Happy birthday to Jake Paul , Enzo Fernández , and Lucy Boynton ! January 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Social Media Personality and Boxer Jake Paul, 29 Dynamic American boxer and influencer Jake Paul rose to fame on Vine before launching a controversial and highly lucrative YouTube channel. He cemented his athletic credentials through a series of professional boxing matches, often challenging established combat sports figures. Paul now runs a successful boxing promotion company and several other business ventures.



Little-known fact: Before his boxing and YouTube fame, Jake Paul expressed aspirations of becoming a Navy SEAL.

#2 Footballer Enzo Fernández, 25 Argentine professional footballer Enzo Fernández soared to global prominence after his instrumental role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He also clinched the prestigious FIFA World Cup Young Player Award during the tournament. Beyond his international success, Fernández has been a key midfielder for Chelsea, securing a British-record transfer and multiple club titles. Named after legendary footballer Enzo Francescoli, he developed his skills at the esteemed River Plate academy.



Little-known fact: His father, Raúl, named him after the legendary Uruguayan footballer Enzo Francescoli, a former River Plate player and his father's idol.

#3 Actress Lucy Boynton, 32 With a compelling screen presence, British American actress Lucy Christabel Boynton has become a notable figure in film and television. She is best known for her roles in critically acclaimed productions like Bohemian Rhapsody and The Politician.



Little-known fact: She made her professional acting debut at age twelve after a casting director spotted her in a drama class.

#4 Baseball Player Trevor Bauer, 35 American professional baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer rose to prominence winning the 2020 NL Cy Young Award. He is renowned for his analytical approach and extensive pitching repertoire, playing for various MLB teams and internationally. Bauer also boasts a significant following as a YouTube content creator.



Little-known fact: Trevor Bauer utilizes drones to film and analyze his pitching mechanics and technique.

#5 Actor and Model Indya Moore, 31 A compelling force in acting and modeling, American artist Indya Moore rose to prominence portraying Angel Evangelista in the groundbreaking series Pose. Moore consistently champions transgender visibility and diversity within Hollywood and the fashion industry.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in acting, Indya Moore began their modeling career at the age of 15, working for high-fashion brands such as Dior and Gucci.

#6 Basketball Player Ayo Dosunmu, 26 With a dynamic presence on the court, American professional basketball player Ayo Dosunmu consistently brings competitive energy to the NBA. His distinguished college career at the University of Illinois earned him Consensus First-Team All-American honors and the Bob Cousy Award. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.



Little-known fact: His first name, Ayo, means 'joy' in the Yoruba language, reflecting his Nigerian heritage.

#7 Baseball Player Kyle Tucker, 29 American professional baseball player Kyle Daniel Tucker rose to prominence as a right fielder known for his balanced offensive and defensive skills. He is best recognized for winning the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros and for his consistent All-Star selections. Tucker is a four-time MLB All-Star.



Little-known fact: A natural right-hander, Kyle Tucker learned to bat left-handed by mimicking his older brother, Preston.

#8 Singer and Actor Kang Chan-Hee, 26 Known for his dual talents, Kang Chan-hee is a South Korean actor and singer who made his mark as a child performer before joining the K-pop group SF9. He gained widespread acclaim for his role in the hit drama Sky Castle. Beyond acting and music, he has also hosted the MBC show Music Core.



Little-known fact: Kang Chan-hee appeared in the music video for TVXQ's song "Balloons" when he was seven years old.

#9 Actor and Singer Isa Briones, 27 Known for embodying complex characters with emotional depth, American actress and singer Isabella Camille Briones rose to prominence in Star Trek: Picard. She made her Broadway debut in Hadestown.



Little-known fact: Isa Briones advocated for her character's name change in the series The Pitt to authentically reflect her Filipino heritage.

#10 Actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76 Known for his commanding screen presence, American actor and film producer Samuel L. Jackson has anchored countless blockbusters with his distinctive voice. His collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, including Pulp Fiction, and his portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have solidified his iconic status. Jackson also co-founded a theater group in college.



Little-known fact: Initially, Samuel L. Jackson pursued a degree in marine biology before discovering his passion for acting in college.