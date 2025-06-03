Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Way My Jaw Dropped": Chappell Roan Praised After Showing Off Her "Healthy" Body
Chappell Roan with long curly hair and tattoos on arm, posing confidently to show off her healthy body.
Celebrities, News

“The Way My Jaw Dropped”: Chappell Roan Praised After Showing Off Her “Healthy” Body

Chappell Roan is making a bikini season statement. Recently, the 27-year-old pop star shared a post on Instagram showing off her black bathing suit.

In a series of photos and a video, Roan is seen donning a two-piece black swimming costume. She twirls around, flipping her long red locks and revealing her backside. The tattoos on her arm are also visible.

Highlights
  • Pop star Chappell Roan adds new photos to her IG account wearing only a black string bikini
  • Unlike her many drag-inspired looks, her makeup and hair are natural in the photos
  • Fans offer support and praise to Roan for posting during Pride Month
    “So healthy and radiant”: Netizens respond to Chappell Roan’s bathing suit post

    Chappell Roan with long curly red hair taking a selfie showing off her healthy body and natural look.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Her 7.1 million followers were quick to praise her natural look.

    “She is beautiful, and she looks so healthy and radiant here ☺️,” one person said.

    Another noted, “I’ve said this and I’ll say it again. Chappell’s got back.”

    “It’s crazy. With all of the makeup and costumes and different looks, you forget how beautiful she actually is.”

    Chappell Roan, whose given name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, was born in 1998 and was raised in Missouri, the daughter of deeply Christian parents.

    Chappell Roan posing confidently in a black crop top, showing off her healthy body and natural red curly hair.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Text message saying you look so healthy and happy like omg hello goddess with username theoretically_sophie above it.

    In previous interviews, Roan has said that she went to church three times a week and spent summers at Christian camp. She has said that she was depressed as a child and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 22. That’s also the age Roan came out as a lesbian. Now she is an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. 

    “What a wonderful present for Pride month”: Roan’s fans note the timing of her latest IG post

    Chappell Roan with long curly red hair taking a selfie, showing off her healthy body and natural look.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Several comments on her most recent post reflect her status in the community, with some noting that she posted during Pride Month.  

    “What a wonderful present for Pride month 🏳️‍🌈.”

    “Chappell in drag is magical, unique and sensational. Chappell out of drag…..FINE AS F**K 😮‍💨🫣.”

    “This is one of those moments where I genuinely don’t know if I’m attracted to her or if I want to look like her. She’s so gorgeous either way,” another said.

    Chappell Roan posing confidently outdoors, showing off her healthy body and radiant natural look.

    Roan’s star really started rising in 2023 with the release of her first album, Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The album was lauded with positive reviews, and Roan was named one of Billboard’s top 10 Emerging Artists. 

    Then, in 2024, after appearing on late-night TV, she opened for Olivia Rodrigo and performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

    “Baby that’s on you”: Roan closes IG comments and asks fans for boundaries

    Chappell Roan showing off her healthy body in a black bikini, highlighting tattoos and long curly hair.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Text post with username sackofgarbage saying I'm staring respectfully, highlighting Chappell Roan praised for her healthy body.

    Chappell Roan praised for showing off her healthy body, captivating fans with her confident and natural look.

    As she gained popularity, she began voicing her opinion about privacy and boundaries. In August of last year, she famously closed the comments section of her IG page with the following comments:

    “I turned off comments because I’m not looking for anyone’s response. This isn’t a group conversation. I understand that this is jarring to hear from a person in my position. I’m not afraid of the consequences for demanding respect,” she said at the time.

    The post continued: “Just to let you know, every woman is feeling or has felt similar to what I’m experiencing. This isn’t a new situation. If you see me as a bitch or ungrateful or my entire statement upsets you, baby that’s you… you gotta look inward and ask yourself ‘wait why am I so upset by this? Why is a girl expressing her fears and boundaries so infuriating?’ That is all. Thank you for reading <3.”

    Chappell Roan with long curly red hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt, showing off her healthy body in natural light.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Chappell Roan posing confidently outdoors, praised for her healthy body and natural look in casual attire.

    Many netizens were positive about her statement, while there were a few people who questioned the singer’s need for privacy while in a very public profession. 

    But other singers have come to her aid. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miley Cyrus said that it’s “probably really hard coming into this business with phones and IG. That wasn’t part of my life, and I’m not part of it now. I don’t even have my IG password.”

    Fashion faux pas at Paris Fashion Week garners support

    Chappell Roan posing confidently against a wall, showcasing her healthy body in black lingerie and gloves.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Since then, Roan has found herself the subject of debate over fashion-related topics. During Paris Fashion Week last year, she ignited comments when the back of her dress ripped in two. Roan was wearing a red leather dress from the designer Ludovic de Saint-Sernin. In one photo, she reveals that the back seam of the dress was split all the way to her waist, exposing her black thong underwear. 

    Fans didn’t seem to mind, with many posting supportive comments on Reddit.

    “Leather couldn’t handle the cake!” one of them quipped.

    “The cake always wins. Always,” wrote another.

    Another fan said, “She’s iconic for this 💜.”

    The first outfit at Paris Fashion Week, however, was widely panned

    Chappell Roan posing in shiny blue outfit, showing off her healthy body with confident expression and bold makeup.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    That wasn’t the only attention she got at Paris Fashion Week. One of the first outfits she appeared in got a lot of negative feedback. Roan, whose hair is traditionally fire engine red, wore her long locks in a deep brunette color. Her backless, metallic-looking ensemble by Rabbane was paired with her traditional ‘drag-inspired makeup.’ 

    But some people thought she looked more like a clown than a fashion icon.

    “Great singer, but the clown outfits need to stop.”

    “I didn’t know clown college ran a fashion show,” another said.

    Chappell Roan in a red leather dress posing indoors, showing off her healthy body and tattoos on her arm.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Others were more forgiving. One social media user said “It’s giving black swan.” 

    “It’s giving porcelain goddess,” said another.

    “She is EVERYTHING!!! Such a great look and I just love her in general!!” another wrote.

    “Her makeup is gorgeous,” another wrote. “She looks like a creepy doll. In a good way.”

    Netizens overwhelmingly approve of Chappell Roan’s natural look in IG post wearing a black string bikini

    Comment on social media reading the way my jaw dropped, expressing praise for Chappell Roan’s healthy body.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Chappell Roan’s healthy body with a heart emoji.

    Social media comment praising Chappell Roan’s healthy body and natural look without glamorous makeup.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Chappell Roan’s healthy body with the phrase drop dead gorgeous.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Chappell Roan for showing off her healthy body.

    Instagram comment from user nic.barcelo.ole saying My husband and I aren’t that serious with one like.

    Comment by user tayymaxxed saying phone grip is crazy in a social media post praising Chappell Roan's healthy body.

    Instagram comment from kayla.smith_ reading drop the glute routine asap, with 9 likes, praising Chappell Roan's healthy body.

    Instagram comment by user claramatthews expressing admiration in a casual tone about someone serving cake.

    Comment questioning sexuality in a social media post, highlighting reactions to Chappell Roan praised for healthy body display.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Chappell Roan after showing off her healthy body online.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

