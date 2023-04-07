Imagine a place where a goose could kill you, a moose could run through you, where winter lasts forever, and everyone runs on Tim Hortons and puts maple syrup on everything. Also, knows all of their neighbors, is incredibly polite, and befriends beavers. Sounds like something out of science fiction? Well, here is the news - this place is real, and it is called Canada - the country on top of the US. 

Of course, you’ve noticed that all of the things we’ve mentioned previously are merely a bunch of funny Canadian stereotypes - nothing less and nothing more. However, stereotypes do not just happen by themselves, and if you stick around to read these funny Canadian tweets we’ve rounded up, you’ll see that they are absolutely true and on point, albeit a little bit hyperbolized. Yup, these Canadian tweets merely confirm that nobody would say boo to a goose up there, but a goose would surely say boo to you in a blink of an eye. Furthermore, winters do last forever there, and bears are a real issue. But, all in all, these tweets about Canada from Canadians themselves also prove how beautiful and truly wonderful this country is!

Right, ready to learn more about life in Canada first hand a.k.a. from a selection of hilariously funny tweets? In a stereotypical Canadian manner, we won’t tell you to scroll down below but rather ask you kindly to please proceed to scroll until you reach the submissions. Once you’re done reading them, give the best tweets your vote if you should wish to, and share this article with your friends if you think that would be an appropriate thing to do!

#1

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

VancityReynolds Report

#2

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Pamaj Report

Greengrass
Greengrass
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dont think that would happen south of the border.

#3

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

VeryBadLlama Report

#4

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

zizz Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's only a baby. Go find its mummy!

#5

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

YouHadOneJ0B Report

#6

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

millselle Report

#7

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

shandeemay1 Report

#8

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

sophiaphotos Report

Heidrance
Heidrance
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Shall we change the name to Vancougar?

#9

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Tippen22 Report

Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
40 minutes ago

"If we aren't supposed to lay on this, then why is it made of warm?"

#10

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

IamFane Report

#11

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

ThatEricAlper Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please stop sharing them with us. I beg you, take them back Please 🙏

#12

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

alan_regan Report

#13

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

MadelnCanada Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everyone should just dress as yetis and change Halloween into Yeti Day. You must offer candy to keep the yeti at bay or suffer a snowball attack

#14

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

jarpad Report

#15

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

MadelnCanada Report

#16

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

petbugs13 Report

#17

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

MattFearneley Report

#18

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

fro_vo Report

#19

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

ugleeoak Report

#20

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

norm Report

#21

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

patterballs Report

K W
K W
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I grew up close enough to the Canadian border that we have places that set off fireworks for both.

#22

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

#23

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

KalvinMacleod Report

#24

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

jonnysun Report

#25

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

annetdonahue Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh God no. That's too terrifying

#26

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

howlieT Report

#27

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

segalrs Report

#28

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

TPSOperations Report

#29

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

_Alyssa_Butler Report

Heidrance
Heidrance
Community Member
15 minutes ago

maybe it costs that much for shipping because when the delivery driver gets to Canada, they like it so much they just stay in Canada, and the shipping company loses more drivers that way...

#30

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

edmontonpolice Report

#31

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

KellyHrudey Report

#32

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

VancityReynolds Report

#33

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Sethrogen Report

#34

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

mtbsteve Report

#35

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

ConanOBrien Report

#36

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

johnfritchey Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

As one of their downstairs neighbors, I hope the fumes don't bother you too much

#37

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

AndrewBarr8 Report

#38

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

NickBossRoss Report

#39

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

PsychicAssault Report

LazyStream
LazyStream
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Interesting screwdriver?

#40

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

JoelKlettke Report

#41

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

SabrinaCBC Report

#42

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

thecassiecao Report

#43

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

saspler Report

#44

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

patsokay Report

Heidrance
Heidrance
Community Member
8 minutes ago

it's like wanting some other chain besides Dunkin in Boston...

#45

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

EsaFung Report

#46

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Brendan_Jeffers Report

Heidrance
Heidrance
Community Member
10 minutes ago

oooh, and those aren't even cute fluffy goslings -- they're awkward, gawky teen goslings...

#47

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

anne_theriault Report

#48

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

FallonKeefe Report

#49

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Sethrogen Report

#50

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Sethrogen Report

#51

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Sethrogen Report

#52

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

sammontgomery Report

#53

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Voldemorts_Lord Report

#54

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

brookeperrin Report

#55

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

iscoff Report

#56

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

Lukemaybefunny Report

#57

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

MeanwhileinCana Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sorry neighbor but I hate those flying asshøles. You need to take them back and stop letting them in our yard because they wreak havoc and shīt everywhere

#58

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

annetdonahue Report

#59

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

sageboggs Report

#60

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

melissaamau5 Report

#61

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

dave_cactus Report

#62

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

NickBossRoss Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd rather deal with that so can we trade please?

#63

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

annetdonahue Report

#64

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

leah_koz Report

#65

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

MaggieTheBee Report

#66

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

VancityReynolds Report

#67

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

stats_canada Report

#68

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

jessandary Report

#69

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

LeahDaniels Report

#70

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

trudicastle Report

#71

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

WordsOfDiana Report

#72

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

sdbcraig Report

#73

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

matt_obrien Report

#74

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

DanielScarfone Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

The sad yet funny thing is at this point, saying a place is like Florida seems to be globally understood for the most part.

#75

Funny-Canadian-Tweets

brookeperrin Report

#76

Funny-Canadian-Tweets