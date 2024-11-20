Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And “Forced Hate”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus has extended a helping hand to Chappell Roan and urged music fans to think about the words they’re saying.

The Pink Pony Club singer has been at the center of many controversies lately, as she isn’t afraid of calling out those who make her uncomfortable.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” Miley responded, after shooting a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram.

“That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

Miley Cyrus defended Chappell Roan after the up-and-coming singer received backlash for her blunt comments

As the 26-year-old’s stardom continues to grow, Chappell has let fans know she wasn’t happy with the entitled people who would approach and harass her on the street — but her request hasn’t always been met with positive reactions.

In a series of TikTok videos, she asked, “I need you to answer questions, just answer my questions for a second: if you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window?”

Image credits: chappellroan

“Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the f–ck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

She continued to say she didn’t care if her boundaries made her look “selfish.”

“I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?”

Her recent Instagram activity involving Billboard was also labeled as “toxic” by fans.

The singer had written, “Y’all suck for this” under the news outlet’s social media post informing followers that Chappell had parted ways with her management team.

While some netizens supported how firmly the music star stood her ground, others questioned her tone

“I’m sincerely thinking she might not be cut out for the level of stardom she has as it exists in the current time,” said one person, later adding, “She either has to accept she’s no longer a normal person or work towards fading a bit to be closer to one.”

One user scoffed, “Take a hint from Keanu and stop complaining. Get security and media training to deal with issues like this better.”

Another advised, “I think this young woman is hugely talented, but so new to this level of fame. She needs to learn how big fame folks can disappear for a reset. Scolding the fans, even the unstable ones, is not a good look.”

“If she can’t take the heat she should get out the kitchen tbh,” wrote a fourth. “Nobody is forcing you to be a famous musician and plenty of people would love to take your place and won’t complain about being famous when they do.”

Chappell Roan has made her admiration for the former Disney Channel star clear in the past

Image credits: chappellroan

In a video with Pop Crave, Chappell Roan gushed over Miley’s music and how she has never strayed too far from her authentic self.

“The things that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works,” she said. “For a lot of artists, it can seem inauthentic or out of the blue, but she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally.

“She’s so true to herself and puts out music that is so authentic.”

Additionally, she recalled that Miley’s Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007 was her first-ever concert.

Fans praised Miley for her reaction, adding that the hate for Chappell was “forced” from the start

Image credits: fvckwithya

Image credits: prdctoftheprblm

Image credits: prdctoftheprblm

Image credits: tooexclusive4uu

Image credits: StucknDaMid

Image credits: themarxistbarb

Image credits: excelduru

Image credits: cececarpenterr