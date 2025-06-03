“The Way My Jaw Dropped”: Chappell Roan Praised After Showing Off Her “Healthy” Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan is making a bikini season statement. Recently, the 27-year-old pop star shared a post on Instagram showing off her black bathing suit.

In a series of photos and a video, Roan is seen donning a two-piece black swimming costume. She twirls around, flipping her long red locks and revealing her backside. The tattoos on her arm are also visible.

Highlights Pop star Chappell Roan adds new photos to her IG account wearing only a black string bikini

Unlike her many drag-inspired looks, her makeup and hair are natural in the photos

Fans offer support and praise to Roan for posting during Pride Month

RELATED:

“So healthy and radiant”: Netizens respond to Chappell Roan’s bathing suit post

Image credits: chappellroan

Her 7.1 million followers were quick to praise her natural look.

“She is beautiful, and she looks so healthy and radiant here ☺️,” one person said.

Another noted, “I’ve said this and I’ll say it again. Chappell’s got back.”

“It’s crazy. With all of the makeup and costumes and different looks, you forget how beautiful she actually is.”

Chappell Roan, whose given name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, was born in 1998 and was raised in Missouri, the daughter of deeply Christian parents.

Image credits: chappellroan

In previous interviews, Roan has said that she went to church three times a week and spent summers at Christian camp. She has said that she was depressed as a child and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 22. That’s also the age Roan came out as a lesbian. Now she is an icon in the LGBTQ+ community.

“What a wonderful present for Pride month”: Roan’s fans note the timing of her latest IG post

Image credits: chappellroan

Several comments on her most recent post reflect her status in the community, with some noting that she posted during Pride Month.

“What a wonderful present for Pride month 🏳️‍🌈.”

“Chappell in drag is magical, unique and sensational. Chappell out of drag…..FINE AS F**K 😮‍💨🫣.”

“This is one of those moments where I genuinely don’t know if I’m attracted to her or if I want to look like her. She’s so gorgeous either way,” another said.

Roan’s star really started rising in 2023 with the release of her first album, Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The album was lauded with positive reviews, and Roan was named one of Billboard’s top 10 Emerging Artists.

Then, in 2024, after appearing on late-night TV, she opened for Olivia Rodrigo and performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

“Baby that’s on you”: Roan closes IG comments and asks fans for boundaries

Image credits: chappellroan

As she gained popularity, she began voicing her opinion about privacy and boundaries. In August of last year, she famously closed the comments section of her IG page with the following comments:

“I turned off comments because I’m not looking for anyone’s response. This isn’t a group conversation. I understand that this is jarring to hear from a person in my position. I’m not afraid of the consequences for demanding respect,” she said at the time.

The post continued: “Just to let you know, every woman is feeling or has felt similar to what I’m experiencing. This isn’t a new situation. If you see me as a bitch or ungrateful or my entire statement upsets you, baby that’s you… you gotta look inward and ask yourself ‘wait why am I so upset by this? Why is a girl expressing her fears and boundaries so infuriating?’ That is all. Thank you for reading <3.”

Image credits: chappellroan

Many netizens were positive about her statement, while there were a few people who questioned the singer’s need for privacy while in a very public profession.

But other singers have come to her aid. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miley Cyrus said that it’s “probably really hard coming into this business with phones and IG. That wasn’t part of my life, and I’m not part of it now. I don’t even have my IG password.”

Fashion faux pas at Paris Fashion Week garners support

Image credits: chappellroan

Since then, Roan has found herself the subject of debate over fashion-related topics. During Paris Fashion Week last year, she ignited comments when the back of her dress ripped in two. Roan was wearing a red leather dress from the designer Ludovic de Saint-Sernin. In one photo, she reveals that the back seam of the dress was split all the way to her waist, exposing her black thong underwear.

Fans didn’t seem to mind, with many posting supportive comments on Reddit.

“Leather couldn’t handle the cake!” one of them quipped.

“The cake always wins. Always,” wrote another.

Another fan said, “She’s iconic for this 💜.”

The first outfit at Paris Fashion Week, however, was widely panned

Image credits: chappellroan

That wasn’t the only attention she got at Paris Fashion Week. One of the first outfits she appeared in got a lot of negative feedback. Roan, whose hair is traditionally fire engine red, wore her long locks in a deep brunette color. Her backless, metallic-looking ensemble by Rabbane was paired with her traditional ‘drag-inspired makeup.’

But some people thought she looked more like a clown than a fashion icon.

“Great singer, but the clown outfits need to stop.”

“I didn’t know clown college ran a fashion show,” another said.

Image credits: chappellroan

Others were more forgiving. One social media user said “It’s giving black swan.”

“It’s giving porcelain goddess,” said another.

“She is EVERYTHING!!! Such a great look and I just love her in general!!” another wrote.

“Her makeup is gorgeous,” another wrote. “She looks like a creepy doll. In a good way.”

Netizens overwhelmingly approve of Chappell Roan’s natural look in IG post wearing a black string bikini

