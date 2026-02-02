15 Wild Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Looks Featuring Bianca Censori’s Crazy Style
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, celebrating the biggest names in music, as presented by the Recording Academy.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his sixth and final time, the ceremony featured unforgettable performances from chart-topping artists across genres, but the night was just as much about fashion as it was about music.
With so many A-listers hitting the red carpet in avant-garde and eyebrow-raising styles, many echoing the controversial, barely-there look Bianca Censori stunned audiences with at the 2025 Grammys, several guest outfits this year inevitably missed the mark.
From netizens dubbing ensembles “disgusting” to calling others “absolutely low class,” here are the 15 revealing Grammy 2026 red carpet fashion moments that sent the internet into a frenzy.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan attended the 68th Annual Grammy Awards as a double nominee and presenter.
She received nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single The Subway.
Chappell made one of the night’s most talked-about fashion statements in a daring, sheer maroon Mugler gown by designer Miguel Castro Freitas.
The dress featured a bare aesthetic, suspended from faux ni**le rings and adorned with temporary body art, including a pink pony design on her chest and a lace motif on her back.
Expressing their discomfort with the look, one user wrote online, “Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this!”
“Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies,” another commented.
“Not even Bianca Censori would wear this.”
Bleona Qereti
Bleona Qereti attended the ceremony, continuing her long-standing presence at the annual event as an independent pop artist and actress.
Her appearance likely served to promote her long-awaited American debut album, produced by Grammy winner Timbaland.
While the project’s title remains a mystery, it reportedly includes tracks such as the Ride It remix, along with other collaborations with high-profile producers like Rodney Jerkins.
For her 2026 appearance, she opted for a body-hugging gold midi dress made from a shimmering metallic silver-and-gold fabric, featuring a halter neckline and sheer elements, particularly around her breasts.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum hit the red carpet at one of the biggest nights in the music industry as a presenter for the Best Pop Dance Recording award.
She wore an eyebrow-raising latex gown that gave the illusion of being completely unclothed and featured a body-hugging silhouette with ni**le detailing on the bodice.
However, fans of the supermodel were left unimpressed, with many dubbing her look “ugly” and “hideous.”
One fan wrote on X, “I like Klum but this is hideous, to be frank.”
Another added, “There you go. I have officially seen the ugliest dress I have ever seen, and I'm nearly a half century old.”
“Someone dipped Heidi Klum in queso.”
Addison Rae
Addison Rae hit the red carpet at the annual music event as a first-time nominee for Best New Artist.
The appearance marked a major milestone in her career transition from TikTok star to recognized pop artist, following the success of her debut album, Addison.
She wore a distinctive custom white dress by Alaïa, designed by Pieter Mulier.
The gown featured a plunging neckline that left her midriff bare and an asymmetrical high-low skirt that left her back completely exposed, even flashing her undergarment in some paparazzi images.
One netizen mockingly questioned, “Is that a diaper,” while another added, “I think someone cut the back of her dress off. Or maybe it got caught in the limo door when she got out.”
“Did she wear that dress backward?”
Kehlani
The 2026 Grammys marked a major career milestone for Kehlani as she won her first two Grammy Awards for her hit track Folded, taking home Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
She wore a custom black sequined halter dress by Valdrin Sahiti from the designer’s Fall 2025 Haute Couture collection.
The gown featured a semi-sheer design with daring cutouts around her cleavage and midriff.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attended the 68th annual ceremony as both a first-time nominee and a presenter.
Taylor received her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for her visual project, Escape Room.
She wore a custom glittering bronze dress from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.
The asymmetrical gown featured dramatic cutouts that showcased her chiseled abs and partially exposed her breasts, paired with a backless design.
Social media reacted to her look with comments like “Next year they should all just come n*ked, that's about where we are.”
Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller, star of Summer House, attended as a high-profile guest and industry personality.
She wore a vintage DSquared2 black gown featuring a form-fitting silhouette, a daring high side slit along the skirt and bodice, and a plunging backless design that put her legs and partially her breasts on display.
Notably, Ciara also made a deliberate statement by wearing straight-back cornrows, representing and amplifying Black women in music.
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson marked her first-ever Grammy nomination at the star-studded 2026 ceremony.
She was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for her 2025 hit single Midnight Sun, which she also performed live as a featured artist during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater.
Larsson wore a custom Germanier two-piece set in a brilliant golden-yellow hue, reportedly as an homage to her nominated track.
The ensemble consisted of an asymmetrical br* top and a low-waisted maxi skirt.
Izabella Metz
Model and social media personality Izabella Metz attended the ceremony as an industry guest and red carpet attendee.
Izabella wore a dramatic, all-black ensemble featuring sheer fabric and revealing cutouts around her waist and lower breast area.
Metz was reportedly invited to the Grammys to provide social media coverage for the event and its partners.
Karol G
Karol G attended the Grammy Awards as both a nominee for Best Latin Pop Album for her LP, Tropicoqueta, and a presenter during the telecast.
The Bichota singer opted for a sultry, ethereal look in an ultra-sheer light blue lace gown by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian.
The custom piece featured a deeply scooped, off-the-shoulder neckline and a long train complete with fringed macramé and tassels.
JaNa Craig
Reality TV star JaNa Craig attended the event alongside her Love Island co-stars and couple Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi.
She wore a custom black sheer floor-length gown by designer Roman Bradshaw, featuring floral black beaded detailing across the dress, large intricate cutouts, and a lingerie-inspired aesthetic.
One netizen reacted to her look, saying, “This is a mess!”
Another added, “Her designer is shein… Grammys = Lingerie Show.”
Rhea Raj
Pop singer Rhea Raj attended the Grammys primarily to support her younger sister, Lara Raj, who was a double nominee at the event as a member of the girl group KATSEYE.
Rhea wore a custom piece from Rohit Mane’s Fall/Winter 2025 Divinity of the Dystopian collection.
The black, flowy two-piece ensemble featured a sculptural, ethereal aesthetic that blended traditional South Asian fashion with Western sci-fi elements.
Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt reportedly attended the ceremony in collaboration with Redken and Ulta Beauty.
She wore a vintage Victoria’s Secret gown, a choice that paid homage to her history as the first Filipino woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The dress featured sheer fabric and intricate beaded detailing that highlighted her matching black underwear on the carpet.
Rose Gray
British singer-songwriter Rose Gray turned heads on the red carpet as an emerging artist and industry guest.
Gray wore a form-fitting, floor-length gown featuring a mix of detailing, including bandage-style strips around the neckline and bodice, sheer floral lace across the midriff, sleeves, and mermaid skirt, and a small sheer train at the hem.
Due to the gown’s sheer elements, her matching black underwear was visible beneath the fabric.
Samantha Dang
The CEO of Final Bow, Samantha Dang, attended the Grammy Awards as a high-profile industry executive and guest.
Reportedly, she was present as part of a team supporting and escorting Patti Drennan, a #1 Billboard-charting composer and songwriter who was a featured artist at the event.
Samantha made a bold fashion statement in an embellished dark red, see-through ensemble that fans described as a “vegan” version of Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress.
BP, what's with the clickbait title?? Bianca Censori isn't even on the list??? 😂
Imagine having fame, money, and everything you could ever need, and STILL being so pathetic and desperate for attention that you have to get your baps out at every event. I never thought I'd say this, but #hidethenipple
