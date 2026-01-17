Trevor Bauer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Trevor Bauer
January 17, 1991
North Hollywood, California, US
35 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Trevor Bauer?
Trevor Andrew Bauer is an American professional baseball pitcher, widely known for his analytical approach and unconventional training methods. His career has seen him play for multiple Major League Baseball teams and internationally.
His breakout moment arrived with the Cincinnati Reds, where he earned the 2020 NL Cy Young Award. This dominant performance solidified his reputation as an elite talent in professional baseball.
|Full Name
|Trevor Andrew Bauer
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Rachel Luba
|Net Worth
|$35 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Hart High School, University of California, Los Angeles
|Father
|Warren Bauer
|Mother
|Kathy Bauer
|Siblings
|Gracie Bauer
Early Life and Education
Born in North Hollywood, California, Trevor Bauer developed an early passion for baseball. His parents, Warren and Kathy, supported his scientific approach to pitching.
He graduated early from Hart High School and attended the University of California, Los Angeles. There, he studied mechanical engineering while excelling as a pitcher for the UCLA Bruins.
Notable Relationships
Trevor Bauer has maintained a largely private personal life regarding romantic relationships. He has publicly stated views against traditional monogamy in the past.
More recently, Bauer has been in a public relationship with model and Instagram influencer Rachel Luba. He does not have any publicly acknowledged children.
Career Highlights
Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer earned the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. He led the National League in ERA, WHIP, and opponents’ batting average that standout season.
Beyond his MLB career, Bauer won the prestigious Golden Spikes Award in 2011 as a top collegiate player at UCLA. He has also expanded his presence into digital content creation, particularly on YouTube.
Signature Quote
“I’m constantly trying to find an edge and the next way to improve myself.”
