“Disgusting, Absolutely Low Class”: Chappell Roan’s Grammys Outfit Sparks Savage Outrage Online
Chappell Roan posing on the Grammys red carpet in a bold, low class outfit that sparked savage online outrage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Disgusting, Absolutely Low Class”: Chappell Roan’s Grammys Outfit Sparks Savage Outrage Online

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

22

2

Chappell Roan, the reigning Best New Artist, made headlines yet again at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her red carpet outfit

Roan arrived in a sheer maroon Mugler gown that hung from n**ple rings.

The custom creation was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection and reinterpreted by Miguel Castro Freitas for Spring/Summer 2026.

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan arrived at the 2026 Grammys in a sheer dress suspended from faux chest rings.
  • Viewers criticized the look as another example of red carpet fashion prioritizing shock over elegance.
  • Some fans defended Roan’s confidence, while others blasted the trend as “tired and pitiful.”

While some fashion insiders praised its historical inspiration, the broader public had a different response, as they felt Roan was simply the latest in a long and, in their eyes, tired trend of female celebrities attending high-profile events in sheer outfits.

Disgusting. Absolutely low class,” a viewer wrote.

    Chappell Roan’s outfit as at the 2026 Grammy Awards was slammed by some viewers as “pushing it too far”

    Chappell Roan in a sheer maroon outfit with long curly red hair at the Grammys sparking outrage online.

    Chappell Roan in a sheer maroon outfit with long curly red hair at the Grammys sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

    Some netizens expressed their discomfort by questioning whether red carpet fashion had become too focused on shock value over elegance.

    “Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” a user said. “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!

    Chappell Roan on the Grammys red carpet wearing a sheer maroon outfit sparking online outrage and controversy.

    Chappell Roan on the Grammys red carpet wearing a sheer maroon outfit sparking online outrage and controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Neilson Barnard

    Roan’s look, and Heidi Klum’s earlier in the night, was seen as the latest example of a trend of female celebrities wearing sheer, skin-baring outfits that has been growing since 2025.

    @cryptocomarena 2025’s Best New Artist @chappell roan @GRAMMYS #chappellroan#grammys♬ original sound – Crypto.com Arena

    Stars such as Julia Fox, Florence Pugh, Bianca Censori, Teyana Taylor and Kristen Stewart are just some of the celebrities that have embraced the aesthetic.

    Dakota Johnson, one of the trend’s most frequent adopters, previously brushed off the backlash:

    “I really don’t care,” she told Vogue Germany in 2023.

    But many viewers do.

    Chappell Roan at the Grammys wearing a bold outfit that sparked savage online outrage and low class criticism.

    Chappell Roan at the Grammys wearing a bold outfit that sparked savage online outrage and low class criticism.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    “These dresses aren’t empowering women or showing a feminine side,” a viewer argued. “They’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”

    “I am all for freedom of dress but really? That’s too much, and it doesn’t even look good,” another wrote.

    Roan has made it a point to debut elaborate red carpet looks that blur the line between gala attire and art

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit sparking savage outrage online.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit sparking savage outrage online.

    Chappell Roan with intricate tattoos and red hair wears a bold Grammy outfit sparking outrage online.

    Chappell Roan with intricate tattoos and red hair wears a bold Grammy outfit sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    Chappell Roan has developed a reputation for theatrical fashion and boundary-pushing visuals throughout her career, with her 2026 Grammy’s appearance being far from an isolated moment.

    For instance, at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, the singer honored one of her greatest inspirations, Cyndi Lauper, with a heartfelt speech and a look only true fans could decode.

    Instagram comment screenshot showing user y_now_que reacting with "Lol, reeks of desperation" to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy.

    Instagram comment screenshot showing user y_now_que reacting with "Lol, reeks of desperation" to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy.

    Instagram comment by user scarjochastain praising a celebrity’s appearance, mentioning Hollywood and Sydney Sweeney.

    Instagram comment by user scarjochastain praising a celebrity’s appearance, mentioning Hollywood and Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, expressing criticism of her style online.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, expressing criticism of her style online.

    Roan arrived on the red carpet styled by LA stylist Genesis Webb in a look that paid direct tribute to two of Cyndi Lauper’s outfits from the True Colors music video.

    The ensemble featured a custom newspaper skirt built from strips of broadsheets cut into Rococo-style hips.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    On her head, she wore a glittering custom piece designed by production designer Manny Robertson, modeled after another headpiece Lauper wore in the same videoclip.

    Roan completed the look with a sparkling bustier and vintage jewelry.

    “Look at me! I may not have talent, but I can stretch the envelope,” one user mocked. “This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful.”

    Roan is currently in the running for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance

    @coffeefrijolito I don’t think TikTok will allow her dress to be shown #chappellroan#grammys#arrives#fyp♬ original sound – fortheculture

    “She can definitely pull [the look] off,” one fan admitted. “She has a great body. I thought it was a Halloween costume at first.”

    However, among viewers, the sheer fatigue seems to be real.

    “Enough already,” one posted. “These looks aren’t memorable. They’re pitiful.”

    Social media comment criticizing fame and behavior amid Chappell Roan Grammys outfit outrage, with 299 likes.

    Social media comment criticizing fame and behavior amid Chappell Roan Grammys outfit outrage, with 299 likes.

    Chappell Roan in a green, butterfly-themed outfit with dramatic makeup, sparking Grammys outfit outrage online.

    Chappell Roan in a green, butterfly-themed outfit with dramatic makeup, sparking Grammys outfit outrage online.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    “What is with these female musicians or actresses showing their bodies like that?” another asked.

    “I know modesty seems to be a thing of the past anyways, but this is taking it way too far,” a third argued.

    @pinkponyarchive chappell roan has arrived to the red carpet at the 2026 grammy awards! via cryptocomarena on ig #chappellroan#pinkponyclub#hottogo#thesubway#midwestprincess♬ The Subway – Chappell Roan

    Roan is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for The Subway. She is also scheduled to present during the ceremony.

    Last year, the artist won Best New Artist for her studio album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, and was nominated to five other categories, three of them for her hit, Good Luck, Babe!

    “Reeks of desperation.” Roan’s look left viewers divided

    Comment by Leigh reading I'm having mixed feelings, related to Chappell Roan Grammys outfit outrage online.

    Comment by Leigh reading I'm having mixed feelings, related to Chappell Roan Grammys outfit outrage online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with an upset emoji and 8506 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with an upset emoji and 8506 likes.

    User comment with an iridescent profile picture reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy online.

    User comment with an iridescent profile picture reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy online.

    User comment on social media about Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, describing it as shocking and revealing.

    User comment on social media about Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, describing it as shocking and revealing.

    User comment on social media reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit amid online outrage.

    User comment on social media reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit amid online outrage.

    Online comment expressing shock and outrage over Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit described as low class and disgusting.

    Online comment expressing shock and outrage over Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit described as low class and disgusting.

    User comment expressing shock and obsession with Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, sparking online outrage.

    User comment expressing shock and obsession with Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, sparking online outrage.

    Screenshot of an online comment praising Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit as a bold and statement-making piece.

    Screenshot of an online comment praising Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit as a bold and statement-making piece.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and outrage in response to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy online.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and outrage in response to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit controversy online.

    Image of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with strong criticism and outrage online.

    Image of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with strong criticism and outrage online.

    Comment on social media reacting with confusion to Chappell Roan Grammys outfit sparking online outrage.

    Comment on social media reacting with confusion to Chappell Roan Grammys outfit sparking online outrage.

    Comment criticizing online reactions to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, sparking low class outrage discussions.

    Comment criticizing online reactions to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, sparking low class outrage discussions.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with outrage and disbelief.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with outrage and disbelief.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with outrage and criticism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit with outrage and criticism.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit sparking savage outrage.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit sparking savage outrage.

    22

    2

    22

    2

