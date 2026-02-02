“Disgusting, Absolutely Low Class”: Chappell Roan’s Grammys Outfit Sparks Savage Outrage Online
Chappell Roan, the reigning Best New Artist, made headlines yet again at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her red carpet outfit.
Roan arrived in a sheer maroon Mugler gown that hung from n**ple rings.
The custom creation was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection and reinterpreted by Miguel Castro Freitas for Spring/Summer 2026.
- Chappell Roan arrived at the 2026 Grammys in a sheer dress suspended from faux chest rings.
- Viewers criticized the look as another example of red carpet fashion prioritizing shock over elegance.
- Some fans defended Roan’s confidence, while others blasted the trend as “tired and pitiful.”
While some fashion insiders praised its historical inspiration, the broader public had a different response, as they felt Roan was simply the latest in a long and, in their eyes, tired trend of female celebrities attending high-profile events in sheer outfits.
“Disgusting. Absolutely low class,” a viewer wrote.
Chappell Roan’s outfit as at the 2026 Grammy Awards was slammed by some viewers as “pushing it too far”
Image credits: Getty/John Shearer
Some netizens expressed their discomfort by questioning whether red carpet fashion had become too focused on shock value over elegance.
“Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” a user said. “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!
Image credits: Getty/Neilson Barnard
Roan’s look, and Heidi Klum’s earlier in the night, was seen as the latest example of a trend of female celebrities wearing sheer, skin-baring outfits that has been growing since 2025.
Stars such as Julia Fox, Florence Pugh, Bianca Censori, Teyana Taylor and Kristen Stewart are just some of the celebrities that have embraced the aesthetic.
Dakota Johnson, one of the trend’s most frequent adopters, previously brushed off the backlash:
“I really don’t care,” she told Vogue Germany in 2023.
But many viewers do.
Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur
“These dresses aren’t empowering women or showing a feminine side,” a viewer argued. “They’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”
“I am all for freedom of dress but really? That’s too much, and it doesn’t even look good,” another wrote.
Roan has made it a point to debut elaborate red carpet looks that blur the line between gala attire and art
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
Chappell Roan has developed a reputation for theatrical fashion and boundary-pushing visuals throughout her career, with her 2026 Grammy’s appearance being far from an isolated moment.
For instance, at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, the singer honored one of her greatest inspirations, Cyndi Lauper, with a heartfelt speech and a look only true fans could decode.
Roan arrived on the red carpet styled by LA stylist Genesis Webb in a look that paid direct tribute to two of Cyndi Lauper’s outfits from the True Colors music video.
The ensemble featured a custom newspaper skirt built from strips of broadsheets cut into Rococo-style hips.
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
On her head, she wore a glittering custom piece designed by production designer Manny Robertson, modeled after another headpiece Lauper wore in the same videoclip.
Roan completed the look with a sparkling bustier and vintage jewelry.
“Look at me! I may not have talent, but I can stretch the envelope,” one user mocked. “This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful.”
Roan is currently in the running for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance
“She can definitely pull [the look] off,” one fan admitted. “She has a great body. I thought it was a Halloween costume at first.”
However, among viewers, the sheer fatigue seems to be real.
“Enough already,” one posted. “These looks aren’t memorable. They’re pitiful.”
Image credits: chappellroan
“What is with these female musicians or actresses showing their bodies like that?” another asked.
“I know modesty seems to be a thing of the past anyways, but this is taking it way too far,” a third argued.
Roan is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for The Subway. She is also scheduled to present during the ceremony.
Last year, the artist won Best New Artist for her studio album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, and was nominated to five other categories, three of them for her hit, Good Luck, Babe!
“Reeks of desperation.” Roan’s look left viewers divided
The last photo we saw of her here she was dressed in drag. I love how queer her music and style are. American women are shamed for having nipples, I wonder if it's a statement on that.
America is so puritanical that society still gasps and clutches their pearls when a mother breast-feeds. It’s no wonder that bare breasts are sensational and a form of exhibitionism. As a gay man, my first thought wasn’t even about her b00bs. I was worried about the weight hanging off of those nípple rings.Load More Replies...
