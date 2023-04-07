Imagine a place where a goose could kill you, a moose could run through you, where winter lasts forever, and everyone runs on Tim Hortons and puts maple syrup on everything. Also, knows all of their neighbors, is incredibly polite, and befriends beavers. Sounds like something out of science fiction? Well, here is the news - this place is real, and it is called Canada - the country on top of the US.

Of course, you’ve noticed that all of the things we’ve mentioned previously are merely a bunch of funny Canadian stereotypes - nothing less and nothing more. However, stereotypes do not just happen by themselves, and if you stick around to read these funny Canadian tweets we’ve rounded up, you’ll see that they are absolutely true and on point, albeit a little bit hyperbolized. Yup, these Canadian tweets merely confirm that nobody would say boo to a goose up there, but a goose would surely say boo to you in a blink of an eye. Furthermore, winters do last forever there, and bears are a real issue. But, all in all, these tweets about Canada from Canadians themselves also prove how beautiful and truly wonderful this country is!

Right, ready to learn more about life in Canada first hand a.k.a. from a selection of hilariously funny tweets? In a stereotypical Canadian manner, we won’t tell you to scroll down below but rather ask you kindly to please proceed to scroll until you reach the submissions. Once you’re done reading them, give the best tweets your vote if you should wish to, and share this article with your friends if you think that would be an appropriate thing to do!