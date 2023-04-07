“They Don’t Even Wash Them”: TikToker Uncovers Things You Might Want To Stay Away From On Your Next Visit To A Hotel
Checking into a hotel usually means it’s time to relax—you’ve reached your new home-away-from-home. However, you shouldn’t get all too comfortable, as the room might not be as spotless as you would think.
New-York-based model Angela Riihiluoma pointed out some things to stay away from while in a hotel room. The TikToker shared useful advice she learned while working in a hotel herself. Her video quickly went viral, which encouraged Angela to reveal more about the dos and don'ts of staying in a hotel in her follow-up videos. Scroll down to find her tips below.
Hotel rooms seem clean at first glance, but it’s better not to touch certain things as they might be filthier than you think
"I worked for a hotel a while ago, doing some like marketing stuff. And the gentleman that I was working with had been working for hotels for 20 years and this was top-secret information he shared with me that I'll share with you."
This former hotel worker revealed the dos and don'ts of staying in a hotel room in a TikTok video that went viral
Do not use the glasses that they put in the bathroom. You know, like, the really nice glass glasses. Apparently, housekeepers only have so much time to turn the room and so more often than not, they're just wiping them with Windex. They won't even wash them.
Ours are typical, larger rocks glasses & we replace them daily. They’re etched, have our logo in color and the day of the week below. Yes, we have an amenities team that goes to all 215 rooms daily and this is a small part of their job.
Always, always, always wear socks or slippers in the hotel room. Well, why is that? Because they never ever, ever wash the floors.
Yeah, that's right. Floors are nasty, nasty. You'll notice anytime you ask for slippers, they are not white. And that would be because the floors are filthy like Christina Aguilera.
Never ever, ever, ever, ever use the coffee machine in a hotel room. Why Angela, you may ask, why ever don't? Because apparently, some people like to use it as a urinal. So I don't care how addicted you are to coffee. Don't touch the coffeemaker.
I feel like at this point, everybody knows not to use the top cover. Just take it off, take it off, just throw it on the floor
Bring flip-flops. Apparently, it's extremely common for people to just do a number two in the shower. So yes, please bring flip-flops. I think it will give all of us a greater sense of hygiene
Check the bed for bedbugs. I stayed in a hotel once. Two weeks later, it was in the news for having a massive bedbug infestation. Nothing came home with me. Oh my God, was I terrified! I was living in Minnesota at the time. So I took everything I had and shoved it outside in the middle of the winter. Negative 30 degrees will kill just about anything if it's in there long enough. But yeah, just lift up the corners of the bed right when you walk in for any little, like, black dots that could indicate like fecal matter from the bedbugs or eggs. Look for anything crawling around. You don't have to go all the way under the bed. Just pick up the corner. I've never seen anything, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
Don't use the ice bucket. Unless, of course, there's like a plastic liner in it. But for real, for real, don't use it. People like to use those as puke buckets, as urinals, again which why? There is a perfectly good, perfectly good bathroom. Why? I guess you could be sick, maybe? Or it could be a cultural thing. Maybe some people think they're, like, chamber pots or something. But this is not Regency England.
I want a traveling consultant and lived in different hotels around the country for seventeen years. The things I practiced were: * Don't use the ice bucket without a liner * Don't put your open suitcase on the bed or floor * Clean the remote before using it * The coffee makers were typically stained so I never used them * Don't put food, toothbrush or anything going into your mouth on a table or counter. Basically protect what goes on you or in you and you should be fine.