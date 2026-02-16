Hot-Mic Moment Between Olympic Hockey Rivals Sparks Comparisons To Viral Show ‘Heated Rivalry’

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics already have enough drama on the ice, and now, Team USA’sMatthew Tkachuk is making headlines for sparking yet another controversy after taking a savage jab at German rival Leon Draisaitl.

During a preliminary matchup between Team USA and Germany on Sunday, February 15, the American forward was caught on a “hot mic” delivering a biting chirp to the German captain.

Given the duo’s years-long, well-documented rivalry, the moment quickly ignited a flood of wild reactions online, with many viewers even drawing comparisons to the popular hockey romance series, Heated Rivalry.

“Is he seriously trying to bring heated rivalry to the Panthers dressing room?” one user reacted.

Olympic hockey player in USA jersey on the ice during a heated rivalry moment at the Winter Games.

The friction between Matthew Tkachuk and Leon Draisaitl reportedly dates back to their Battle of Alberta era, which began in 2016 and lasted for six seasons, until 2022.

In 2020, Draisaitl famously voiced his dislike for his American rival in an interview, telling a reporter that if he had to play 3-on-3 with Tkachuk at the All-Star Game, he would “probably get off the ice.”

After that, Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers defeated Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, first in 2024, and then again in 2025.

Olympic hockey rivals in a heated on-ice moment during intense competition at international tournament.

Tweet by Rhys criticizing Tkachuk during a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking heated rivalry comparisons.

Given that Draisaitl lost both Stanley Cup runs, Tkachuk has often leaned into it, reminding Leon time and time again on the ice that while he has individual trophies like the Hart and Art Ross, he still lacks a major team title.

During their preliminary Olympic matchup yesterday, Team USA held a commanding lead and ultimately defeated Team Germany 5-1.

And Matthew, without missing a beat, took a controversial jab at Leon during the game.

Hockey player in helmet during hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking heated rivalry comparisons

Social media post showing hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking comparisons to viral heated rivalry.

In multiple viral videos circulating online, as the two players headed toward their respective benches during the second period, Matthew was clearly heard shouting, “Always the bridesmaid, eh Leon? Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

The phrase is a common idiom used to describe someone who consistently comes close to major success but always ends up in a runner-up position.

While Leon brushed off the harsh jab, netizens were far less forgiving, claiming Matthew would be “easily humbled” by Team Canada

Olympic hockey player in yellow and black uniform with captain patch during intense hot-mic moment between rivals.

Tkachuk appeared to be poking fun not only at Leon’s team losing the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but also at his standing within his own team.

While Draisaitl is an elite NHL athlete, he is often viewed as a supporting star to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is widely considered the face of the NHL and is frequently ranked as the best player in the league.

Although Leon did not respond to the remark, the internet quickly slammed Tkachuk for his behavior.

Olympic hockey player smiling during a post-game interview, wearing blue and red jersey in a media area.

Tweet by Patrice Pusey questioning Tkachuk's performance, highlighting a hot-mic moment in Olympic hockey rivalry discussions.

Image credits: PatricePusey

One critic wrote, “He must have studied that line all night. No way he came up with, or remembered that all on his own.”

A second commented, “Olympics promote sportsmanship. [Matthew] apparently don’t know the meaning of this ‘big’ word… too long for them lol.”

“Oh please, Tkachuk is such a mouthpiece. It’s honestly embarrassing,” wrote one disappointed netizen, while another added, “Matthew Tkachuk displaying that famous American humility. Keep chirping bud. Keep chirping.”

Olympic hockey rivals in action near the goal, capturing a heated rivalry moment during a high-stakes match.

Some even mocked the American NHL star’s jab, especially since Canada is currently the top seed at the ongoing Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

One user quipped, “He’ll be the bridesmaid this time after Canada whoops their a** again.”

Another chimed in, “Tkachuk shouldn’t be talking he will be yet again a bridesmaid to Canada… when Canada scoops the Gold!”

Tkachuk and Draisaitl’s latest Olympics jab sparked wild comparisons to the fictional hockey romance series Heated Rivalry

A third joked, “He does know America has way more silvers than gold?…. Right?”

“It was leon vs usa. Imagine if Leon was on team canada tkachuks wouldnt talk sh*t.”

Olympic hockey rivals posing together in matching jackets in front of large Olympic rings sculpture outdoors.

The scathing remark also unexpectedly sparked intense fan comparisons to Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid, a popular hockey romance novel that has since been adapted into a live-action series, largely due to the narrative parallels.

Olympic hockey player wearing USA jersey and helmet during a heated rivalry moment on the ice at the Winter Games.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals, highlighting heated rivalry debates.

The story follows two elite players from rival teams who publicly despise each other, but secretly share a complicated relationship.

One fan of the series reacted to the latest Matthew-Leon controversy on the hockey subreddit r/hockey, writing, “That is going to be the title of a fic on ao3 by the end of the day. And as of 7:43 pm PST the fic is now indeed published.”

With the German captain and the American forward’s rivalry going back nearly a decade, Leon has already lost two Stanley Cup Finals to Matthew

A second user added, “Oh no if heated rivalry was real they would be the guys lmao like their ship is more popular.”

Reportedly, the “MattDrai” pairing is extremely popular in the hockey fanfiction community and is often cited as the sport’s most popular “rivals” ship.

As of February 2026, there are over 1,150 works dedicated to the pairing on AO3 (Archive of Our Own).

Moreover, it consistently ranks within the top 10 most popular ships in the Hockey Real Person Fiction (RPF) fandom.

As for the Olympics, following Team USA’s win, the United States earned the No. 2 overall seed and a direct bye to the quarterfinals.

They will play their next game on Wednesday, February 18, against the winner of the Sweden vs. Latvia qualifying match.

“I’d take Draisaitl over Tkachuk on my team any day of the week… If Leon’s a bridesmaid then Matt’s a runaway bride,” mocked one netizen

Comment about a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking comparisons to a viral heated rivalry.

Comment from Dan Turner about McDavid in a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking heated rivalry comparisons.

Comment on social media about a hot-mic moment in Olympic hockey sparking discussions on heated rivalry comparisons.

Facebook comment by Frank Scarlato about Tkachuk brothers referencing hot-mic moment in Olympic hockey rivalry.

Comment by Shawn Geniole on social media discussing a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking heated rivalry comparisons.

Comment mentioning USA and Canada rivalry in hockey referencing a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals.

Comment from a top fan named Daniel Wilson about Olympic hockey rivals and heated rivalry on social media.

Text message exchange showing a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking comparisons to a heated rivalry.

Comment mentioning USA hockey in a discussion about a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals.

Screenshot of a heated online comment during a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking comparisons.

Commenter Brian Eiteneier reacting humorously to a hot-mic moment between Olympic hockey rivals sparking heated rivalry comparisons.

User comment on social media post about Olympic hockey rivals during a hot-mic moment sparking heated rivalry comparisons.

Comment by Brent N Janzen saying Flexing on being a bride with reactions including like and laughing emojis.

