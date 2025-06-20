“I’m In Trend Now”: Millennials Have Hilarious Reactions After Gen Z Adopts “Depression Hairstyle”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prada, synonymous with luxury, perfect ramp models, and pushing the envelope with their envied reputation, appears to have taken their creativity just a tad too far and millennials are not impressed.

The designer clothing and accessory brand made its presence known at the start of Milan Fashion Week (MFW), which kicked off earlier today (June 20), showcasing its Fall-Winter 2025/2026 range.

Highlights Prada showcased its winter range using models with messy hair.

The trend has already taken off and is being dubbed “depression hair.”

Millennials feel like Gen Z and Prada are accessorizing their culture.

The internet saw no issue with the clothing being presented on the ramp. The problem, according to netizens, was another aspect of the look—one they found reminiscent of depression.

Prada says the look was designed to raise questions

The knee-high dresses, along with slacks, jeans and jersey combos seen on the ramp, were alternated with frayed hems and heavy fur coats, paired with handbags and stilettos.

The brand’s website describes the themes as “rawness contraposed with refinement, structure with decoration in the show décor,” referencing the metal-structured theme and a carpet-bedecked setting that it says was “originally designed by Catherine Martin.”

It goes on to describe the theme as “reflective of the multiplicity of femininity,” claiming that it encouraged “further questioning.”

And questions did arise.

Some saw the hairstyle as “glamorizing depression”

It was a characteristic of the models, one Prada’s wordy explainer didn’t touch on, that drew the most attention: their hair.

“A disease is not fashionable,” read a response to an Instagram update. “Glamorizing depression is disturbing,” a netizen elaborated.

“Making a mockery of people who struggle to make it to the next minute, hour, and day of their lives is disgusting. And all for what? Money? Sales?” protested another.

Millennials weighed in on the unruly styles and felt that the later Gen Z was misusing an aesthetic that defined Gen Y’s formative years.

One millennial summarized this sentiment on X: “My culture is not your costume.”

Others thought it looked atrocious

Not everyone took the runway look to heart. In fact, much of the reaction to Prada’s new unkempt aesthetic was full of mockery and humor.

“Depression hair. Finally, a trend that I can get behind,” wrote one user. “In the 90s we called this ‘bed head.’ LMAO,” added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masha Bardo (@bardosha.hair)

“What an atrocious fashion,” said someone who was unimpressed.

To another, the look pointed to a dark societal issue:

“H*roine and *pioids explained the 80s’ questionable fashion. And now K*tamine and F*ntanyl explain this!” they wrote.

Some influencers are already offering how-tos on the look

But to some, the unkempt look is worth copying. A TikToker who goes by the handle “Brooke the Stylist” sees it as a new style worth mastering.

“You’re not gonna believe the latest trend in hair,” she said, before a slideshow of Prada’s models.

In another instance, an Instagrammer posted a video of herself undoing her immaculate hairstyle with the help of hairspray.

“Just spray it upward into the air,” the Canadian girl advises while demonstrating. She, like many, took issue with the moniker “Depression Hair,” suggesting instead that it be called “relaxed hair.”

The controversial style has since reached iconic fashion centers like France

A post in French on TikTok testified to the trend’s arrival there and drew similar humorous responses.

The hair scandal also sparked commentary in more conservative circles. Laha Magazine, a pan-Arab weekly fashion publication directed at women, weighed in on the fledgling fad:

“Adopting the Depression Hairstyle for Eid (a Muslim thanksgiving celebration) is a bold and unconventional step.”

“But… if you are a fan of breaking rules and tend to express yourself through a look, a soft, edited version can be adopted,” the magazine posted on its Instagram account.

Side note:

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, help is available. In the U.S., contact the 988 S*icide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

In the U.K., you can call Samaritans at 116 123, available 24/7.

Support is free and confidential.

Some think it is the rich “cosplaying” overworked humans

