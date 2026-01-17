Who Is Lucy Boynton? Lucy Christabel Boynton is a British American actress known for her captivating screen presence and thoughtful character portrayals. Her versatility allows her to seamlessly transition between period dramas and contemporary roles, earning critical praise. She first gained widespread recognition starring as Mary Austin in the acclaimed film Bohemian Rhapsody. Her nuanced performance anchored the biopic, attracting global audiences to her talent.

Full Name Lucy Christabel Boynton Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Murdo Mitchell Net Worth $4 million Nationality British American Ethnicity English, Irish Education Blackheath High School, James Allen’s Girls’ School Father Graham Boynton Mother Adrianne Pielou Siblings Emma Louise Boynton

Early Life and Education Growing up in southeast London after moving from New York City at age four, Lucy Boynton was surrounded by the literary world; her parents, Graham Boynton and Adrianne Pielou, are both accomplished journalists and travel writers. This early exposure to storytelling undoubtedly shaped her artistic inclinations. She honed her craft at Blackheath High School and later James Allen’s Girls’ School, where a pivotal drama teacher helped her understand acting as a study of the human mind. Her professional debut at age twelve in Miss Potter foreshadowed a career dedicated to character depth.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lucy Boynton’s public life, most notably her long-term relationship with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Rami Malek from 2017 to 2023. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a celebrated off-screen partnership. Boynton is currently dating Scottish musician Murdo Mitchell, a relationship that began in 2023. She has no children, and details about her private life are often kept out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Lucy Boynton achieved a significant breakthrough portraying Mary Austin in the globally successful biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. This role earned her widespread critical acclaim and introduced her to a massive international audience. Her talent for character work extends to television, notably with her recurring role as Astrid Sloan in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician. This performance showcased her ability to embody complex and compelling figures across varied narratives.