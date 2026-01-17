Who Is Enzo Fernández? Enzo Jeremías Fernández is an Argentine professional footballer, known for his dynamic midfield play and astute passing range. He currently plays for Premier League club Chelsea and the Argentina national team, demonstrating significant influence in both roles. His breakout moment arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his exceptional performances helped Argentina claim their third title, and he notably secured the tournament’s Young Player Award.

Full Name Enzo Jeremías Fernández Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Valentina Cervantes Net Worth $30 million Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Argentine Education Club La Recova, River Plate academy Father Raúl Fernández Mother Marta Fernández Siblings Seba, Rodri, Maxi, Gonza Kids Olivia Fernández, Benjamin Fernández

Early Life and Education Born and raised in San Martín, Argentina, Enzo Fernández developed his passion for football early, joining local side Club La Recova before entering the esteemed River Plate academy. His parents, Raúl and Marta Fernández, fostered his talent from a young age. He refined his skills within the River Plate youth ranks, later gaining crucial senior experience during a pivotal loan spell with Defensa y Justicia, where he began to make a name for himself in professional football.

Notable Relationships Enzo Fernández is in a relationship with Valentina Cervantes, with whom he shares two children. Their relationship has been public for several years, navigating the demands of his rising football career. The couple welcomed their daughter, Olivia, in March 2020, followed by their son, Benjamin, in October 2023. They briefly separated in October 2024 but have since reconciled.

Career Highlights Enzo Fernández’s career ascended rapidly, marked by winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2020 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2021 with Defensa y Justicia. He further secured the Argentine Primera División title with River Plate in 2021. He achieved global recognition for his pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, where he also earned the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award. Subsequently, he joined Chelsea in January 2023 for a British-record transfer fee. Fernández continued his success, helping Argentina win the 2024 Copa América and contributing to Chelsea’s triumphs in the 2024–25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.