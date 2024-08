ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not every day that an Olympic athlete finds themselves on the receiving end of an offer from an adult entertainment company, but pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has managed to make headlines in just that way.

The French athlete’s recent track and field performance took an unexpected turn when his, ahem, manhood became an unintentional hurdle in his bid for Olympic glory.

As a result of his bulge blocking his win, the 21-year-old athlete finished 12th and failed to qualify for the men’s pole vault event. However, he still caught the attention of people across the world.

Image credits: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After going unexpectedly viral on the internet for reasons he would not have anticipated, the young athlete is being offered a hefty $250,000 to showcase his infamous “asset” on camera.

A popular adult entertainment company, Camsoda, has gone public with its offer to the track and field star.

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt,” Camsoda Vice President Daryn Parker told TMZ.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” Daryn continued.

Following his newfound internet fame, Anthony spoke about his “big disappointment” over the outcome of the men’s qualifying event.

“I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m,” he was quoted telling the French Athletics Federation. “What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session. I had to give up the last two, because after a small grade 1 in the adductor, I prioritised the race.”

“I was 100% physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” he continued. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.”