Who Is Samuel? Samuel Leroy Jackson is an American actor and film producer, recognized for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances across genres. He has become one of Hollywood’s most prolific and recognizable figures. His breakout moment arrived with Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime drama Pulp Fiction. Jackson’s compelling portrayal of Jules Winnfield earned widespread critical acclaim, cementing his status as a major force in cinema.

Full Name Samuel Leroy Jackson Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Morehouse College Father Roy Henry Jackson Mother Elizabeth Harriett Montgomery Kids Zoe Jackson

Early Life and Education Samuel Leroy Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up as an only child in Chattanooga, Tennessee, primarily raised by his mother, Elizabeth Harriett Montgomery, and maternal grandparents. His father, Roy Henry Jackson, lived separately and died from alcoholism, having met Samuel only twice. Initially pursuing marine biology at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson found his true calling in acting after joining a local theater group for extra class credit. He switched his major and co-founded the “Just Us Theatre” before graduating in 1972.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has defined Samuel Leroy Jackson’s personal life, as he married actress LaTanya Richardson in 1980. They met during their time at Morehouse College, establishing a lasting partnership. Jackson shares one daughter, Zoe, born in 1982, with Richardson, with whom he co-parents. The couple has also initiated a charitable organization to support education.

Career Highlights Samuel L. Jackson’s breakthrough performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction earned him an Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. This role catapulted him into mainstream recognition. He has achieved serial success as Nick Fury across 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, making him a ubiquitous presence in the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Jackson’s films have collectively grossed over $27 billion worldwide, securing his place as one of the highest-grossing actors.