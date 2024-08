Triumph, agony, ecstasy, joy, and enormous levels of tension are just some of the emotions immortalized by the talented team of photographers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Using lightning-fast reflexes and the latest technology, they continue to capture the perfect moments when the athletes’ performances reach the apex of their glory. From the peak of a high jump to the exact second a gymnast’s muscles strike the perfect angle. From feats of unparalleled coordination in synchronized swimming to the blinding speed of a bike race. Have a look at some of the most impressive showcases of human excellence captured at this year’s Games.

#1 Team USA’s McLain Ward And His Horse, Ilex, Seem To Be Almost Flying In An Impressive Feat Of Human To Animal Coordination Share icon

#2 Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli Holds A Ball In Her Neck As Her Body Reaches A Level Of Mid-Air Tension So That Her Head Seems All But Replaced By The Object Share icon

#3 Rebeca Andrade Became Brazil’s Most Decorated Athlete After Securing The Gold Medal With Astounding Precision Share icon

#4 The Vertigo-Inducing Speed Of New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman And Nicole Shields Was Perfectly Captured During The Women's Team Pursuit Share icon

#5 Sweden’s Armand Duplantis Delivers A Stunning 6-Meter Jump To Seize Olympic Gold And Register A New World Record Share icon

#6 Quan Hongchan Of China Defies Gravity In A Perfect Dive, Securing Her A Second Gold Medal At Just 17-Years Of Age Share icon

#7 Spain’s Women’s Synchronized Swimming Team Topped A Beautiful Routine With Colorful Suits That Made Them Look Like Mermaids Share icon

#8 Ukrainian Star Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s Gold Medal-Winning Jump Was Perfectly Captured At The Apex Of Its Height Share icon

#9 Egyptian Fencer Nada Hafez Achieves An Emotional Victory After Qualifying While Pregnant With A 7-Month-Old Little Olympian Share icon

#10 Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk’s Legs Form A Perfect Arc As She Dazzled The Audience With Her Routine, Accompanied By Michael Jackson’s Thriller Share icon

#11 USA’s Marcus Christopher Seems To Be Climbing The Luxor Obelisk On His Bike During The BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Final Share icon

#12 The Impressive Coordination Of Great Britain’s Thomas Daley And Noah Williams Awarded Them The Silver Medal In The Men’s 10m Platform Final Share icon

#13 Ireland’s Erin King’s Incredible Strength Catches Her Teammate Emily Lane While She Risked It All To Catch The Ball Share icon

#14 Korea’s Shin Yu-bin Seems To Freeze The Ball Mid-Air Before Sending It Back To Her Chinese Rival During The Women’s Table Tennis Semi-Final Share icon

#15 Simone Biles Continued To Inspire Little Girls Across America With A Beautiful Performance At The Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final Share icon

#16 Rhys Mcclenaghan Wins Ireland's First Ever Olympic Gymnastics Medal, With Gold On The Pommel Horse Share icon