Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And “Forced Hate”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And “Forced Hate”

Miley Cyrus has extended a helping hand to Chappell Roan and urged music fans to think about the words they’re saying.

The Pink Pony Club singer has been at the center of many controversies lately, as she isn’t afraid of calling out those who make her uncomfortable.

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: Anthea Simms / Vida Press

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” Miley responded, after shooting a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. 

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus defends Chappell Roan amidst online backlash.
  • Chappell Roan questioned public harassment in TikTok videos.
  • Critics say Roan must adapt to fame or fade from it.
Points of View

  • Supportive Ally POV: Sees Miley as a supportive friend standing up against forced negativity.

  • Cynical Critic POV: Believes Roan should handle fame quietly without public complaints.

  • Empowered Celebrity POV: Praises Miley's defense and Roan's assertion of personal boundaries.

“That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

Miley Cyrus defended Chappell Roan after the up-and-coming singer received backlash for her blunt comments

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: Doug Peters / Alamy / Vida Press

As the 26-year-old’s stardom continues to grow, Chappell has let fans know she wasn’t happy with the entitled people who would approach and harass her on the street — but her request hasn’t always been met with positive reactions. 

In a series of TikTok videos, she asked, “I need you to answer questions, just answer my questions for a second: if you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window?”

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: chappellroan

“Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the f–ck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

She continued to say she didn’t care if her boundaries made her look “selfish.”

“I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?”

Her recent Instagram activity involving Billboard was also labeled as “toxic” by fans.

The singer had written, “Y’all suck for this” under the news outlet’s social media post informing followers that Chappell had parted ways with her management team. 

While some netizens supported how firmly the music star stood her ground, others questioned her tone

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: Lumeimages / Vida Press

“I’m sincerely thinking she might not be cut out for the level of stardom she has as it exists in the current time,” said one person, later adding, “She either has to accept she’s no longer a normal person or work towards fading a bit to be closer to one.”

One user scoffed, “Take a hint from Keanu and stop complaining. Get security and media training to deal with issues like this better.”

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: John Salangsang / Shutterstock / Vida Press

Another advised, “I think this young woman is hugely talented, but so new to this level of fame. She needs to learn how big fame folks can disappear for a reset. Scolding the fans, even the unstable ones, is not a good look.”

“If she can’t take the heat she should get out the kitchen tbh,” wrote a fourth. “Nobody is forcing you to be a famous musician and plenty of people would love to take your place and won’t complain about being famous when they do.”

Chappell Roan has made her admiration for the former Disney Channel star clear in the past

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: chappellroan

In a video with Pop Crave, Chappell Roan gushed over Miley’s music and how she has never strayed too far from her authentic self.

“The things that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works,” she said. “For a lot of artists, it can seem inauthentic or out of the blue, but she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally. 

“She’s so true to herself and puts out music that is so authentic.”

Additionally, she recalled that Miley’s Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007 was her first-ever concert.

Fans praised Miley for her reaction, adding that the hate for Chappell was “forced” from the start

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: fvckwithya

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: prdctoftheprblm

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: prdctoftheprblm

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: tooexclusive4uu

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: StucknDaMid

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: themarxistbarb

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: excelduru

Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Chappell Roan Amid Multiple Controversies And "Forced Hate"

Image credits: cececarpenterr

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

