Sooner or later, everything comes to an end, and so did the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, after the 329 events in 32 sports that it offered, athletes and spectators alike are left with memories worthy of a lifetime.



So to recap the prestigious competition, we have collected the wild reactions people from across the globe have shared on social media. From highlighting easy-to-miss fashion statements to joining passionate celebrations, here are the memes that capture the emotions of this remarkable event.