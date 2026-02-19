After ‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin’s Controversial Comments, NBC Olympics President Claps Back

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC’s Olympics president Gary Zenkel just fired back at Team USA skating sensation Ilia Malinin after the “Quad God” sparked a fresh wave of controversy with his comments about media pressure.

After an error-filled free skate that cost him the gold medal on February 13, Malinin suggested in multiple interviews that intense media coverage had “overwhelmed” him.

Highlights Ilia Malinin blamed “overwhelming” media pressure after an unexpected, error-filled free skate caused him to fall from first place to eighth, costing him the individual Olympic gold.

NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel clapped back, insisting the network’s decades-long strategy has worked for athletes, not against them.

Zenkel’s response sparked fresh backlash, with many netizens accusing Malinin of making “excuses,” while others argued that media coverage puts unfair pressure on young stars.

Zenkel responded to the backlash, defending NBC’s long-standing strategy of building star-focused narratives during major sporting events, including the Olympics.

After missing out on individual gold at the Winter Olympics, figure skater Ilia Malinin indirectly blamed intense media coverage for the loss

Ilia Malinin wearing a gold medal and casual sportswear, reclining on a red and blue couch in a relaxed pose.

Image credits: ilia_quadg0d_malinin

Ilia Malinin lost the individual gold medal during the Men’s Singles Free Skate event, despite securing gold for Team USA in the Team Event with a strong performance.

In the days leading up to the Men’s Singles, media and fans widely expected Malinin to dominate, making him one of the most heavily covered athletes of the Games.

However, a series of uncharacteristic technical errors, including two falls, caused him to drop from first place to eighth overall.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin performing a backflip on ice during an Olympic event, showcasing athleticism and skill.

Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images

Addressing his disappointing finish during an appearance on Today on Tuesday, February 17, the 21-year-old admitted the pressure played a major role.

He said, “I think all of this pressure, all of the media, and being the Olympic gold hopeful, was too much. Honestly, it’s not a pleasant feeling. The most honest way to say it is it’s just a lot on you, just so many eyes, so much attention.”

“It really can get to you if you’re not ready to fully embrace it, so I think that might be one of the mistakes I made going into that free skate was I was not ready to handle that to a full extent.”

Figure skater Ilia Malinin in black and gold costume falling on ice during a competitive performance at the Olympics.

Image credits: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

In a separate interview with ESPN that same day, the Olympian added, “I thought that all I needed to do was go out there and trust the process that I’ve always been doing with every competition. But of course it’s not like any other competition. It’s the Olympics.”

“It was really just something that overwhelmed me, and I just felt like I had no control,” Malinin concluded.

Addressing the 21-year-old Olympian’s comments, NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel fired back with a pointed response

Young athlete Ilia Malinin wearing Olympic Team USA attire and medal, discussing learning from failure.

Image credits: CBSNews

His remarks sparked a wave of criticism aimed at the event’s media coverage, especially NBC, the official U.S. media rights holder for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Many netizens argued that heavy promotion places an unfair mental burden on young athletes.

One Reddit user noted, “Also, nbc and other media… stop presenting someone as ‘undefeatable.’ That kind of pressure isn’t healthy for anyone, and is unfair to both the athlete themselves and their competitors.”

Ilia Malinin in a black costume talking to NBC Olympics president after controversial comments at Olympic event.

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A second added, “I was thinking this during the lead up to the Olympics. I mean his face was everywhere, at an age that most of us are still just trying to figure ourselves out and get through every day. The pressure was so great! Plus I think NBC missed an opportunity to highlight the other really great athletes on Team USA.”

“Unfortunately, NBC like any media outlet is going to push the narratives and show the clips that drive viewership. I really wish that more sports had intelligent commentary,” wrote a disappointed third user.

NBC Olympics President speaking during an event, wearing a suit and patterned tie with animated hand gestures.

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Amid the backlash aimed at the network, NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel issued a response to critics.

In an interview with Sportico, Zenkel told interviewer Sara Germano, “All of that [production], of course, is entirely voluntary. Was there a discussion about, ‘is this too much for you?’ Because it puts too much pressure on him? Not to my knowledge, no.”

“Instead of all of this PR Ilia better had silently accept what happened and not call himself God again,” fumed one social media user

“I will tell you that our approach to the ‘before,’ which is to introduce the American audience to the athletes who are going to compete, to try to engage the audience in their story, the mantra is ‘make them care,’ has been the same for decades.”

Zenkel emphasized that the nature of the Olympics itself is the primary driver of pressure, rather than the network’s coverage.

Zenkel continued, “It’s on that [Olympic] stage that they’re ultimately, and maybe in their minds, measured. And I’ve heard unbelievable statements from athletes that have competed in the Olympics say, just how extraordinary it is to be in that moment, the greatest on the planet.”

NBC Olympics president wearing headset claps back while Ilia Malinin interacts with colleagues during event broadcast.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“I think the Olympics places an enormous amount of pressure. Does NBC exacerbate that pressure up to the point where they’re unable to perform at their true potential? I don’t know. The formula hasn’t changed in decades.”

Zenkel also referenced Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, noting that he “participated in all the stuff that you’re describing, at least the version of that that existed in 2000 through the end of his journey.”

“So I’m going say I don’t think so. And by the way, they’re getting a lot of attention from other [media]. And then, of course, Ilia’s desire to participate with us even after the free skate I think is entirely his call.”

Zenkel argued that media coverage is a decades-long practice, and several athletes have won record-breaking medals despite the pressure

Ilia Malinin holding a gold Olympic medal, wearing Team USA apparel, with a blue starry background.

Image credits: ilia_quadg0d_malinin

By pointing out that Phelps received similar superstar treatment throughout his Olympic career and still went on to win 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, Zenkel suggested that NBC’s coverage is not the primary reason an athlete may fail to perform.

Reportedly, Malinin is not the only athlete who has spoken openly about the pressures of media attention and how it can affect performance.

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles has frequently addressed the “unwanted” nature of constant media scrutiny and broadcast strategies.

During the 2026 Winter Games, she criticized the “Kiss-and-Cry” broadcast tactic, telling USA Today that while athletes are “used to it,” they are “not huge fans” of cameras capturing their most vulnerable low moments for television.

Biles also reached out to Malinin following his gold medal loss via Instagram messages and offered her support.

Later, on February 17, the two athletes met in person in Milan, where they shared a warm hug and posed for photos together.

The NBC Olympics president’s fiery response turned several netizens and supporters against Ilia, with many accusing him of making “excuses”

