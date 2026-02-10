Amber Glenn Opens Up About The Terrifying Backlash And Threats Over Her Beliefs

ADVERTISEMENT

As the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in Olympic figure skating, Amber Glenn’s identity and beliefs have made her a target of intense online harassment.

What should have been a moment of pride and celebration has now turned into a nightmare, as the Olympian revealed the “scary amount of hate/threats” she has been receiving since speaking about LGBTQ+ issues last week.

Highlights Amber Glenn recently revealed she’s received a “scary amount of hate/threats” after speaking out about LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The internet has been split, with some praising her for using her voice, while others harshly slammed her for “bringing politics” into the high-profile event.

Amid the backlash, Glenn also faced a surprise copyright dispute over her gold-medal-winning free skate music, raised by musician Seb McKinnon.

“Weird that the ‘it’s a free country, I should be able to say what I want’ crowd is now getting mad at someone doing the same thing but it’s something they don’t agree with. Wild!” wrote one social media user.

Amber Glenn’s comments about representing the LGBTQ+ community sparked an intense backlash and online harassment aimed at the Olympian

Amber Glenn smiling with tears, wrapped in the American flag, reflecting the backlash and threats over her beliefs.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie Squire

Amber Glenn is an American figure skater who made history as an openly queer woman at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

On Sunday, February 8, the 26-year-old secured an Olympic gold medal as part of Team USA in the figure skating team event.

Reportedly, Glenn competed in the women’s free skate segment, where she placed third with a score of 138.62, earning eight crucial points that helped the U.S. team secure gold.

Amber Glenn on ice in a navy blue dress, performing with arms extended at a major skating competition.

Image credits: Getty/Andy Cheung

However, her historic athletic achievements at the ongoing Milano-Cortina Olympics were quickly overshadowed following controversial political statements she made during a press conference just days ahead of the event, on February 4.

When asked about representing the LGBTQ+ community amid the current political climate in the U.S., Amber told reporters, “It’s been a hard time for the community overall in this administration. It isn’t the first time that we’ve had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights.”

Tweet by Seb McKinnon about an Olympic figure skater using a song without permission, sparking questions about copyright.

Image credits: SebMcKinnon

“And now, especially, it’s not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities. I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn’t have to before, and because of that, it’s made us a lot stronger.”

She continued, “I know that a lot of people say, ‘You’re just an athlete, like, stick to your job, shut up about politics,’ but politics affect us all. It’s something that I will not just be quiet about…”

Amber limited her social media activity amid what she described as a “scary amount of hate/threats” for voicing her beliefs

Tweet showing a fan supporting Amber Glenn amid terrifying backlash and threats over her beliefs in figure skating.

Image credits: AGLovesLoops

Tweet reply expressing respect and congratulations related to Amber Glenn amid backlash and threats over her beliefs.

Image credits: mmeclavine

She concluded the conference by saying, “So of course there are things that I disagree with, but as a community, we are strong and we support each other, and brighter days are ahead of us.”

Those comments quickly landed her in hot water with some fans and viewers of the sporting event, with one displeased netizen sarcastically writing, “Funny I thought she was representing the USA.”

A second added, “Your right to freedom of speech doesn’t make using any platform to speak about your personal struggles right.”

Amber Glenn speaking at a press conference, wearing a US Olympic Team jacket and cap, addressing backlash and threats.

Image credits: Getty/Mike Lawrie

“She could have gone over and just been happy she had the opportunity to actually be competing as a representative of the United States. Yes, she does have free speech, but there consequences of that free speech,” commented a third user.

“You are representing your country, this is not a time to push your personal beliefs on people.”

The controversy allegedly even sparked a wave of hateful threats against her life, which Amber confirmed in an Instagram Story on February 7.

BREAKING: American figure skater Amber Glenn just powerfully spoke about how she is using her platform to support LGBTQ+ Americans under the Trump Administration. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/VRyKbsMUWT — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 7, 2026

Following the surge of hostility, she wrote, “When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel.”

“I did anticipate this, but I am disappointed by it. I couldn’t believe the outlandish backlash I received for just supporting people. Of course, I have people supporting me, and I’m not online right now because of it, but I’m gonna keep speaking my truth.”

The 26-year-old Olympian indirectly referred to Donald Trump’s administration in the U.S. as a “hard time” for the queer community

Amber Glenn on ice wearing a medal, holding a colorful pride flag symbolizing her beliefs and the backlash she faced.

Image credits: Getty/Matthew Stockman

Glenn concluded her message by writing, “I will be limiting my time on social media for my own wellbeing for now but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in.”

The internet was split in its reaction following Amber’s reveal that she had been receiving “scary” threats.

One supporter commented, “All she said was she was disappointed with the hate spewed at her. What’s wrong with that?”

Another wrote, “I think her statement was beautiful and well spoken. I’m so sorry that a gold medalist is getting hate over who she is.”

Amber Glenn speaking at a press conference about backlash and threats over her political beliefs as an athlete.

Image credits: amberglenniceskater

A third person said, “She stated her opinion. In doing so, she created a whole new fan base for which she is the hero. Shame on any individual who would take issue with anyone who simply stated their opinion… They have a right to express their opinions no matter how controversial they may be.”

Another expressed, “I completely agree. I am 100% Maga conservative Christian, but she was speaking her beliefs… they also have a right to speak their mind and I don’t have an issue with anything that they said.”

However, some netizens cast doubt over Glenn’s claims of receiving threats, with one writing, “What kind of ‘hate/threats’ has she been receiving? I would assume that the Olympic bodies and law enforcement… would be immediately involved if an athlete received such threats. And involved very publicly. But they’re not, are they?”

“It would have been better to stay neutral and keep them to herself … as a representative internationally of the USA… Out of respect for their country and the honor this event implies. You may feel you have the right for free speech but that doesn’t insulate you from the backlash.”

Amid the ongoing backlash, Glenn was also briefly embroiled in a music copyright dispute with Canadian musician Seb McKinnon

Amber Glenn poses with ice skates, reflecting on backlash and threats related to her personal beliefs.

Image credits: amberglenniceskater

Amid the controversy, shortly after winning her gold medal, Amber was hit with a copyright dispute raised by Canadian musician Seb McKinnon, who records as CLANN.

Seb posted on X questioning Glenn’s unauthorized use of his song, The Return, during her Olympic gold-medal-winning free skate.

McKinnon clarified that his agreement with his label requires his personal permission for licensing, which he said he had not given.

Seeing amber glenn face backlash for giving her political opinion and now people are saying she cost the US their gold medal BUT SHE’S 3RD OVERALL IN THE WORLD? the internet is an insufferable place proud of amber for standing up for herself and she did INCREDIBLE 👏 pic.twitter.com/porXm5iCYo — Autumn’s version 🍁❤️‍🔥🌱✨️🪽 (@aurorabora518) February 8, 2026

Notably, prior to Seb’s recent copyright infringement claims, Glenn had performed to the same track for two seasons without any known issues.

However, both Amber and Seb resolved the matter privately, and the musician even congratulated the Olympian on her gold win.

Addressing the situation, Amber said in a public statement earlier today, February 10, “The issue of music rights can be complex and confusing, and it seems like there was a hiccup somewhere in that process. I’m glad we were able to clear things up and I’m excited about the possibility of collaborating with Seb moving forward.”

Amber Glenn with team members at Milano Cortina 2026 event, showing support amid backlash and threats over beliefs

Image credits: Getty/Elsa

As for the online harassment faced by Glenn, multiple media reports have confirmed that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is monitoring the ab*sive activity and working with law enforcement to ensure athlete safety.

The gold medalist is currently focusing on training to compete in the women’s individual singles competition, which begins with the short program next week on February 17.

“Well I feel asking that question was not fair Because no matter what she said one side or other would be offended,” reacted one netizen

