48 Hilariously Relatable Posts On X About Staying At A Hotel
Staying at a hotel seems like it should be a pretty standardized experience, most travelers know that it’s anything but. At the same time, hotels, motels and hostels are all places that seem outside of space and time, where there are just other rules and norms. So it can be nice and entertaining to see that others have had similar thoughts in the past.
We've gathered some of the best and most relatable posts on X about people's experiences staying at hotels.
Just one choclate bar wouldn't destry me financially... right?
If you are currently at a hotel, this might ruin the experience a bit, but once you imagine the sheer volume of people who have most likely stayed in the room you are in, it can get a little bit nauseating. After all, even if the staff have the best intentions, can you really trust that they reliably clean it out every single day?
This is perhaps why so many travel bloggers actually spend a good amount of time recommending specific hotels and giving their best tips. These are huge machines behind the scenes, with so many people coming and going.
I have been using Hair Conditioner as Shampoo for years
However, just like that other staple of travel, the airport, hotels have their own, very specific vibe. Many social norms are out the window, the dress code barely exists and eating options can range from the preferences of an eight-year-old in the candy aisle to some pretty disappointing “real” meals.
Despite this fact, the main experience most of us have is a feeling of vague disappointment and a few visuals and smells that we would prefer to never learn more about. And that is ok, in many cases, going to a hotel is something we do because we need to sleep between activities while on vacation. It might not seem like much at first glance, but a meal and a warm room to sleep in goes a long way.
Don’t worry once i washed my hair with body soap. At my own house. Looking very different from the hair soap. It was a soap bar, guys.
"I would like to book a hotel room please" "When?" "The year 999999999^^^999999999 would be nice"
"Coffee is suppose to be bad. Its suppose to scaled your tounge, make you feel the greatest pain ever and mentally destroy yourself, so you know where the REAL good times are"- Shen from Bluechair webtoons or smthing
It's not only about charging your phone, either. CPAPs need to be plugged in, and that's medical equipment. I once had to ask a hotel for an extension cord so I could plug mine in. Fortunately, they had one. (They were very gracious about it. The room design was not the staff's fault.)
Same, and at hotels I usually end up falling asleep at 4am because I’m so fascinated by how different the bed is from my normal bed, or questioning reality, or fantasizing about normal stuff like manslaughter or smth