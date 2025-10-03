Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disgusting”: Chappell Roan Sparks Backlash After Realizing Outfit Was More Revealing On Big Screen
Chappell Roan performing on stage, wearing a revealing corset outfit under dramatic blue lighting.
Celebrities, Entitled People

“Disgusting”: Chappell Roan Sparks Backlash After Realizing Outfit Was More Revealing On Big Screen

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan, is “turning Kansas City Pink”—at least this was the headline of an outlet that omitted the fact that she herself had reason to turn pink at one of her recent shows.

A video of the moment shows the drag aesthetic-loving singer trying to cover her derriere with her free hand when she realized how revealing her outfit was.

Highlights
  • Video shows Chappell Roan awkwardly covering herself mid-performance at Forest Hills.
  • Social media called her reaction “typical,” criticizing her for outfit choices.
  • Critics tied the incident to a growing trend of lingerie-style stage wear.

And to many netizens, this was a futile, if not ridiculous, gesture, and, as one commenter put it, “typical.”

The sighting comes a year after she lashed out at fans for depriving her of her privacy and was diagnosed with severe depression.

    Social media was not impressed with Chappell Roan’s display of self-consciousness

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    In the footage, which according to Grok was captured at her Forest Hills Concert in New York on September 20 and 24, Amstutz can be heard saying what sounded like, “God, I forgot my bottom is just a thong,” while holding her hand over her posterior end.

    Leading up to this self-conscious moment, she caught sight of herself on the big screen, and she shared her momentary fright punctuated by a relieved chuckle with her cheering fans.

    She recovered quickly and continued her live performance, and social media was not impressed with her display of vulnerability.

    Netizens see it as a part of a growing trend of bathing suit and underwear-wearing stars

    Image credits: chappellroan

    One of her critics was quick on the uptake, writing: “No one forced her to put the thing on. Maybe better pre-planning would work.

    “She knew what she was wearing when she went out on stage and now gets embarrassed because men are ogling at her… Men are going to look if women are going to show…” declared another.

    Another netizen saw it as part of a common trend among female performers. “Why is everyone singing in their underwear or bathing suit lately??” they asked.

    Building managers have been asked to turn on a pink light to welcome the Kansas native

    Image credits: JackWallace888

    Despite the criticism, it appears the star’s presence is welcome in Kansas City at least.

    According to a September 1 report by Axios, the so-called Barbecue Capital of the world is going pink to celebrate Amstutz’s upcoming performance at the WWI Museum and Memorial.

    Additionally, building managers have been asked to switch on a pink light in hopes that it will create a collective effect on the city’s skyline.

    This particular stopover on Amstutz’s Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour is particularly significant because she hails from Kansas City and was propelled to fame through a local drag bar, Hamburger Mary’s.

    The recent appearance and upcoming schedule come a year after Chappel Roan lashed out at fans and was diagnosed with severe depression

    Image credits: JackWallace888

    Image credits: Codiebear10

    Image credits: rlythatoneguy

    Image credits: chappellroan

    The so-named Chappell Roan’s latest appearance in the spotlight comes a year after she spoke out against her superfans.

    “If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window?” she addressed fans in one of her TikToks.

    “Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ And she’s like, ‘No, what the f***?’ And then you get mad at this random lady?” she asked, viaNME.

    She complained of being stalked and harassed at the time

    Image credits: chappellroan

    In an interview with The Guardian on September 20 in the same year, she explained that her experience in the spotlight took a psychiatric toll on her.

    “I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression,” she told the British outlet.

    Image credits: Nostrildama

    Image credits: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

    She blamed it on the spotlight, saying, “I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage.” 

    “If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?” she lamented.

    Some netizens feel her act in New York could not have been more awkward

    Image credits: P33rd

    Image credits: Dio_eastwood

    Image credits: Mohamma99202822

    Image credits: dalan5929

    Image credits: indydee

    Image credits: tarekhassan2018

    Image credits: JohnEStrom71840

    Image credits: psycedelic303

    Image credits: Jesscthetherap1

    Image credits: CryptoAllFather

    Image credits: escase0802

    Image credits: ARIDIAN7821562

    Image credits: Kazgnik

    Image credits: notsoevilmorty

    Image credits: GulsenToru16435

    Image credits: honuboy311

    Image credits: Macroreliable

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I STILL don’t understand what “pre-planning” is. It *sounds* as if it’s the planning done before … planning, but that’s obviously wrong because normal, average people combine their planning with their planning, so it’s gotta be *something* that occurs before planning, but I don’t know what it is because it was invented after I did all my planning the normal way. Has anyone gotta clue? Insofar as this girl is concerned, finding out she’s a big fan of drag explains a LOTTA things, though if her outfits are drag-inspired, she might wanna take some notes as *most* drag performers go out of their way to embellish their bits by COVERING them, not by exposing them. They might find her interpretation of them kinda insulting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    justmeagain avatar
    Justme Again
    Justme Again
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you get dressed and not know your whole a*s is out? Should be able to feel a breeze back there or something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dave Malyon sure follows a lot of right wing extremists on twitter and then platforms their opinions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
