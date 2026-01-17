Who Is Indya Moore? Indya Adrianna Moore is an American actor and model, celebrated for their impactful roles and fierce advocacy for transgender visibility. Their work consistently challenges norms and highlights diverse experiences. Moore’s breakout moment arrived as Angel Evangelista in the FX series Pose, where their nuanced performance captivated audiences and earned critical acclaim. This role cemented their status as a compelling voice in Hollywood.

Full Name Indya Adrianna Moore Gender Non-binary Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Haitian, Puerto Rican, Dominican Education General Equivalency Diploma Mother Gloria Feliciano

Early Life and Education Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, Indya Moore experienced a challenging upbringing, leaving home at 14 due to familial transphobia. They navigated the foster care system across New York’s boroughs. Moore dropped out of high school during their sophomore year but later earned a General Equivalency Diploma. They began modeling at age 15, working for brands like Dior and Gucci before transitioning to acting.

Notable Relationships Indya Moore recently announced their engagement to Elias Acevedo in March 2025, a relationship largely kept private before the announcement. Moore had previously identified as polyamorous and expressed a preference for single life in 2018. Moore has no children. They remain focused on their personal and professional journey, with their current engagement marking a new chapter.

Career Highlights Indya Moore achieved widespread recognition for their role as Angel Evangelista in the acclaimed FX television series Pose. Their powerful portrayal of a transgender sex worker in New York City’s 1980s ballroom culture garnered critical praise and significant global attention. Beyond acting, Moore made history as the first transgender person to cover the US edition of Elle magazine in May 2019. They also founded Beetlefruit Media, a production company dedicated to telling stories from disenfranchised communities.