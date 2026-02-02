ADVERTISEMENT

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, celebrating the biggest names in music, as presented by the Recording Academy.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his sixth and final time, the ceremony featured unforgettable performances from chart-topping artists across genres, but the night was just as much about fashion as it was about music.

With so many A-listers hitting the red carpet in avant-garde and eyebrow-raising styles, many echoing the controversial, barely-there look Bianca Censori stunned audiences with at the 2025 Grammys, several guest outfits this year inevitably missed the mark.

From netizens dubbing ensembles “disgusting” to calling others “absolutely low class,” here are the 15 revealing Grammy 2026 red carpet fashion moments that sent the internet into a frenzy.