Former Adult Star Ditches LA To Join Amish Community In Pennsylvania

A former adult content creator has traded in the chaos of Los Angeles for a life that couldn’t be more different, joining an Amish community in Pennsylvania and embracing a world of strict traditionalism.

Kendra Bates, a 33-year-old former professional dancer and Onl**ans model, made headlines after being introduced on TLC’s new reality series Suddenly Amish, which premiered on January 13, 2026.

Highlights Kendra Bates left her decade-long career as a dancer and adult content creator to embrace a strict Amish lifestyle in Pennsylvania.

Bates faced harsh criticism over her outfit choice from the community leader, sparking a heated internet debate about modesty, judgment, and authenticity.

Many viewers were left questioning Bates’ motives, and certain “weird” details even fueled speculation that it was all “staged.”

Bates called the unexpected move “literally an opportunity from God,” however, viewers were heavily skeptical of her decision, given her past and the rigidity of the religious community.

One person wrote online, “I wonder how many of these people have an intention of making a commitment to the lifestyle.”

Former adult content creator and dancer Kendra Bates ditched her “dirty” L.A. life to join an Amish community in Pennsylvania

Young woman in a floral dress sharing her story about joining an Amish community in Pennsylvania after leaving LA.

Image credits: TLC

The show, Suddenly Amish, follows six non-Amish outsiders as they attempt to leave their modern lives behind and convert to a traditional Amish lifestyle in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The series is framed as a “radical experiment” led by Bishop Vernon, who reportedly believes inviting outsiders is necessary to grow his community’s dwindling population.

Throughout the show, all six individuals, including Kendra Bates, must live without electricity, technology, cars, and indoor toilets.

They are also required to follow strict daily routines, perform manual labor, and conform to the community’s dress code of ‘plain’ dress, typically involving handmade solid-colored clothing and no jewelry.

Three people dressed in Amish clothing and three others in modern city attire representing former adult star joining Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: TLC

Bates pursued her career as a dancer in the entertainment hub of Los Angeles for almost a decade.

In 2024, she reportedly joined an adult content creation platform during what she has described as her “lowest point.”

In an emotional segment in the first episode, Kendra tearfully revealed that her participation was fueled partly by a lack of “self-love” and partly by encouragement from friends to join the platform for financial reasons.

Young woman in Amish clothing smiling outdoors, representing former adult star joining Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: TLC

She told Fox News Digital, “I started doing Onl**ans because, yes, the money was very enticing. You hear about all these girls making thousands of dollars a week. Was I that lucky? No, but I was comfortable with my body and my s*xuality.”

“As a dancer, that comes naturally. I liked showcasing that. I felt good in lingerie. In my mind, I was like, ‘I’m owning my s*xuality. I’m owning my female empowerment.’ But I realize now I was doing the exact opposite of what I thought I should be doing.”

The 33-year-old was brutally criticized over her clothing choice by the community leader, which she later recalled felt like “sl*t-shaming”

Young woman dressed in Amish clothing smiling happily, representing former adult star joining Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: TLC

When she first learned about the casting call for the series through social media, she said, “I was like, ‘This is literally an opportunity from God.’ This is a no-brainer for me… I’ve been in L.A for about nine or 10 years now. I’m just not feeling it anymore – superficial, dirty L.A.”

“This came at a point where I was questioning my career and the guys I was dating. Everything was falling apart, and now I feel morally aligned with where I am in my life.”

While the shift from her city life to a more religious, tight-knit community may seem drastic for many, according to People magazine, Kendra described her family as having deep religious roots, with connections to the Mennonite community just a few generations ago.

Reportedly, the Mennonites embrace modern conveniences like electricity, telephones, and the internet, and many members wear contemporary clothing that is indistinguishable from the general public, unlike the Amish groups.

However, despite her family’s background, Kendra identified as a “proud atheist” for many years, especially during her college years in Ohio.

She described that time of her life as “dark cycles,” where, in hindsight, she believes she “wasn’t respecting” herself.

Former adult star posing confidently in black sheer outfit and red heels before joining Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: _kendrabates_/Instagram

“There were so many dark paths in my life. I felt like I was losing myself. I didn’t have morals or standards for myself.”

Many social media users questioned the show’s realism, noting that traditional Amish communities rarely allow filming.

One skeptic wrote, “Is it that it isn’t the Amish? Because the Amish do not allow themselves to be seen on camera.”

A second user commented, “I am surprised they let the tv cameras in to do the show..”

Netizens questioned the authenticity of the show as well as Kendra’s lifestyle shift, with one viewer reacting, “It’s 100% completely staged for TV”

Former adult star in glamorous costume and feather headpiece before joining Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: _kendrabates_/Instagram

“I just wonder if the amish are actually actors as amish don’t believe in cameras or having their picture taken so I can’t see that this is real.”

According to Amish practice, people do not pose for photographs because they consider it a violation of the Second Commandment, which prohibits the making of “graven images.”

They reportedly believe that physical representations of themselves promote individualism and vanity, and prefer to be remembered for their actions and the examples they leave rather than for their physical appearance.

Bates experienced a spiritual turning point and was baptized in January 2025 after attending a church service that left her “sobbing.”

The 33-year-old former dancer also recalled in an interview how her family and friends were not surprised when she broke the news of her lifestyle change to them.

But Kendra herself wasn’t exactly prepared for her first day as part of the Amish community, when in the premiere episode, she was heavily criticized for her appearance, primarily by the community leader.

Woman dressed in black sequined outfit and tall boots posing indoors with elaborate headpiece and floral background, former adult star.

Image credits: _kendrabates_/Instagram

He described her short skirt and plunging neckline attire as a “lack of modesty” and noted that something felt “not aligned” in her heart because of how she dressed.

One participant, Billie Jo, also remarked in a confessional that she was “cringing” for Kendra, describing her outfit as a “smutty cheerleader dress.”

However, Bates defended herself, explaining that, as a professional dancer in Los Angeles, revealing clothing had been her “norm” since childhood.

“They have the values that they love to uphold and be strict on that, but they’re really amazing people,” shared Bates about the Amish community

Three people in a baptismal pool smiling and celebrating as former adult star joins Amish community in Pennsylvania.

Image credits: _kendrabates_/Instagram

Former adult star leaving Los Angeles to join Amish community in Pennsylvania, embracing a simpler lifestyle.

She recalled that moment to Fox News Digital, saying, “When he was talking to me, I thought, ‘He’s sl*t-shaming me,’ but he wasn’t. He was trying to have an open conversation with me.”

The criticism of her clothing choice on-air split the internet, as some targeted Bates over her intentional choice, while others called out the Bishop for his harsh judgment.

One critic expressed, “She knew what she was getting into yet chose to draw attention to herself.”

Smiling woman dressed in Amish clothing inside a Pennsylvania home joining Amish community after leaving LA.

Image credits: _kendrabates_/Instagram

“Ok, I just watched this, and I think the show is ridiculous. The participants should have had an idea what the Amish wear and what was allowed or not… They came in not knowing anything about how the Amish live. Ridiculous, even I know those things are not acceptable… it is ridiculous and makes me laugh lol,” a second person said.

“I’ve been watching the show, and none of these people could really be Amish. They are complaining about the heat and lack of freedom, like they had no idea what they were getting into. Common sense would tell you not to dress like that in that setting.”

While others in disagreement echoed, “The Amish people on this show seem very judgmental and rigid…”

Meanwhile, addressing misconceptions about the Amish community, Kendra told People, “They’re cool. They’re people just like us. I mean, of course, they have the values that they love to uphold and be strict on that, but they’re really amazing people… They’re really great.”

As for the series, it premieres on TLC every Tuesday at 10 PM ET/PT, and follows a weekly schedule.

The episodes are also available for streaming on Discovery+, Philo, DIRECTV, and Sling.

“I can’t believe some of these people! A low-cut dress with cleavage showing?” wrote one enraged netizen

