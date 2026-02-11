“It Hurts”: Girlfriend Of Olympian Who Confessed To Cheating Live On TV Opens Up Publicly

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours after Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid stunned viewers by admitting he cheated live on TV, the fallout has only gotten messier, and now, his girlfriend, who was the most affected by the bombshell, is finally speaking out.

On Tuesday, February 10, in a moment no one saw coming, Lægreid tearfully confessed to being unfaithful shortly after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 20km individual biathlon.

His girlfriend, who has remained anonymous, has since reacted publicly, reigniting the controversy and sparking a fresh wave of backlash aimed at the Olympian online.

“My advice for the cheated girlfriend is to kick him to the curb! Once a cheater, always a cheater! This behavior gets easier, not harder,” wrote one furious social media user.

Sturla Holm Lægreid’s girlfriend broke her silence after he confessed to cheating on her during a live interview at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympian emotional while hugging girlfriend outdoors, both wearing winter sports gear, showing hurt and support.

Image credits: Harry How/Getty Images

In a post-race interview, Sturla Holm Lægreid described his infidelity as his “biggest mistake” and claimed he went public with the confession in a desperate attempt to show his unidentified girlfriend “what she really means” to him.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Sturla said, “Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake and cheated on her.”

Olympian speaking at a press conference with microphones, addressing public after cheating confession.

Image credits: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tweet criticizing Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV, highlighting girlfriend's public pain and embarrassment.

Image credits: Goonerlel

He explained that he told his girlfriend about the cheating a week ago, adding, “I had the gold medal in my life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her.”

“Sport has come second these last few days. I wish I could share this with her.”

Mid-interview, the 28-year-old visibly began tearing up, continuing emotionally, “You never know how many chances you get, and I don’t think I’ll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I’m willing to do anything.”

Olympian in winter gear holding skis, showing an emotional expression after live TV confession of cheating.

Image credits: NRK TV

He concluded by saying, “I am willing to… be hated by everyone, because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her… and that she can still love me.”

However, his dramatic, spur-of-the-moment public confession and declaration of love appeared to backfire.

The 28-year-old admitted to cheating on his unidentified partner three months ago, reportedly just three months into their relationship

”I hope there’s a happy ending.” Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid on his decision to confess on live TV to having cheated on his girlfriend just moments after winning bronze at the Winter Olympics. #Olympics#MilanoCortina2026pic.twitter.com/t8xorVSKZa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 10, 2026

Tweet criticizing an Olympian medalist after confession of cheating, shared in a public social media reply.

Image credits: sunshinexguava

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing disbelief about an Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV.

Image credits: AndPolling43073

Shortly afterward, the woman in question issued a public statement revealing how she felt about the live confession.

She told Norwegian media outlet VG how painful and difficult the situation had been for her.

She stated, “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it’s hard to forgive.”

Olympian wearing white jacket and bronze medal covering face with gloves holding two plush toys outdoors.

Image credits: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

She further expressed hurt at being placed in such a public position without her consent, and at their private matter being aired for the whole world to see, saying, “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this.”

She thanked her friends and family, who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am.”

Young man in a Team Gelato cycling jersey holding ice cream, outdoors near a waterfront, expressing playful mood.

Image credits: sturlal

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV and relationship issues.

Image credits: kirstygrol

Social media users largely agreed with her, saying the situation was unfairly thrust into the spotlight.

One frustrated netizen wrote, “He seems mentally unstable. She should move on. There is something off with him.”

A second added, “What has that got to do with the Winter Olympics? Keep it private……”

The woman most affected by the controversy expressed her pain and discomfort over their private matter being aired publicly without her consent

Young man holding a blue electric guitar with a Berlin map design, smiling against a wooden backdrop.

Image credits: sturlal

A third user said, “Advice to girlfriend….. pack your bags and leave, the cheating boyfriend has serious mental problems to admit publicly his cheating.”

Another commented, “He claims she’s the love of his life – but cheated 3 months into their relationship. He’s hurt because she probably dumped him, and his ego hates that.”

“His ‘declaration’ overshadowed the Norwegian team, and he made it about him. When he cheated on his girlfriend, once again, he made it all about him.”

Young man playing electric guitar indoors, reflecting the emotional pain of Olympian cheating scandal public reaction.

Image credits: biathlonworld

After his girlfriend’s statement became public, Lægreid released his own statement to the same media outlet, admitting that his decision to confess publicly may have been “really selfish,” and that it potentially overshadowed his teammate Johan-Olav Botn’s gold medal win.

He said, “I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly.”

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it,” the girlfriend shared in an interview with a Norwegian newspaper

Olympian athlete competing in winter biathlon event wearing red, white, and blue with ski poles on snowy course.

Image credits: Grega Valancic/VOIGT/GettyImages

Lægreid’s teammate, Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, also confirmed the confession was true in a press interview, saying, “We have known that, yes. I don’t have many comments about it now. It’s good that he is open about it, and if he wants to talk about things, that’s fine.”

Meanwhile, netizens continued slamming the Olympian, with one person writing, “It’s bad enough that he betrayed her trust and her love, but to tell the world in front of cameras is the ultimate betrayal. Dump him!”

Another chimed in, “He has an excuse for every ‘mistake’. Not once thinking of the hurt he is inflicting on that poor woman. What an awful, selfish excuse for a man.”

“He’s been with her for 6 months and telling the world about how bad he feels putting it about. He’s pathetic on two fronts.”

“He cheated, confessed a week ago, she left, now he’s crying on camera… This is peak ‘actions have consequences’ moment,” reacted one netizen

Tweet criticizing an Olympian's cheating confession with mention of public pressure on his girlfriend to reconcile.

Image credits: TJA_nor

Tweet about Olympian's cheating confession, girlfriend's pain, and public reaction from biathlon fans on relationship drama.

Image credits: UPPER_ECHEL0N

Tweet expressing opinion on Olympian cheating scandal, advising to take a break from sharing private affairs publicly.

Image credits: sportsfrik

Tweet from Clare expressing frustration about Olympian's cheating confession, highlighting public reaction and emotional impact.

Image credits: ClrBlwrs

Screenshot of a tweet expressing sympathy for the girlfriend of an Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV.

Image credits: motogpida93

Twitter user Brandon expressing support for Olympian after cheating confession during live TV interview

Image credits: BStewart05

Twitter reply expressing concern for the girlfriend of an Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV.

Image credits: strypeyblue

Screenshot of a social media post discussing emotional pain related to the girlfriend of Olympian’s cheating confession.

Image credits: 0xdelula

Screenshot of tweet discussing Olympian’s honesty and its impact on fans after cheating confession live on TV.

Image credits: victor_gis

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the girlfriend of Olympian who confessed to cheating live on TV.

Image credits: mickbognor