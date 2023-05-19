Food Delivery Driver Maliciously Complies With Luxury Hotel’s Security, Brings An Order Shirtless

It feels good to tell your friends about how awesome your parent is. But after Reddit user F_G_B_P told a story about the time their dad got back at a condescending security guard to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community, it was heard by thousands.

It all started when the man, who at the time worked as a food delivery driver, was ordered to bring in his orders without his company jacket. Since the hotel’s staff weren’t interested in his opinion on the matter, the man decided to communicate it in a non-verbal way. The next time, he arrived shirtless.

Image credits: Norma Mortenson (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Oswald Elsaboath (not the actual photo)

Image credits: F_G_B_P

People absolutely loved the man’s petty revenge