olympians, jokingly compared to being dipped in the Seine River.

    Image credits: LewStuhl

    Tweet humorously commenting on oxidized bronze medals for French Paris 2024 Olympians.

    Image credits: governa

    Tweet humorously commenting on Paris 2024 Olympians and rusted bronze medals.

    Image credits: dilanesper

    Tweet by user with eagle avatar commenting "Made in China" related to French Paris 2024 medals.

    Image credits: GTOGal389

    Guy De Gent on Twitter discussing rust on French Olympians' bronze medals as patina; natural oxidation process, December 2024.

    Image credits: gdegent

    Tweet criticizing French Paris 2024 Olympians' rusted bronze medals for poor craftsmanship and rapid fading.

    Image credits: 50Southern

    Tweet mentioning French Paris 2024 Olympians with rusted bronze medals has some unique character.

    Image credits: JoelHeineman

    Tweet about French cars rusting, humorous comment from AVE user.

    Image credits: AVe53470

    Tweet discussing the failure of the 2024 Paris Olympics, mentioning issues with bronze medals.

    Image credits: janusz57758

    Tweet criticizing the appearance of Paris 2024 Olympic medals, questioning if they're bronze due to degradation.

    Image credits: kajiiaura

    Tweet criticizing rusted bronze medals for Paris 2024 Olympians.

    Image credits: phisharkk

    Thomas Hunt tweets about tarnished medals, mistaking "2024" for "1924" due to rusting.

    Image credits: RabidPeanut

    Tweet about the Paris 2024 Olympics highlighting symbolism of rusted bronze medals.

    Image credits: TheJamesLasher

    Tweet humorously commenting on the French Olympians' rusted bronze medals.

    Image credits: acebob9991

    Tweet from Pierogi Man criticizing modern quality, related to rusted bronze medals, French Paris 2024 Olympians.

    Image credits: PierogiMan88

    Tweet by Leigh Clarke reacting to cardboard beds in 2024, with 23 likes.

    Image credits: LeighCl68689106

    Tweet discusses rusted bronze medals from Paris 2024 Olympics, comparing to Rio's rapidly degrading medals.

    Image credits: 2018Josh

    Comment on rusted bronze medals by French Olympians for Paris 2024.

    Image credits: k_elsborg

    Giulia comments on French Olympians' rusted bronze medals with "a low quality protective finish" online.

    Image credits: GiuliaDC9

    Tweet discussing rusted bronze medals of French Paris 2024 Olympians, joking about keeping them in the bathroom.

    Image credits: ResevoirDawn

    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annalenawelp avatar
    Alewa
    Alewa
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that normal with pure higher quality metals? (Like silver, copper...) I thought that you need some cheap amalgamation of different materials to prevent oxidation. But I'm no expert...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be highly surprised if these coins are made from the said metals, it probably plated and cheaply by the looks of things

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
