Who Is Jake Paul? Jake Joseph Paul is an American boxer and influencer, widely recognized for his audacious personality and controversial online presence. He effectively transformed a social media following into a prominent combat sports career, often drawing significant attention to his high-profile matchups. His breakout arrived with Vine, where he amassed millions of followers before transitioning to YouTube in 2014, captivating audiences with pranks and vlogs. Paul quickly became a dominant force in online content, known for his “Problem Child” nickname.

Full Name Jake Joseph Paul Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Engaged To Jutta Leerdam Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education High School (completed online) Father Gregory Allan Paul Mother Pamela Ann Stepnick Siblings Logan Paul

Early Life and Education Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul grew up in Westlake alongside his older brother, Logan, both encouraged by their parents to explore content creation. Their father gifted them a video camera, sparking an early interest in filmmaking and online sharing. He attended high school, eventually completing his education online before moving to Los Angeles to further his burgeoning career in entertainment. Paul briefly enrolled at Cleveland State University, though details on his completion remain unconfirmed.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul has been linked to several high-profile individuals over his public career. Earlier relationships included internet personalities Alissa Violet and Tana Mongeau, with whom he had a highly publicized, though legally non-binding, marriage. Paul and Leerdam announced their engagement in March 2025. He has no publicly known children, and his relationships remain a frequent topic in media headlines.

Career Highlights Jake Paul’s boxing career dramatically reshaped his public image, transitioning him from social media influencer to a formidable professional fighter. He secured significant victories against former MMA fighters and fellow YouTubers, often headlining sold-out events that garnered massive pay-per-view numbers. Beyond the ring, Paul co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing brand agency, and launched Betr, a mobile sports betting company. He also introduced W, a men’s personal care brand, diversifying his ventures across sports, media, and consumer products.