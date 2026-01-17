Trevor Bauer standing on the pitcher's mound wearing a baseball uniform and holding a glove during a game.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Bauer

Born

January 17, 1991

Died
Birthplace

North Hollywood, California, US

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Trevor Bauer?

Trevor Andrew Bauer is an American professional baseball pitcher, widely known for his analytical approach and unconventional training methods. His career has seen him play for multiple Major League Baseball teams and internationally.

His breakout moment arrived with the Cincinnati Reds, where he earned the 2020 NL Cy Young Award. This dominant performance solidified his reputation as an elite talent in professional baseball.

Full NameTrevor Andrew Bauer
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Rachel Luba
Net Worth$35 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationHart High School, University of California, Los Angeles
FatherWarren Bauer
MotherKathy Bauer
SiblingsGracie Bauer

Early Life and Education

Born in North Hollywood, California, Trevor Bauer developed an early passion for baseball. His parents, Warren and Kathy, supported his scientific approach to pitching.

He graduated early from Hart High School and attended the University of California, Los Angeles. There, he studied mechanical engineering while excelling as a pitcher for the UCLA Bruins.

Notable Relationships

Trevor Bauer has maintained a largely private personal life regarding romantic relationships. He has publicly stated views against traditional monogamy in the past.

More recently, Bauer has been in a public relationship with model and Instagram influencer Rachel Luba. He does not have any publicly acknowledged children.

Career Highlights

Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer earned the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. He led the National League in ERA, WHIP, and opponents’ batting average that standout season.

Beyond his MLB career, Bauer won the prestigious Golden Spikes Award in 2011 as a top collegiate player at UCLA. He has also expanded his presence into digital content creation, particularly on YouTube.

Signature Quote

“I’m constantly trying to find an edge and the next way to improve myself.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.