Olympic Pole Vaulter And Adult Content Star Alysha Newman Faces Suspension For Rules Violation
Canadian Olympic pole vaulter and adult content creator Alysha Newman has reportedly been suspended after being accused of violating a major competition rule.
The 31-year-old was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday, February 4, which Athletics Canada deemed “an unfortunate situation.”
The circumstances surrounding the suspension sparked a wave of backlash online, reigniting debate over her double life as both an elite athlete and an adult content star.
One person commented, “She needs some humbling. Maybe being disqualified will do it. All that training and modelling for nothing.”
Image credits: Sophie Aultman/WireImage
Alysha Newman made history as the first Canadian woman to ever win an Olympic medal in pole vaulting, taking home bronze in the women’s pole vault at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Her winning jump at the global event, 4.85 metres, also set a new Canadian national record.
Prior to her historic Olympic win, Newman was a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and a 2019 Pan American Games bronze medalist.
Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
She is also a famed Onl**ans creator, joining the platform in June 2021 with the motive of taking ownership of her public image, as well as reportedly supplementing the limited income available to athletes.
However, rather than sharing explicit content, Alysha’s account primarily features training sessions, nutrition advice, tips and tricks for pole vaulting, and occasional lingerie photoshoots.
Now, just weeks away from the 2026 Canadian Indoor Track & Field Championships in Toronto, scheduled for February 27 to March 1, Newman has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Image credits: LawLitz
The surprising move was reportedly taken due to the star athlete’s “whereabouts failures,” a violation of anti-doping rules.
The suspension follows three missed doping tests or filing failures within a 12-month period, which is classified as an anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.4 of the World Anti-Doping Code.
Newman’s suspension is similar to another Canadian star Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, who is currently serving a two-year ban
Image credits: alyshanewman
The article states, “violation of applicable requirements regarding Athlete availability for Out-of-Competition Testing including failure to provide required whereabouts information and missed tests which are declared based on reasonable results.”
For those unaware of the term, anti-doping refers to a global set of rules, regulations, and testing procedures designed to prevent the use of performance-enhancing dr*gs (PEDs) and maintain fairness and integrity in sports.
Image credits: alyshanewman
Reportedly, the primary goal of the rule is to protect the “spirit of sport,” which celebrates natural talent and ethical excellence while safeguarding the health of athletes.
Addressing Alysha’s provisional suspension, Athletics Canada released a public statement on Wednesday, writing “While Athletics Canada provides on-going guidance and reminders to athletes on the requirements for declaring whereabouts, the athlete is ultimately responsible for providing the information in a timely matter as required.”
“This is an unfortunate situation and Athletics Canada hopes to see Alysha Newman back as part of our National Team Program when she is eligible.”
Social media had some strong opinions about the suspension, with one user questioning, “So the Athletics Integrity Unit will kick her out for doping tests but not for being a on O*…smh?”
Netizens have strongly labelled Alysha a “cheater” and even attacked Canada for what they perceived as the country’s athletes “cheating again!”
Alysha Newman posts a video to her Instagram acknowledging her whereabouts failures and saying she came up short. pic.twitter.com/jsUnZMppwA
— Pole Vault Power (@polevaultpower) February 5, 2026
Another wrote, “If she’s taking money from sponsors, they should demand it back now that she’s been caught cheating. Sponsors and benefactors can give their money to other athletes who really need it. I really can’t stand a cheat!”
“To work so hard or an Olympic spot and then be suspended for doping? What a truly ignorant woman!!” bluntly added a third critic.
“They know the rules, and if you don’t follow them, this is what happens. All top athletes get random dr*g tests. Miss one, and you’re flagged; miss more in the same year, and you’re suspended.”
Image credits: alyshanewman
Alysha, who made her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, broke her silence and directly addressed her suspension and the allegations against her.
In an Instagram video shared yesterday on her official account, she said, “[I’ve] never taken any enhanced dr*gs, I’ve never taken steroids, and the point of this suspension is simply a missed failure test of the whereabouts.”
Image credits: alyshanewman
“I’ve never missed three in a calendar year since I’ve been 16 years old. So, I fell short this year. We’re in the process, we’re going to figure it out, and I will see you guys back on the track.”
She concluded by saying, “I will continue to be a clean athlete in this sport, and I’m honored to be Canadian to represent Canada at the highest level.”
The 31-year-old directly addressed the online backlash and denied “cheating” claims, as she could face a one to two-year suspension if found guilty
Image credits: polevaultpower
Image credits: 300wNeilW
Even Newman’s personal statement was met with intense backlash, as some accused her of lying.
“Every time they get caught, the lie and say, I’ve never taken any,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Athletes typically miss tests because they expect to test positive. It is basically guilty until proven innocent.”
Image credits: alyshanewman
Newman is temporarily banned from all competitions until a formal hearing is held and a final decision is made by the AIU.
If found guilty, she could face a competition ban ranging from 12 months to up to two years.
Prior to Alysha, last year another Canadian athlete, the country’s most decorated Olympian swimmer Penny Oleksiak, was also suspended for three “whereabouts failures,” similar to the charge against Newman.
Penny accepted a two-year ban that reportedly began on July 15, 2025, and will conclude on July 14, 2027.
“Avoided a dr*g test… Not surprised. Just take a look at her social media. She’s living the Instagram life,” wrote one skeptical netizen
