Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m In Trend Now”: Millennials Have Hilarious Reactions After Gen Z Adopts “Depression Hairstyle”
Close-up of a model wearing glasses with a wet, tousled depression hairstyle on a runway.
News, World

“I’m In Trend Now”: Millennials Have Hilarious Reactions After Gen Z Adopts “Depression Hairstyle”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Prada, synonymous with luxury, perfect ramp models, and pushing the envelope with their envied reputation, appears to have taken their creativity just a tad too far and millennials are not impressed.

The designer clothing and accessory brand made its presence known at the start of Milan Fashion Week (MFW), which kicked off earlier today (June 20), showcasing its Fall-Winter 2025/2026 range.

Highlights
  • Prada showcased its winter range using models with messy hair.
  • The trend has already taken off and is being dubbed “depression hair.”
  • Millennials feel like Gen Z and Prada are accessorizing their culture.

The internet saw no issue with the clothing being presented on the ramp. The problem, according to netizens, was another aspect of the look—one they found reminiscent of depression.

RELATED:

    Prada says the look was designed to raise questions

    Model with depression hairstyle and glasses showcasing the latest trend adopted by Gen Z, sparking millennials' reactions.

    Image credits: Estrop / Getty

    The knee-high dresses, along with slacks, jeans and jersey combos seen on the ramp, were alternated with frayed hems and heavy fur coats, paired with handbags and stilettos.

    The brand’s website describes the themes as “rawness contraposed with refinement, structure with decoration in the show décor,” referencing the metal-structured theme and a carpet-bedecked setting that it says was “originally designed by Catherine Martin.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with messy depression hairstyle in a crowd, highlighting Gen Z hair trend seen at Prada event.

    Image credits: ly.as0

    It goes on to describe the theme as “reflective of the multiplicity of femininity,” claiming that it encouraged “further questioning.”

    And questions did arise.

    Some saw the hairstyle as “glamorizing depression”

    @ly.as0 @Prada ♬ son original – lyas

    It was a characteristic of the models, one Prada’s wordy explainer didn’t touch on, that drew the most attention: their hair.

    “A disease is not fashionable,” read a response to an Instagram update. “Glamorizing depression is disturbing,” a netizen elaborated.

    “Making a mockery of people who struggle to make it to the next minute, hour, and day of their lives is disgusting. And all for what? Money? Sales?” protested another.

    Young woman with messy blonde hair exemplifying the depression hairstyle trend, capturing Millennial and Gen Z reactions.

    Image credits: swagatronforever

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millennials weighed in on the unruly styles and felt that the later Gen Z was misusing an aesthetic that defined Gen Y’s formative years.

    One millennial summarized this sentiment on X: “My culture is not your costume.”

    Others thought it looked atrocious

    Young woman with depression hairstyle taking a mirror selfie, capturing the trendy Gen Z hair look in casual plaid shirt.

    Image credits: bardosha.hairx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not everyone took the runway look to heart. In fact, much of the reaction to Prada’s new unkempt aesthetic was full of mockery and humor.

    “Depression hair. Finally, a trend that I can get behind,” wrote one user. “In the 90s we called this ‘bed head.’ LMAO,” added another.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Masha Bardo (@bardosha.hair)

    “What an atrocious fashion,” said someone who was unimpressed.

    To another, the look pointed to a dark societal issue:

    “H*roine and *pioids explained the 80s’ questionable fashion. And now K*tamine and F*ntanyl explain this!” they wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some influencers are already offering how-tos on the look

    Close-up of a young woman with wet, messy depression hairstyle wearing glasses, showcasing the 2025 millennial fashion trend.

    Image credits: SorryMomDotGov

    But to some, the unkempt look is worth copying. A TikToker who goes by the handle “Brooke the Stylist” sees it as a new style worth mastering.

    “You’re not gonna believe the latest trend in hair,” she said, before a slideshow of Prada’s models.

    Tweet by user Swaguar joking about depression hairstyle trend, humorously defending greasy hair as chic in millennials and Gen Z context.

    Image credits: SwaguarTV

    In another instance, an Instagrammer posted a video of herself undoing her immaculate hairstyle with the help of hairspray.

    “Just spray it upward into the air,” the Canadian girl advises while demonstrating. She, like many, took issue with the moniker “Depression Hair,” suggesting instead that it be called “relaxed hair.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The controversial style has since reached iconic fashion centers like France

    Young woman with long messy dark hair and sunglasses modeling the trendy depression hairstyle popular with Gen Z and millennials.

    Image credits: alina_kossan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A post in French on TikTok testified to the trend’s arrival there and drew similar humorous responses.

    The hair scandal also sparked commentary in more conservative circles. Laha Magazine, a pan-Arab weekly fashion publication directed at women, weighed in on the fledgling fad:

    @alina_kossan just a girl with saltwater spray, a comb and a dream @pradabeauty @Prada ♬ Possession – PASTEL GHOST

    “Adopting the Depression Hairstyle for Eid (a Muslim thanksgiving celebration) is a bold and unconventional step.”

    “But… if you are a fan of breaking rules and tend to express yourself through a look, a soft, edited version can be adopted,” the magazine posted on its Instagram account.

    Side note:

    Model with depression hairstyle walking runway wearing oversized brown fur coat during fashion show.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, help is available. In the U.S., contact the 988 S*icide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

    In the U.K., you can call Samaritans at 116 123, available 24/7. 

    Support is free and confidential.

    Some think it is the rich “cosplaying” overworked humans

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously reacting to the Gen Z depression hairstyle trend with sarcasm and wit.

    Social media comment from AnnK saying she always knew she was a prada girl, reflecting millennial reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining how to achieve depression hairstyle with a low ponytail, related to millennials and Gen Z trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    TikTok comment with black profile picture reacting humorously to Gen Z adopting the depression hairstyle trend.

    Social media comment reading I’m in trend now, showing millennials’ hilarious reactions to Gen Z adopting depression hairstyle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing prada hair in reaction to Millennials and Gen Z depression hairstyle trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user jokes about their hair resembling the depression hairstyle adopted by Gen Z.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    TikTok comment saying depression core with heart likes, reflecting Millennials' reactions to Gen Z adopting depression hairstyle trend.

    Comment on social media from user Penguins_r_us saying it’s giving tired mom of 3 under 3 with 2,387 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously reacting to Gen Z adopting the depression hairstyle, highlighting millennial responses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying not to brag because they wake up like that, showing millennials' hilarious reactions to depression hairstyle trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Melanie Sigrid about getting Prada depression hairstyle daily, reflecting hilarious millennial reactions to Gen Z trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a millennial's reaction to the depression hairstyle trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to the Gen Z adoption of the depression hairstyle trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment joking about depression hairstyle being renamed Prada hair, reflecting Millennials' reactions to Gen Z trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    4

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All they need to do is wear sloppy bedroom slippers and mismatched sweats and they've completed the Walmart look. (Not dissing all Walmart shoppers - I shop there, too!)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop making Depression, aka a really handicapping and killing illness, a trend or something to archive ?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you! Mental illnesses are often now portrayed as cute and quirky personality traits that everyone has. It's just not true, the brutality of a mental illness can be breathtaking and absoltely crushing. In Germany, more people die from suicidee then from car accidents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All they need to do is wear sloppy bedroom slippers and mismatched sweats and they've completed the Walmart look. (Not dissing all Walmart shoppers - I shop there, too!)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop making Depression, aka a really handicapping and killing illness, a trend or something to archive ?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you! Mental illnesses are often now portrayed as cute and quirky personality traits that everyone has. It's just not true, the brutality of a mental illness can be breathtaking and absoltely crushing. In Germany, more people die from suicidee then from car accidents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT