Simone Biles And NFL Husband Were Victims Of Unsettling Crime While Attending The Winter Olympics

Simone Biles and her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, ’ 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics trip took a wild turn after the couple was reportedly caught up in a “crazy” crime incident while attending the games in Milan.

The incident allegedly unfolded on Sunday, February 15, during a shopping spree, as detailed by the Chicago Bears safety on his official X account.

The unsettling claims have sparked intense reactions online, with many fans questioning how something like this could happen to one of America’s most high-profile sports couples.

“This is why I’m worried now in European cities… It’s sad. I adore Europe but don’t always feel safe there now,” reacted one netizen.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens unexpectedly became victims of a “crazy” crime in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics

Simone Biles and NFL husband smiling together indoors during Winter Olympics visit, victims of unsettling crime.

Image credits: simonebiles/Instagram

While the Summer Games typically draw more A-list crowds, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo have seen a significant celebrity turnout.

Reportedly, stars including Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jake Paul, and others have been spotted at various events throughout the games.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were among the high-profile attendees, cheering for Team USA and exploring the city of Milan.

Simone Biles and NFL husband sitting together at a Winter Olympics event amid unsettling crime news.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tweet from Jonathan Owens describing an attempted theft incident involving Simone Biles and NFL husband at the Winter Olympics.

Image credits: jjowens_3

The lovebirds also used the Olympics trip as a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, since Owens is currently in his NFL off-season with the Chicago Bears, giving them time for international travel.

On February 13, the duo attended the men’s single skating competition to support American skater Ilia Malinin.

The Chicago Bears safety revealed the details of the incident in a post on his official X account, which has since gained significant attention

Simone Biles and NFL husband attending Winter Olympics amid unsettling crime incident.

Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The next day, they were spotted at several other events, cheering as American speed skater Jordan Stolz secured Olympic gold.

On February 15, the American artistic gymnast and her husband reportedly visited several high-end boutiques, including Bottega Veneta, where Biles received a personalized white handbag with her initials “SBO” on it.

Simone Biles and NFL husband smiling at a stadium with fireworks in the background during the Winter Olympics event.

Image credits: simonebiles/Instagram

This particular shopping trip allegedly made Simone and Jonathan targets of an attempted robbery.

Owens revealed in an X post that a thief tried to snatch his shopping bag in what he called a “crazy” experience.

He wrote, “Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit, I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy.”

Tweet showing a discussion about tracking someone down quickly, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime at Winter Olympics.

Image credits: BryanOrenchuk

Tweet from SammyBoy commenting on a situation involving Simone Biles and her NFL husband at the Winter Olympics.

Image credits: SammyBoyChi

When someone in the comment section asked him, “Interesting choice, trying you like that. Was he fast? More importantly, could you have tracked him down in the moment?” Owens described the would-be robber as “not fast at all.”

He replied, “Not fast at all, bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol Should’ve seen his face once he realized I turned around and he couldn’t grab it.”

The high-profile sports couple attended several events during the Games as part of their international Valentine’s Day trip

Simone Biles and NFL husband embracing in store mirror selfie during their Winter Olympics visit.

Image credits: simonebiles/Instagram

Jonathan also noted that he was prepared for incidents like this after seeing similar crimes unfold on TikTok.

The post also sparked some hilarious responses from netizens, as one user joked, “Should’ve let him take it just to chase him down and peanut punch it out of his hands.”

Another agreed, saying, “Pretty common in Europe, especially with the number of overseas visitors with the Olympics. You should have let them get away, then all the spectators could see #36 make that open field tackle!”

Woman holding a white woven bag with gold letter charms, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband unsettled crime story.

Image credits: simonebiles/Instagram

A third quipped, “You probably could have tackled him, which would have likely made the news. Good thing you’re okay! Happy to see you and Simone there cheering on the USA.”

“Good thing for him he didn’t get it cause Safeties hit hard lol he would’ve been folded.”

While some users kept it light, others expressed concern for the seven-time Olympic gold medalist and Owens, with one netizen writing, “Be safe, my brother. The pickpockets are no joke,” while another added, “Glad you’re safe, Jonathan. That is crazy smh.”

Tweet warning about crimes of opportunity, referencing Simone Biles and NFL husband as victims during Winter Olympics visit.

Image credits: 20UnDiSpuTed13

Tweet by user GainzGang reacting with humor about a crime involving Simone Biles and NFL husband at Winter Olympics.

Image credits: CxGalloway0079

That same day, Biles shared glimpses of the couple’s shopping spree on her Instagram Stories.

Whether the images were taken before or after the incident remains unclear, but in one of the now-deleted posts, Simone shared a loved-up mirror selfie with Jonathan inside a Bottega Veneta store.

Simone also shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her husband on Instagram, the same day the lovebirds had a brush with danger

Simone Biles and NFL husband posing indoors, smiling, highlighting their experience as victims of unsettling crime.

Image credits: jjowens_3/X

She captioned one photo, “Always spoiling me.”

She also posted a close-up of her personalized handbag, writing, “I never knew Bottega did this, might be a special Milan thing?!”

Reportedly, pickpocketing and bag-snatching are quite common in Milan and other major Italian cities.

In 2023, Milan recorded the highest crime rate in Italy, with approximately seven reported crimes per 100 residents, largely driven by theft and robbery.

Crowd gathered outside a historic cathedral, highlighting Simone Biles and NFL husband as crime victims during Winter Olympics.

Image credits: Luciani Koroshec/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

According to recent data, Milan is also considered one of the top three cities in Europe for pickpocketing risk, alongside Barcelona and Madrid.

Criminals frequently target foreigners in crowded, high-value areas like the Duomo di Milano, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and Stazione Centrale (Central Station).

“Everyone recognizes you on the street as you display your wealth and over-the-top lifestyle; this is the reality you set yourself up for,” wrote one netizen

Comment mentioning petty theft risk and safety advice while traveling, referencing Simone Biles and NFL husband at Winter Olympics.

Comment by Abdul Bolkiah about high-profile visitors attracting unwanted attention during Winter Olympics.

Comment discussing the physical toughness of a football player in response to a crime involving Simone Biles and her NFL husband.

Comment from Elaine Mann saying have to be careful everywhere referencing Simone Biles and NFL husband crime at Winter Olympics

Comment by Cathy Colasanti Russo warning about being aware of surroundings in big cities, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime.

Comment by Shawn Freeman discussing high rates of robbery and pickpocketing in Italy, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime.

Social media comment praising NFL husband being with Simone Biles amid unsettling crime at Winter Olympics.

Comment by Susan Reeks discussing how tourists in Italy frequently experience shopping bag theft, calling it the great equalizer.

Comment on social media expressing relief that Simone Biles and her NFL husband are safe after an unsettling crime.

Comment about pickpockets and robbery risks related to crime experienced by Simone Biles and NFL husband at Winter Olympics.

Comment about unsettling crime experience shared online, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband during Winter Olympics visit.

Comment by Shawn Javanovich about pickpockets and drive-by snatchers, reacting to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime incident.

Simone Biles and NFL husband reacting during the Winter Olympics amid unsettling crime incident discussion.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment related to Simone Biles and NFL husband amid unsettling crime at Winter Olympics.

Comment by Robert Tapio sharing personal experience about pickpockets and highwaymen in Italy, advising awareness in crowds.

Comment from Bob Olen discussing pickpockets targeting unaware travelers at a crowded event related to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime.

Comment about pickpocketing in Italy, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband victims of unsettling crime at Winter Olympics.

Comment mentioning an unsettling crime involving Simone Biles and her NFL husband during the Winter Olympics.

Comment warning about personal safety in Italy, mentioning watch your wallet, related to Simone Biles and NFL husband crime incident.

Comment by James Milano asking why someone didn't tackle him, shown in a social media message bubble.