Olympic Pole Vaulter And Adult Content Star Alysha Newman Faces Suspension For Rules Violation

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Olympic pole vaulter and adult content creator Alysha Newman has reportedly been suspended after being accused of violating a major competition rule.

The 31-year-old was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday, February 4, which Athletics Canada deemed “an unfortunate situation.”

The circumstances surrounding the suspension sparked a wave of backlash online, reigniting debate over her double life as both an elite athlete and an adult content star.

Highlights Olympic bronze medalist and adult content creator Alysha Newman was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit over a major rule violation.

The suspension sparked intense backlash online, with netizens branding her a “cheater” and even dragging Canada for “cheating again,” while digging up past controversy.

Newman denied the accusations in a public Instagram video, which further divided sports enthusiasts.

One person commented, “She needs some humbling. Maybe being disqualified will do it. All that training and modelling for nothing.”

RELATED:

Olympic bronze medal winner and adult content creator Alysha Newman has been suspended for violating one major rule

Alysha Newman, Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star, wearing a red dress at a formal event.

Image credits: Sophie Aultman/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysha Newman made history as the first Canadian woman to ever win an Olympic medal in pole vaulting, taking home bronze in the women’s pole vault at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Her winning jump at the global event, 4.85 metres, also set a new Canadian national record.

Prior to her historic Olympic win, Newman was a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and a 2019 Pan American Games bronze medalist.

Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman competing mid-air wearing red Canada uniform during a pole vault event at a major athletics competition.

Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

She is also a famed Onl**ans creator, joining the platform in June 2021 with the motive of taking ownership of her public image, as well as reportedly supplementing the limited income available to athletes.

However, rather than sharing explicit content, Alysha’s account primarily features training sessions, nutrition advice, tips and tricks for pole vaulting, and occasional lingerie photoshoots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, just weeks away from the 2026 Canadian Indoor Track & Field Championships in Toronto, scheduled for February 27 to March 1, Newman has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman smiling and waving, draped in a Canadian flag during a competition.

Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Tweet criticizing Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star Alysha Newman for violating rules and facing suspension.

Image credits: LawLitz

ADVERTISEMENT

The surprising move was reportedly taken due to the star athlete’s “whereabouts failures,” a violation of anti-doping rules.

The suspension follows three missed doping tests or filing failures within a 12-month period, which is classified as an anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.4 of the World Anti-Doping Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newman’s suspension is similar to another Canadian star Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, who is currently serving a two-year ban

Alysha Newman, Olympic pole vaulter, speaks about her suspension and rules violation while sitting in a vehicle.

Image credits: alyshanewman

The article states, “violation of applicable requirements regarding Athlete availability for Out-of-Competition Testing including failure to provide required whereabouts information and missed tests which are declared based on reasonable results.”

For those unaware of the term, anti-doping refers to a global set of rules, regulations, and testing procedures designed to prevent the use of performance-enhancing dr*gs (PEDs) and maintain fairness and integrity in sports.

Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman in athletic wear resting on a mat outdoors on a blue track surface.

Image credits: alyshanewman

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the primary goal of the rule is to protect the “spirit of sport,” which celebrates natural talent and ethical excellence while safeguarding the health of athletes.

Addressing Alysha’s provisional suspension, Athletics Canada released a public statement on Wednesday, writing “While Athletics Canada provides on-going guidance and reminders to athletes on the requirements for declaring whereabouts, the athlete is ultimately responsible for providing the information in a timely matter as required.”

Comment by Christian Bolduc in a social media post discussing confusion over the term whereabout failure and quantum entanglement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment mentioning Alysha Newman, Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star, facing suspension for rules violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an unfortunate situation and Athletics Canada hopes to see Alysha Newman back as part of our National Team Program when she is eligible.”

Social media had some strong opinions about the suspension, with one user questioning, “So the Athletics Integrity Unit will kick her out for doping tests but not for being a on O*…smh?”

Netizens have strongly labelled Alysha a “cheater” and even attacked Canada for what they perceived as the country’s athletes “cheating again!”

Alysha Newman posts a video to her Instagram acknowledging her whereabouts failures and saying she came up short. pic.twitter.com/jsUnZMppwA — Pole Vault Power (@polevaultpower) February 5, 2026

Another wrote, “If she’s taking money from sponsors, they should demand it back now that she’s been caught cheating. Sponsors and benefactors can give their money to other athletes who really need it. I really can’t stand a cheat!”

“To work so hard or an Olympic spot and then be suspended for doping? What a truly ignorant woman!!” bluntly added a third critic.

“They know the rules, and if you don’t follow them, this is what happens. All top athletes get random dr*g tests. Miss one, and you’re flagged; miss more in the same year, and you’re suspended.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star Alysha Newman posing indoors wearing casual clothing and a black jacket.

Image credits: alyshanewman

Alysha, who made her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, broke her silence and directly addressed her suspension and the allegations against her.

In an Instagram video shared yesterday on her official account, she said, “[I’ve] never taken any enhanced dr*gs, I’ve never taken steroids, and the point of this suspension is simply a missed failure test of the whereabouts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysha Newman, Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star, speaking about rules violation and suspension concerns.

Image credits: alyshanewman

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never missed three in a calendar year since I’ve been 16 years old. So, I fell short this year. We’re in the process, we’re going to figure it out, and I will see you guys back on the track.”

She concluded by saying, “I will continue to be a clean athlete in this sport, and I’m honored to be Canadian to represent Canada at the highest level.”

The 31-year-old directly addressed the online backlash and denied “cheating” claims, as she could face a one to two-year suspension if found guilty

Screenshot of a tweet from Pole Vault Power commenting on income sources related to Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

Image credits: polevaultpower

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman and her potential suspension for rules violation.

Image credits: 300wNeilW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Newman’s personal statement was met with intense backlash, as some accused her of lying.

“Every time they get caught, the lie and say, I’ve never taken any,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Athletes typically miss tests because they expect to test positive. It is basically guilty until proven innocent.”

Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star Alysha Newman wearing a blue top and headscarf on a boat with flowers.

Image credits: alyshanewman

Newman is temporarily banned from all competitions until a formal hearing is held and a final decision is made by the AIU.

If found guilty, she could face a competition ban ranging from 12 months to up to two years.

Prior to Alysha, last year another Canadian athlete, the country’s most decorated Olympian swimmer Penny Oleksiak, was also suspended for three “whereabouts failures,” similar to the charge against Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penny accepted a two-year ban that reportedly began on July 15, 2025, and will conclude on July 14, 2027.

“Avoided a dr*g test… Not surprised. Just take a look at her social media. She’s living the Instagram life,” wrote one skeptical netizen

Comment by Ken Dodd saying Penny Oleksiak chapter two with reaction icons in a social media thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jodi Murphy mentioning a second major athlete facing a similar issue related to Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspension.

Comment on social media criticizing whereabouts reporting rules, related to Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Dianna Kim Scott discussing competition rules and potential bans affecting Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

Comment by David Burke mentioning suspension related to rules violation, referencing Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media mentioning US skeleton team in response to a post about Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment in a social media post discussing Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star Alysha Newman facing suspension.

Comment by Sabina Djedović questioning someone's whereabouts, with informal language and laughing emojis included.

Comment by Neil Gillespie questioning if "whereabouts failure" is the politically correct term for being constantly late.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Maggie Bergen about athletes facing suspension for rules violation in the Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman case.

Comment by Sam Honeyman discussing losing a previous job in an online conversation with reactions shown.

Comment by Robert Marks questioning if Alysha Newman pole vaults or jumps on poles on OF, referencing Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jason Tulk in a social media post, referencing Olympic pole vaulter and adult content star Alysha Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment bubble with the text She was probably just vaulting a pole on a light blue background.

Comment by Jane Mary discussing lululemon swag in a casual text message conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT